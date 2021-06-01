French Open betting: How Naomi Osaka's withdrawal affects the betting odds
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Naomi Osaka's withdrawal has caused the French Open betting odds to shift.
Iga Swiatek is now the betting favorite at +175 at BetMGM following Osaka’s withdrawal. Swiatek’s odds dropped from +275 after Osaka’s announcement.
Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 3 seed, is the No. 2 favorite now at +450. Her odds dropped from +700. No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty — who won her first-round match on Tuesday — is the No. 3 favorite at +600 and is the third-most popular bet at BetMGM.
Serena Williams is the most popular bet. Williams is the No. 5 favorite now at +2000 and is the biggest liability for BetMGM. Her odds have dropped from +2500 after 22.2% of the tickets are on her to win the tournament and 23.5% of the betting handle has been placed on Williams to win.
Swiatek has the most money placed on her. Over 36% of the handle is now on the favorite; no other tennis player has more than 13% of the handle.
10% of the handle and 13% of the tickets at BetMGM were placed on Osaka. The book said Tuesday morning that it was refunding all tickets that were placed on Osaka to win the tournament. Osaka withdrew from the tournament on Monday after she had previously said she wouldn’t speak to media at the tournament. Osaka said in her announcement that she had been dealing with bouts of depression since she won the 2018 US Open.
Petra Kvitova also announced her withdrawal on Tuesday. Kviotva said she injured her ankle while falling during her post-match media duties on Sunday and that doctors recommended she withdraw from the tournament. Kvitova was the 10th-most bet player at BetMGM.
Betting odds
Iga Swiatek, +175
Aryna Sabalenka, +450
Ashleigh Barty, +600
Paula Badosa, +1200
Serena Williams, +2000
Veronika Kudermetova, +2200
Elina Svitolina, +2500
Coco Gauff, +2800
Karolina Muchova, +3300
Maria Sakkari, +3300
Elise Mertens, +3300
Karolina Pliskova, +4000
Sofia Kenin, +5000
Marketa Vondrousova, +5000
Sloane Stephens, +6600
Jessica Pegula, +6600
Victoria Azarenka, +6600
Daria Kasatkina, +6600
Belinda Bencic, +6600
More from Yahoo Sports: