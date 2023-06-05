French Open Day 8: Coco Gauff moves to to third consecutive quarterfinals at Roland-Garros

Coco Gauff beat Anna Karolína Schmiedlová in straight sets to move on to the French Open quarterfinals. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

French Open Day 7 recap

Coco Gauff is onto the French Open quarterfinals after she quickly dispatched Anna Karolína Schmiedlová of Slovakia in the fourth round. The 19-year-old American won in straight sets in a 7-5, 6-2 victory to advance to her third consecutive quarterfinals at the French Open. She lost in the 2022 finals to the same woman she might face on Wednesday — Iga Świątek, who faces Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine later today.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jabeur, Haddad Maia to face off in next round

One women's quarterfinals match-up is set between No. 7-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and No. 14-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil. It's the first time either woman advanced this far at the French Open, and the first time a Brazilian woman advanced to a Grand Slam quarterfinal since 1968.

Jabeur made quick work of her fourth-round match with American Bernarda Pera in a short 6-3, 6-1 win. Maia, however, played an almost-four hour contest against Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain. Maia won that match 6(3)-7(7), 6-3, 7-5.

🇧🇷 Brazil’s Best 🇧🇷



Haddad Maia is off to a first Slam final eight after her 3 hour and 51 minute encounter with Sorribes Tormo 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-5.



⁰#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/NSuZBKRxbZ — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2023

Rudd advances

Casper Ruud, the fourth-seeded Norwegian, took down unseeded Chilean Nicolás Jarry in three hard-fought sets. Ruud won 7(7)-6(3), 7-5, 7-5. He awaits the winner of Holger Rune and Francisco Cerúndolo.