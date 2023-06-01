French Open schedule 2023: How to watch, day four order of play and latest results

Aryna Sabalenka - AFP/Emmanuel Dunand

World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka refused to answer questions about her connections to Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko in a tense press conference on Wednesday.

Speaking at Roland Garros, after her second round 7-5, 6-2 win over compatriot Iryna Shymanovich, Australian Open champion Sabalenka was grilled about her home country of Belarus.

It came a few days after Sabalenka, 25, denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Belarus is helping to support, saying “Nobody in this world, Russian athletes or Belarusian athletes, support the war”.

However, when asked specifically about her links to Lukashenko — and a letter she allegedly signed in support of the president in 2020 — Sabalenka offered “no comment”.

When asked if she would “condemn the fact that Belarus is attacking Ukraine with missiles”, Sabalenka again did not respond to the question. “I have no comments to you, so thank you for your question,” Sabalenka replied, adding: “You’ve got enough answers from me.”

French Open dates

The action at Roland Garros got under way on Sunday, May 28. The tournament finishes on Sunday, June 11.

Thursday’s order of play on show courts

(Play begins at 10:00 BST unless specified, prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (10:45)

Giulio Zeppieri (Italy) v 4-Casper Ruud (Norway)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Claire Liu (U.S.)

Oceane Dodin (France) v 7-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)

(Not before 19:15)

22-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Alex Molcan (Slovakia)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

4-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Linda Noskova (Czech Republic)

8-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Daniel Altmaier (Germany)

Julia Grabher (Austria) v 6-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

Arthur Rinderknech (France) v 9-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU

Kayla Day (U.S.) v 20-Madison Keys (U.S.)

Diane Parry (France) v Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

Aslan Karatsev (Russia) v 12-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

(Not before 15:00)

23-Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina) v Yannick Hanfmann (Germany).

French Open draw

How to watch the French Open 2023 on TV

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Paris. 273 live hours will be shown on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 complementing the digital offering on discovery+ and the Eurosport App – where every match will be available to watch live throughout the tournament.

Every qualifying, wheelchair, junior and legends match will be available to watch live.

Eurosport’s on-site presentation team includes multiple grand slam winners Mats Wilander, Chris Evert and John McEnroe, who join Alex Corretja, Laura Robson and Alizé Lim in Paris. World No 4 and 2022 finalist Casper Ruud will also offer his insights. Tim Henman and Barbara Schett will anchor coverage from the mixed-reality Cube studio in London before presenting live from Paris from the semi-final stage of the tournament.

To watch on discovery+, an entertainment and sport pass is £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

In the United States the tournament is broadcast on ESPN.

When is the French Open 2023 final?

Women’s final

The women’s final will take place on June 10.

Men’s final

The men’s final will take place on June 11.

French Open 2023: How to watch on TV in the UK - Getty Images/Mustafa Yalcin

Which British players are involved?

Cameron Norrie is the only Briton left in the singles draw after Jack Draper retired from his match against Tomas Etcheverry with a shoulder problem while Dan Evans went out in the first round, losing 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Britons are notably absent on the women’s side, after a dreadful qualifying tournament and due to the absence of Emma Raducanu through injury. It is the first time since 2009 that no British women have featured in the main draw at a major.

Why is Andy Murray not playing in Paris?

Andy Murray withdrew from this year’s French Open to prioritise the grass-court season in the build-up to Wimbledon.

Murray was beaten in the first round of the Italian Open and made another early exit on clay after losing to Stan Wawrinka at an ATP Challenger event in Bordeaux.

The 36-year-old is understood to still be considering which tournaments to target and they may include Surbiton from June 4-11 and then Queen’s from June 19-25.

What is the French Open prize money?

The French Open total prize pool is €49.6 million (£43.2 million), up 12.3 per cent on 2022. The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home €2.3 million (£2 million) and the finalists will earn €1.15 million (£1 million).

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Rafael Nadal became the first man to win 22nd major singles titles after sweeping aside eighth seed Ruud 6–3, 6–3, 6–0.

Swiatek solidified her status as the world’s best women’s player when she overwhelmed Gauff, who was playing in her first major singles final, 6–1, 6–3.

What are the best of the latest odds?

Men’s singles:

Carlos Alcaraz 7/5

Novak Djokovic 2/1

Holger Rune 7/1

Jannik Sinner 9/1

Casper Ruud 14/1

Women’s singles:

Iga Swiatek 8/11

Aryna Sabalenka 11/2

Elena Rybakina 7/1

Ons Jabeur 22/1

Jelena Ostapenko 28/1

Odds correct as of May 30

