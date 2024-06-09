French Open day 15: Carlos Alcaraz wins five-set thriller to seal maiden title

Carlos Alcaraz won a first French Open title after a five-set thriller against Alexander Zverev.

The 21-year-old Spaniard triumphed 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-1 6-2 in four hours and 19 dramatic minutes.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 15 at Roland Garros.

Picture of the day

Carlos Alcaraz receives the trophy from six-time champion Bjorn Borg (Thibault Camus/AP)

Quote of the day

Tweet of the day

Enhorabuena @carlosalcaraz por esta inmensa victoria!!!! Grande!!!! Muy contento por tus éxitos !!! 🇪🇸 #Vamos https://t.co/bIBbJhyh4B — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 9, 2024

Congratulations @carlosalcaraz for this immense victory!!!! Big!!!! Very happy for your successes!!! #Vamos

Stat of the day

Alcaraz is already tied with Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka on three grand slam titles, aged just 21.

About last night

Women’s champion Iga Swiatek did the traditional morning-after photo-shoot (Thibault Camus/AP)

What’s up next?