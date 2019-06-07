French Open: Ashleigh Barty's comeback denies American teen Amanda Anisimova spot in final

Australia's Ashleigh Barty ousted American teenager Amanda Anisimova in the French Open. (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

Ashleigh Barty spoiled an all-teenager French Open final by surviving a tough start against 17-year-old American, Amanda Anisimova.

Barty will face Marketa Vondrousova, the 19-year-old Czech player who stunned Johanna Konta.

It is the first Grand Slam final for both Barty and Vondrousova. Barring weather issues, it will be played Saturday.

Barty survives American teen

Barty, seeded eighth in the tournament and No. 8 in the world rankings, won a back-and-forth battle against Anisimova, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Anisimova, 17, was playing to become the youngest finalist at Roland-Garros since 1997.

The 23-year-old Australian won 17 of the first 18 points, but lost the first set and watched as Anisimova put up a similar run to open the second.

Barty fought back to take the second and third sets. She had five aces and 40 winners, and no matter her finish Saturday she will move into the top three in the world rankings.

From the Roland-Garros tournament recap:

“That was one of the toughest things I have been through. My toughest match mentally, physically, the occasion, the conditions – it was pretty brutal out there. I played some really good tennis and some pretty awful tennis. I’m proud of myself for fighting, scrapping, hanging in there to find a way when I threw away that first set.”

Barty had never gone past the round of 16 in any Grand slam tournament dating back to her first in 2012.

Anisimova ‘gained confidence’

Anisimova built on her historic Australian Open with notable accomplishments in the French Open. She is the first player born in the 2000s to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal and stunned world No. 3 Simona Halep to reach the semifinal.

Anisimova reflected on another solid showing at a Grand Slam, via WTA:

"It's amazing, even though I'm obviously upset I lost, because I'm always upset if I lose. It's disappointing.

"At the end of the day, I did make it to the semifinals for the first time. So, it's a positive week for me.

"I'm just going to try and be happy about the couple weeks, and hopefully today I'll be a little bit happier than I am right now."

She arrived as the world No. 51 and will leave ranked in the top 30.

Vondrousova stuns Konta

Vondrousova defeated Konta 7-5, 7-6(2) to reach her first Grand Slam final. The 19-year-old has not dropped a single set at the 2019 French Open and is the youngest Roland Garros singles finalist since 2007.

It’s her third final of the season as the No. 38-ranked player increased her 2019 record to 28-6.

Konta was the first British semifinalist since 1983 and would have been the first finalist since 1976.

