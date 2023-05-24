French Open 2023: When is it, how to watch and is Novak Djokovic playing?

French Open 2023: When is it, how to watch and is Novak Djokovic playing?

The French Open gets underway on Sunday although its greatest champion, Rafael Nadal, will not be there.

Nadal confirmed at a press conference from his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain, that he intends to retire from tennis in 2024.

The 14-time champion has never missed the French Open, holding an astonishing 112-3 record but he has not appeared on the match court since picking up an intractable hip problem during January’s Australian Open.

His absence in Paris has opened the door for compatriot Carlos Alcaraz to win his second major title and also his great rival Novak Djokovic to claim a 23rd Grand Slam, which would see him surpass Nadal in the all-time standings.

French Open dates

The tournament begins at Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28 and finishes on Sunday, June 11.

When is the draw

The draw will take place on May 25.

How to watch the French Open 2023 on TV

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Paris. 273 live hours will be shown on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 complementing the digital offering on discovery+ and the Eurosport App - where every match will be available to watch live throughout the tournament.

Every qualifying, wheelchair, junior and legends match will be available to watch live as well as the main draw on 25 May.

Eurosport’s on-site presentation team includes multiple Grand Slam winners Mats Wilander, Chris Evert and John McEnroe who join Alex Corretja, Laura Robson and Alizé Lim in Paris. World number four and 2022 finalist Casper Ruud will also offer his insights. Tim Henman and Barbara Schett, will anchor coverage from the mixed-reality Cube studio in London before presenting live from Paris from the semi-final stage of the tournament.

To watch on discovery+, an Entertainment & Sport pass is £6.99/month or £59.99/year. In the US, the tournament is broadcast on ESPN.

When is the French Open 2023 final?

Women's final

The women's final will take place on June 10

Men's final

The men's final will take place on June 11

French Open 2023: How to watch on TV in the UK

Which British players will be involved?

British No 1 Cameron Norrie, recent Barcelona Open semi-finalist Dan Evans, Jack Draper and Kyle Edmund are expected to be in the main draw.

With Emma Raducanu out injured, there are no British players in the main draw of the women singles.

Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Katie Boulter, Heather Watson, Lily Miyazaki, Sonay Kartal and Fran Jones will all need to come through three rounds of qualifying to reach the main draw.

Why is Andy Murray not playing in Paris?

Andy Murray withdrew from this year's French Open to prioritise the grass-court season in the build-up to Wimbledon.

Murray was beaten in the first round of the Italian Open and made another early exit on clay after losing to Stan Wawrinka at an ATP Challenger event in Bordeaux.

The 36-year-old is understood to still be considering which tournaments to target and they may include Surbiton from June 4-11 and then Queen's from June 19-25.

Latest news

Iga Swiatek has joined Rafael Nadal – her fellow defending champion – as an injury doubt for the French Open after damaging a thigh muscle during an intense, late-night battle with Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina.

The world No1 was chasing one of Rybakina’s many powerful forehand drives when she pulled up suddenly and grabbed at her right leg. She took a medical time-out off the court, and returned with tape on the affected area. But after moving gingerly for four more games, she opted for caution and withdrew from the match, thus sending Rybakina into the Rome semi-finals.

“Hi Guys,” said Swiatek in a social-media post on Thursday morning. “I'm sure you're thinking about what happened last night. We're checking it. During the second set I got a thigh injury. The diagnostic is in progress. More info in the following days. Will keep you updated.”

As for Rybakina – who was well on her way to equalising at one set apiece when the injury happened – she said "I saw something happen in the tiebreak, on almost the last point but I didn't know how serious it is. I saw that the first two games (of the third set) she started really aggressive so I understood that she couldn't really move that much."

Swiatek would have been a prohibitive favourite for the French Open – which starts a week on Sunday – had she been fully fit. The conditions prevailing in Paris are similar to those in Rome, where this was her first defeat since 2020. Last year, she scored 12 straight wins at these two consecutive clay-court events, dropping just a single set along the way.

While Swiatek’s meeting with Rybakina will be remembered largely for her injury, there was one humorous moment earlier in the match when a phone began ringing as she waited to receive serve. After a moment, Swiatek realised that it was her own phone, sitting in her bag at courtside. She put up her hand, ran back to her chair, and rummaged around for a good 30 seconds before finally locating the offending device and handing it to her team.

'Sorry - I can't come to the phone right now... I'm playing a quarter-final at the Italian Open' 📱😅@iga_swiatek forgot to put her phone on silent 🔇



(via @WTA) pic.twitter.com/eAsK05Mtjo — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 17, 2023

In other French Open injury news, Nick Kyrgios’s manager has explained that his client is not missing the French Open because of the knee operation he underwent in January. Rather, Kyrgios suffered a cut foot during the robbery which made news in Australia earlier this month – an incident in which he had his Tesla stolen, but was then able to slow the car down using an app. The police overtook the culprit and charged him with five offences.

What is the French Open prize money?

The French Open total prize pool is €49.6 million, up 12.3 per cent on 2022. The singles champions will each take home $2.975 million, so just over £2.47 million.

The men's and women's singles champions will each receive £2m (€2.3m) and the finalists will earn £1m (€1.15m)

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Rafael Nadal became the first man to win 22nd Grand Slam titles after sweeping aside eighth seed Casper Ruud 6–3, 6–3, 6–0

Iga Świątek solidified her status as the world best when she overwhelmed Coco Gauff, who was playing in her first grand slam final, 6–1, 6–3

What are the latest odds?

Men's singles:

Carlos Alcaraz 13/10

Novak Djokovic 15/18

Holger Rune 7/1

Women's singles:

Iga Swiatek 11/13

Aryna Sabalenka 8/1

Elena Rybakina 12/1

Barbora Krejcikova 17/1

Odds correct as of May 18

