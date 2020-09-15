French Open: Andy Murray receives wildcard entry into Roland Garros

Former world No1 Andy Murray has been given a wildcard into the French Open.

The Scot, ranked 110th in the world, finished runner-up at Roland Garros in 2016, and his last appearance at the event was a semi-final loss to Stan Wawrinka in 2017. Injuries have since impacted his attendance at the clay-court major.

All the other wildcards in the men’s draw are French, while women’s wildcards include Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard, a French Open semi-finalist and Wimbledon runner-up in 2014, and this month’s US Open quarter-finalist Tsvetana Pironkova.

The first round in Paris gets under way on 27 September this year, with the coronavirus pandemic having delayed the Grand Slam from its usual May-June run.

Murray, who exited the US Open in the second round, will enter the French Open without any competitive action on clay after he opted out of the Italian Open this week.