Novak Djokovic wins historic 23rd grand slam to prove the ‘Big Three’ is now the One

Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after winning the French Open - Reuters

By Simon Briggs in Paris

After the Big Four, there were the Big Three, and then the Big Two. But now that Novak Djokovic has defeated Casper Ruud in the French Open final, he stands alone as the undisputed emperor of tennis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This victory carried Djokovic into unprecedented territory as the first man to win 23 major titles, as well as the first to claim at least three trophies at each slam. His statistical domination of the sport feels increasingly Bradmanesque. How high will Djokovic push his tally?

Right now, he feels like the odds-on favourite to complete the calendar slam this year by notching up an eighth Wimbledon and a fourth US Open. If he gets there, he would be the first to do it since Rod Laver in 1969 But whatever feats await this supreme champion, we will remember June 11, 2023 as the end of a decade-long argument between tennis’s greatest generation.

🏆 Forever raising the bar 🏆@DjokerNole masters Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 to win a third Roland-Garros title and an unprecedented 23rd Grand Slam men’s singles title.



⁰#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/9IfTi39alB — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2023

Roger Federer, 41, is already retired. Rafael Nadal,37, is off the tour indefinitely, with little prospect of regaining his former glories. Djokovic is 36, but somehow he continues to dominate younger rivals with his physicality, as well as his almost laughably superior skill-set. His list of majors now stands equal with that of Serena Williams. Margaret Court – who won 24 – is the only target left.

Djokovic had to work hellishly hard in the early stages of this 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over the dogged Ruud. The first set was a cagey slugfest that lasted fully 82 minutes. Ruud made a fast start, snatching a 3-0 lead while Djokovic – his nerves jangling at the prospect of surpassing Nadal’s 22 majors – took a while to settle. Ruud was concentrating on getting the ball up high, out of his opponent’s strike zone, and making it physical. The turning point came, almost inevitably, in a tie-break.

This has been true for a couple of seasons now: the arrival of the 13th game triggers a transformation in Djokovic, almost like the moon coming out in Teen Wolf. Here, he suddenly grew fangs, switching from the solid yet conservative player who had been trading topspin with Ruud to something far more deadly. Djokovic has now played six tie-breaks over the fortnight, claiming 42 points and losing only 13. He has not made a single unforced error along the way. Ruud actually played an excellent tie-break himself, putting himself in position to win all the early points. But on each occasion Djokovic read his intentions and found an answer. It was uncanny.

On another hot and humid day, Ruud kept encouraging chair umpire Damien Dumusois to be sharper on the time-keeping, while Djokovic complained that he was being rushed. He did look a little heavy-legged at times, but no regular tennis-watcher would have been concerned. There have been enough matches over the years where he looked out on his feet, only to surge back irresistibly as if he had been plugged into the mains.

Story continues

The average rally length in that first set was a massive 6.3 shots per point, as Ruud managed to keep his man pushed back from the baseline. Had he won that set, the Norwegian might have been in business. But once Djokovic had snatched it, he began to relax and express his full repertoire, especially with the full-throttle forehand that has gone from erratic to imperious over the course of his 20-year career.

Although the quality of tennis remained high, there was a sense of slight deflation around Court Philippe Chatrier at the conclusion of the tie-break. It was clear how much Ruud had invested in the first set. Against a player of Djokovic’s stature, the outcome now felt like a formality. And, indeed, as Djokovic loosened up, the average rally length dropped quickly. It stood at 4.92 shots in the second set and a mere 4.39 in the third – which saw him firing laser-like forehand winners apparently at will.

After 3hr 13min, Djokovic forced Ruud into one last forehand error, then lay down on his back like a starfish in the clay.

Djokovic celebrates victory at Roland Garros - Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

Nadal and Federer – the two men Djokovic had pursued throughout his career – were finally in the rear-view mirror. As tennis’s new overlord, he can look out now at the open road ahead of him, and consider how far he wants to travel.

Novak Djokovic wins French Open final over Casper Ruud - as it happened

05:51 PM

Novak Djokovic

(in French)

Thank you once again for such a special atmosphere. I am delighted to be here and share this special moment in my career with you. This is always the hardest tournament to win, for me. I am very emotional right now, it means a lot to me. I have experienced a lot here on court and off it. I am honoured to be on this special court, thank you for your energy today and throughout the tournament. I am still looking for a French teacher.

(in English)

To Ruud. You are one of the best personalities on the tour, everyone respects you and loves you. It is important to note when someone has good human values, and you deserve great respect for that. I am sorry for the result today, but you have had an incredible couple of years here. You have been very consistent. I wish you to win against anybody except me. If I lose early in a Grand Slam early you can win it, no problem.

To Yannick, I loved your enthusiasm and your energy and positivity.

(some words for his fam and team) You know how difficult I can be. Thank you for your patience and tolerance. I know I have been torturing you these last few weeks.

Everybody dreams of winning one, so to win 23...

I would like to send a message to any young person. I was a seven year old dreaming once. I feel I had the power to create my own destiny. I tried to visualise it. feel it, not just believe it, but feel it with every cell in my body. My message is forget about the past and the future: be in the present moment. If you want a better future, you create it. Take the means in your hands, believe it, create it.”

“Great honour to have incredible sports stars here - Mbappe, Giroud, Ibra, Tom Brady. Thank you for coming! I will see everyone next year”.

Ominous words for the pack! That will do it for our blog, Simon Briggs’ match report will appear above.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the final against Norway's Casper Ruud - Reuters

05:44 PM

Tributes

Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole

23 is a number that just a few years back was imposible to think about, and you made it!

Enjoy it with your family and team! 👏🏻 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 11, 2023

23 major titles for Djokovic. And in three of last 11 slams he has been disqualified, deported or banned from entry. Difficult to think of anyone who comes close, in any sport, for sheer indestructibility. — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) June 11, 2023

05:41 PM

Ruud speaks

“Another day, another record for you, Novak. It is tough to explain how good you are and what an inspiration you are to so many. Congratulations to you and your team, I am sure this one is the sweetest. I am proud to be the first to congratulate you.”

Thanks the tournament, volunteers etc.

05:35 PM

The champion

Djokovic lies on the court - Reuters

05:27 PM

Djokovic lies on the floor

he gets up, sits on his haunches. He goes over to his family in the box, hugging them. He looks, as you would imagine, totally delighted. He retakes the number one slot. He goes into the locker area, a few words with Noah.

He has changed into a new tracksuit with the number 23 on the breastpocket.

He packs up his gear.

Ruud sits, silent and alone. He fought hard, but the task was too great. Djokovic was too great.

05:22 PM

Ruud* 6-7 (1-7), 3-6, 5-7 Djokovic (* denotes next server)

Nerveless Djokovic.

An unreturnable makes it 30-0. He has won the last ten points.

Makes it 40-0 with a crunching overhead.

Three Championship points...

Does not succeed with the first one, tightening up under a high ball and slapping it wide. Tim Henman: “he’s human after all.”

Two more Championship points remain.

Ruud hits a ground stroke wide and that’s it. Novak Djokovic wins 3-0, he wins the French Open, and he stands alone on 23 Grand Slam titles.

05:20 PM

Novak Djokovic serves

for the French Open Championship.

05:19 PM

Ruud 6-7 (1-7), 3-6, 5-6 Djokovic* (* denotes next server)

Djokovic wins the first two points. 0-30.

And now produces an unstoppable crosscourt forehand, so aggressive but so perfectly chosen. 50th winner of the match gives him three break points.

It’s 0-40. Novak is on top in this point, Ruud scrambling, he’s not going to hold, he’s eventually sunk by a scorching backhand and Novak Djokovic breaks serve.

05:16 PM

Ruud* 6-7 (1-7), 3-6, 5-5 Djokovic (* denotes next server)

Djokovic with a dominant service game here, he’s forcing Ruud back, putting pressure on his groundstrokes, making him play form disadvantageous positions.

Djokovic wins with a thunderous cross court shot and Ruud shakes his head in disbelief.

Djokovic has his tail up and you feel for the Ruud service next game...

Simon Briggs: “Average rally lengths

Set 1: 6.31 shots

Set 2: 4.92 shots

Set 3: 3.76 shots

Djokovic accelerating towards the finish line.”

05:13 PM

Ruud 6-7 (1-7), 3-6, 5-4 Djokovic* (* denotes next server)

Ruud holds his serve.

05:08 PM

Ruud* 6-7 (1-7), 3-6, 4-4 Djokovic (* denotes next server)

Big stroke of luck for Djokovic, under pressure for the first time in a while at 0-30, when his driven groundstroke hits the net cord and limps over, unreturnably.

An ace next.

Back to 30-30.

And Djokovic gets out of trouble. Wins the game. Ruud fighting tooth and nail here, respect to him.

05:02 PM

Ruud 6-7 (1-7), 3-6, 3-4 Djokovic* (* denotes next server)

Oh good grief they are doing a Mexican Wave. Tennis, hang your head in shame.

Ruud has held his serve in battling style.

04:57 PM

Ruud* 6-7 (1-7), 3-6, 3-3 Djokovic (* denotes next server)

Second serve ace from Djokovic - that’s his ninth - makes it 30-0.

He hits a groundstroke long and for the first time in the third set, has lost a point on serve.

Some idiot yells out as Djokovic makes contact with the ball for serve at 40-15. Totally unacceptable. Why they aren’t chucking these oafs out on the street I have no idea.

Djoko wraps that game up to 15 and will now train his guns on the Ruud serve.

04:53 PM

Ruud 6-7 (1-7), 3-6, 3-2 Djokovic* (* denotes next server)

Ruud fighting like a, erm, Norwegian Tiger? Is there such a thing? His first serve is holding up, albeit that its pace is a little down. Djokovic going for everything on the forehand, early in points, looking to dominate and unsettle and crush.

Ruud holds his service here but it is hard, hard work. Djokovic meanwhile has won both of his service games to love.

04:47 PM

Ruud* 6-7 (1-7), 3-6, 2-2 Djokovic (* denotes next server)

Novak Djokovic holds his serve.

Novak Djokovic fist pumps after winning the first set tiebreak - AFP Getty

04:46 PM

Ruud 6-7 (1-7), 3-6, 2-1 Djokovic* (* denotes next server)

Djokovic had a couple of iffy overheads early on, but nails one here. That and a backhand return a coupla points later and it’s another break point. Ruud, to his considerable credit, saves that and holds his serve.

04:37 PM

Ruud* 6-7 (1-7), 3-6, 1-1 Djokovic (* denotes next server)

Djokovic also opens his account in the third set with a hold.

He stands on the verge of yet another landmark. Five games away from 23 slams.

04:34 PM

Ruud 6-7 (1-7), 3-6, 1-0 Djokovic* (* denotes next server)

Ruud is on the board in the third set.

04:27 PM

Ruud* 6-7 (1-7), 3-6 Djokovic (* denotes next server)

Djokovic leads by two sets to love. He won the first on the breaker 7-1, coming back from a break down. He got an early break in the second and once he got his nose in front, he looked more or less impregnable.

04:25 PM

Djokovic wins second set 6-3

Oof. That was pure clinical from Djokovic. He’s wrapped that game up to love, Ruud never had a look in.

04:22 PM

Ruud 6-7 (1-7), 3-5 Djokovic* (* denotes next server)

Ruud has an enormous task here. First step, hold own serve. It goes to deuce but he succeeds.

Next step: break Djokovic.

04:16 PM

Ruud* 6-7 (1-7), 2-5 Djokovic (* denotes next server)

Big game and a big moment at 30-30. Ruud has played some lovely stuff in this game, but guess who wins the key moment? It’s Novak. And at 40-30, Ruud does himself up by slumping a fairly regulation shot into the net and Djokovic, that Terminator of a player, marches on.

04:09 PM

Ruud 6-7 (1-7), 2-4 Djokovic* (* denotes next server)

Ruud, serving better now, is 40-15 and playing some good stuff. He’s held this service game with a comfort we haven’t seen for a while. But he remains a break down and a set down.

04:02 PM

Ruud* 6-7 (1-7), 1-4 Djokovic (* denotes next server)

The energy has gone out of the match a little. Not that the tennis isn’t of a superb quality - it is. But there is an alarming sense of inevitability about the Djokovic performance now. Serves his 7th ace. Sixth down the middle? I think?

It’s 30-15. Ruud needs to find some sort of foothold.

04:01 PM

Ruud 6-7 (1-7), 1-3 Djokovic* (* denotes next server)

Ruud gets on the board.

03:56 PM

Ruud* 6-7 (1-7), 0-3 Djokovic (* denotes next server)

ND consolidates his grip on this match with a service hold.

Novak - AFP Getty

03:48 PM

Ruud 6-7 (1-7), 0-2 Djokovic* (* denotes next server)

Ruud is soon in the soup at 0-30. Has to play quite brilliantly to even win a point at the moment. Does so. 15-30. Second serve at 15-30 and Djokovic gambles, goes early, flays a forehand winner. 15-40.

Ruud saves the first of the break points with a fine forehand.

Saves the next one as well, longer point, well played by Ruud. Can he hang in this match, hope that Djokovic tires, or slips and hurts himself?

Djokovic sends Ruud out wide at deuce, great early aggressive forehand return. Wins a point with a smash to set up another BP....

Novak hits long and that’s three break points saved. He is chuntering at Goran in the box.

Whatever was said, it’s tuned Djokovic up even further and he has now broken the Ruud serve.

03:46 PM

Ruud* 6-7 (1-7), 0-1 Djokovic (* denotes next server)

Ominous. Djokovic has moved up a gear. Holds the opening game of this second set with authority. Ruud has got big problems.

03:40 PM

Players are off for a good seven minutes

Ruud back on first. I think they’re only allowed three minutes. Not sure I care personally. Bit like over rates in cricket. So what? I’m in no rush.

Simon Briggs: “Kudos to both players for a ferocious battle in that first set. You’d have to assume that Djokovic will try to play more aggressively in the second. Were he to spend another 80 minutes on the second set, it could become a contest of fitness rather than skill. And Ruud might be more likely to win that sort of battle.”

03:39 PM

Frontrunning Novak

Djokovic is 14 for 17 in Slam finals when winning the first set.

Bathroom break...

03:34 PM

Djokovic leads 1-0 in sets

Two sets from history.

Death, taxes and Novak Djokovic winning tiebreaks.

Across any sport, no finer example of delivering under the most pressure. — Mike Dickson (@Mike_Dickson_DM) June 11, 2023

03:27 PM

Novak Djokovic wins the first set tiebreak 7-1

That’s the shot of the match so far, as Djokovic stretches those rubbery arms and reaches for a wide forehand, hitting a brilliant, improbable winner to win the first point of the breaker and garner a minibreak. CR 0-1 ND

And Djokovic wins the next two as well! Ruud has a chance here but ND will not go away, and Ruud has flumped an unforced error with the court a begging: CR 0-3 ND

Ruud gets on the board but Djokovic is just starting to crush him mentally here, it’s 5-1. For the millionth time in this astonishing career, when Djokovic is under pressure, he always seems to find something extra. CR 1 ND 5

Talking of which, here’s ace number three and it’s CR 1-6 ND.

Five set points.... but he needs just one. Novak Djokovic wins the first set tiebreak 7-1

Henman: “It is incredible, at the most important moments he is the one who just delivers time and time again.”

03:26 PM

Ruud 6-6 Djokovic - we are going to a tiebreak

Djokovic wraps that up without much fuss. He’s won five of five TBs so far.

03:22 PM

Ruud 6-5 Djokovic* (* denotes next server)

Ruud holds serve. Djokovic must now serve to stay in the first set.

03:13 PM

Ruud* 5-5 Djokovic (* denotes next server)

Again Novak looks shaky with the overhead, albeit that he would still have won this point had he not slipped over. But that makes it 0-30 and Ruud has a big chance here on the Novak serve. Djokovic fights hard to level at 30-30.

At 30-30, ND needs a second serve and Ruud misses a big opportunity when he puts a makeable groundstroke wide. Djokovic settles the matter shortly after.

Each man has won 35 points.

03:08 PM

Ruud 5-4 Djokovic* (* denotes next server)

Ruud says something to the umpire at that changeover. He is soon 0-30 down. He has lost 14 of the last 20 points. Djokovic puts a groundstroke wide.

Eurosport commentator is speculating that Ruud has complained to the umpire about how long it is taking ND to serve each time? In fairness, the crowd won’t shut up so the ump has to give ND longer.

That’s not the matter at hand though for Ruud, who is serving at 15-30. Ace! His first.

But at 30-30, a long rally ends with Ruud slicing a backhand volley into the net. Wasn’t the right shot, wasn’t the right execution either.

It’s 30-40 and this is a key moment for the younger man. Ruud plays the point well, Djokovic keeping him pinned back in the backhand corner but once Ruud gets a chance with his forehand he takes it! Well played son.

Djokovic doubles up in effort. It’s 40-40.

Djokovic slips - it’s very humid there and slippery by the looks. He’s okay.

Ruud manages to wrap the game up, that is a vital hold.

02:59 PM

Ruud* 4-4 Djokovic (* denotes next server)

Neither play has got the touch game working just yet, it has been all heavy metal so far. BUT here’s a nice wee thing - a clever little drop from Ruud dies, winning the point, with Novak unable to get there. That makes it 30-40 and another break.

Ruud lobs the ball up, and Djokovic cannot kill it with the smash, but he gets a soft ball back and he seals the deal with a forehand volley.

It’s deuce.

Djokovic wins this game. The Le Mans 24 Hour Race is just concluding. Will we get a marathon here?

02:48 PM

Ruud 4-3 Djokovic* (* denotes next server)

Mis-hit from Ruud at 15-0.

Generally though, the Norwegian’s forehand has been excellent, bold and commanding.

Again Novak messes up a smash! Strange.

But Ruud, overambitious, attacks too early with a forehand and misses. Gives Djokovic a break point.

And what a point this is, Djokovic with his trademark baseline defence, he will never give in, again and again he returns from seemingly hopeless situations. Under total pressure, he is forced into a desperate lob... Ruud steadies himself... and hits the smash into the net. Oh no! A break for Djokovic.

02:46 PM

Ruud* 4-2 Djokovic (* denotes next server)

Djokovic is serving 83% of his first serves in, versus just 35% for Ruud. Yet it’s the Norwegian who is a break up. Weird.

Djokovic takes this service game without much fuss, too.

02:41 PM

Ruud 4-1 Djokovic* (* denotes next server)

At 30-15, Djokovic is in real control of the point, moving Ruud around the court like a chess piece, but then a surprising blunder from Novak as he hits long with the court at his mercy.

Ruud has won 14 of 17 points that have gone on for five shots or more....

And Ruud has also won this service game.

02:37 PM

Ruud* 3-1 Djokovic (* denotes next server)

The veteran is on the board with an authoritative service hold. He’s getting 85% of his first serves in.

02:33 PM

Ruud 3-0 Djokovic* (* denotes next server)

Ruud is in trouble at 15-30 but Djokovic makes his tenth unforced error with an ambitious backhand drive and it’s 30-30. Impressive hitting from the younger man as he crunches a ball right onto the line. Consolidates his strong start and those who’ve backed Novak at 1-6 starting to feel a little bit queasy I would expect as Ruud holds serve here. Long way to go.

02:18 PM

Ruud* 2-0 Djokovic (* denotes next server)

Someone’s done a funny in the crowd, can’t tell what, but it’s while Djokovic is serving at 15-15. People titter in that specifically tennisy way. Tennis crowds are the absolute worst. I guess it is possible the spectators could become a factor today and try to disrupt Djokovic.

He’s not at his best yet, that’s for sure. A couple of unforced errors in this game - and soon it is 30-40. Break point. Novak really swinging big on this point and he has Ruud on the back foot, eventually battered into submission.

Djoko having to work hard to hold here. It’s now 40-40 for the third time.

And another deuce! Game is now coming up to ten minutes in length. Djokovic with a weak second serve and Ruud unloads on that with a ferocious crosscourt to make it deuce for the fifth time.

ND wild crosscourt, Ruud has his third break point. In big trouble at the back of the court, Ruud tries a defensive lob and Djokovic has hit his overhead long. Well, well! That is a break of service to Ruud. Here is Simon Briggs:

“The lesser spotted “Djokosmash” there as Ruud breaks in game 2! It used to be said that the overhead was Djokovic’s one weakness. In truth, he has improved it, and it rarely breaks down these days. Unless he is tight. Which is visibly the case here. Hence the framed smash on break point.”

02:12 PM

Ruud 1-0 Djokovic* (* denotes next server)

Djokovic follows a substandard drop shot with a substandard lob and Ruud gobbles this up to move to 30-0. Another drop shot from Novak, not got that stroke working yet but an interesting tactic, maybe to confuse or unsettle?

Ruud wraps the game up to love. That will steady him I am sure.

02:11 PM

Casper Ruud

will serve first.

02:10 PM

Simon Briggs

“Well we had a lovely performance of Ravel’s Bolero while the roof was closed, complete with acrobatic dancers - one of whom performed a backflip over the net to great cheers. (How come the French are always more sophisticated than everyone else?) But now the roof is open again. Go figure.”

02:09 PM

Ruud is wearing

a dark navy shirt. Djokovic in that burnt sienna/marmalade number.

French Open 2023 live: Novak Djokovic v Casper Ruud men’s singles final latest score and updates - Getty Images/Emmanuel Dunand

02:04 PM

Djokovic is the third seed

Ruud is four.

The roof is now open again.

02:04 PM

Ruud also given a warm welcome

“I am excited, I slept well last night.”

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) and Norway's Casper Ruud - AFP via Getty Images

02:03 PM

The players are coming out

Novak gets a good hand, he’s in a dark orange and navy blue Lacoste tracky top.

01:50 PM

Tiger Tim Henman

doing a nice feature here about a search for a grass court in Paris. He’s found one in the British Embassy and he’s going to have a game with Alize Lim. Tim is late, he says, because he was having a cup of tea. Now he’s meeting the British ambassador to Paris! This might be Peak Henman, God love him.

01:45 PM

McEnroe's assessment

He tells Eurosport viewers: “There is not one thing Ruud does better than Djokovic.”

01:42 PM

They are closing the roof

on Court Philippe Chatrier. Rain about.

01:41 PM

Simon Briggs is in Paris

“It’s been another hot and humid day in a hot and humid fortnight in Paris - but now there’s a few drops of rain in the air and the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier is closing. Hard to say if it makes a big difference to the outcome, but I wouldn’t imagine that Djokovic will be displeased. From his perspective, the fewer variables (sun/wind etc) the better,” writes our tennis correspondent.

01:37 PM

Seniors on parade!

Mats Wilander and John McEnroe have played Yannick Noah and another older feller who I don’t recognise in a doubles match. Eurosport showing that now. Wilander now having a chat with the much-loved Frenchman.

Yannick, of course, won the 1983 edition of this. I am a big fan of Wilander as a broadcaster. Seven time major winner himself.

01:29 PM

The betting odds

Novak Djokovic is as short as 1-6 in some places but generally backable (well, not really backable but there you have it) at 1-5. If you fancy a flutter on the Norwegian, he’s available at 4-1

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (R) and Norway's Casper Ruud - AFP via Getty

01:17 PM

Men's French Open Final coming up

Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog of the men’s final, where it is 22 Grand Slams plays Zero Grand Slams. Young Casper Ruud has it all to do against one of the all-time greats, the mighty Novak Djokovic, but the 24-year-old from Oslo has already accomplished one of the most difficult tasks in all of sport this week, when he beat Rafael Nadal on clay. That was in the semi, and it earns him a shot at the Serbian legend.

If Djokovic wins, he will break his tie with Rafael Nadal: the two great rivals are locked on 22 major trophies.

Djokovic said: “I put myself, again, in a position to fight for another Grand Slam trophy. I’ve been very fortunate that most of the matches in tournaments I’ve played in the last few years, there is history on the line. I like the feeling. It’s a privilege.”

The only two people in tennis history with 23 majors or more are Serena Williams, who retired after last season with 23, all during the Open era, and Margaret Court, who won 24, some during the amateur era.

Djokovic’s first Grand Slam title came in 2008 at the Australian Open, which he has won 10 times. He’s collected seven at Wimbledon, three at the U.S. Open and two at the French Open — in 2016 and 2021.

A victory over Ruud would also make Djokovic, the 36-year-old from Belgrade, the first man to claim at least three championships at each major event.

Ruud was the runner-up to Nadal at the French Open last year and to Alcaraz at the U.S. Open in 2022. Can he go one better?

Well, the omens are not too good: Djokovic has won all four matches vs Ruud, taking all eight sets they have played against each other.

“I’m going to have to try to come up with a better game plan,” Ruud said, “and just know I’m going to have to play my best game — my ‘A’ game, my best level that I’ve ever played — if I want to have a chance against him.”

Sounds about right to me. Players will be on court at half two UK time...