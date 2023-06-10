Iga Swiatek clinches third French Open title after thrilling win over Karolina Muchova - latest reaction

French Open 2023 live: Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova face off in women’s singles final - Getty Images/Julien De Rosa

05:22 PM

Swiatek trophy lift

Funny moment as Swiatek collects the Suzanne Lenglen trophy and shakes it as she hoists it in the air but the lid of the cup falls to the clay.

05:18 PM

Muchova speaks

Tears for Muchova now just as she is encouraged to speak. Chrissie gives her some words of comfort.

It’s been an amazing three weeks for me and my team. I want to congratulate Iga. I hope this is the beginning for us. I’m going to come back stronger.

05:12 PM

Trophy presentation time

Chrissie Evert is welcomed onto court to hand over the trophies.

05:10 PM

The winning moment for Swiatek

05:07 PM

Twitter reacts

Swiatek prevails. Defends her title. Muchova bows out with a double fault.



Muchova definitely is the future of women’s tennis though. Tremendous range and super skillful too!



But for now Queen Iga reigns!#FrenchOpen2023 — Manoj Das 🇮🇳 (@stingdas) June 10, 2023

Karolina Muchová nearly had one of the truly great Slam runs: began by taking out Sakkari in the first round, came back from 2-5 30-40 in the 3rd set of her semifinal, then became the first woman to push Swiatek in a Slam final. Take a bow — The Body Serve Tennis Podcast (@TheBodyServe) June 10, 2023

Swiatek and Muchova delivered, and then some. #RolandGarros — Stephen Ndungo (@stevendungo) June 10, 2023

The most impressive win of Iga Swiatek’s career in my opinion. Real adversity faced and she had to fight hard for it.



Heartbreak for Karolina Muchova who had a break lead several times in the decider. — Bianca🦋 (@bianca_peterkin) June 10, 2023

05:04 PM

Tears for Swiatek

An emotional Swiatek wipes away the tears as she celebrates winning her fourth grand slam title.

She leaves the court and goes into her support box to hug her team.

05:00 PM

Swiatek* 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 Muchova (*denotes next server)

It has been an epic contest. How much more will the players give us?

Defensive lob by Muchova goes long after all-out attack from Swiatek, 0-15. Muchova forehand down the line goes long, 0-30.

Muchova finds her first serve and gets a return error from Swiatek. Muchova forehand into the tramlines, 15-40. Two championship points.

Oh no. Double fault Muchova. GAME SET CHAMPIONSHIP SWIATEK!!!

04:55 PM

Swiatek 6-2, 5-7, 5-4 Muchova* (*denotes next server)

But Muchova comes right back at Swiatek, forcing a couple of errors, 0-30.

Swiatek responds to a deep Muchova forehand return with a huge forehand winner down the line, 15-30.

Muchova has a chance at lobbing Swiatek but the ball drops just long, 30-30.

Tight forehand by Swiatek flies long, break point Muchova. A tentative point from Muchova and that allows Swiatek to take control and a defensive lob by Muchova goes long.

Relief for Swiatek as she holds when Muchova nets a forehand return. After the changeover, Muchova will serve to stay in the match.

04:49 PM

Swiatek* 6-2, 5-7, 4-4 Muchova (*denotes next server)

Swiatek finds the line with a forehand winner down the line, 0-15. Massive hitting from both players but Swiatek strikes the decisive blow with another forehand winner, 0-30.

Muchova forehand long, 15-40. Swiatek goes on the attack, Muchova hangs on for dear life and plays a forehand drop shot but Swiatek misses with a backhand down the line, 30-40.

Sixth ace of the match by Muchova, deuce. What a time to find it.

Aggressive shot making from Swiatek and it pays off as she closes the net and finishes the point with a backhand volley.

Brain freeze by Muchova, completely lost her bottle and puts a soft drop shot into the net.

Swiatek breaks back.

04:41 PM

Swiatek 6-2, 5-7, 3-4 Muchova* (*denotes next server)

Double fault by Swiatek, 0-30. That looked like a tense shot.

Great change up from Muchova to hit a drop shot, which we haven’t seen in a while. Swiatek gets the ball back but Muchova puts away the overhead match, 15-40.

Muchova goes for Swiatek’s forehand, gets a short ball and whips a short angled forehand that Swiatek sends long.

Muchova breaks again.

04:35 PM

Swiatek* 6-2, 5-7, 3-3 Muchova (*denotes next server)

Brutal hitting from Swiatek on the forehand side and she blasts through the Muchova defence, 30-15.

Swiatek gets a look at a second serve but sends her backhand return long, 40-15. She will be frustrated by that miss.

Muchova holds Swiatek’s forehand return goes into the tramlines.

04:32 PM

Latest update from Simon Briggs in Paris

What a remarkable reboot Swiatek has performed. She lost ten straight points to go 0-2 down in the decider, then pressed CTRL-ALT-DELETE and surged back into form, maybe her best form of the day. Now leads 3-2 and striking the ball with fluency and poise. Exactly what Sabalenka was unable to do in the semi-final.

04:30 PM

Swiatek 6-2, 5-7, 3-2 Muchova* (*denotes next server)

Now it is Swiatek in the ascendency and playing like a world No 1 and defending champion.

She’s is reading Muchova’s plays and rediscovered her serve. An ace makes it 40-0 and she holds when she finds another first serve and Muchova sends a forehand long.

Including her match-point saving effort against No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in the SF, Karolina Muchova is an astounding 5-0 vs Top 3 opponents in her career.



A win over No.1 Swiatek would make her the 1st woman since 2009 (Kuznetsova) to win a Slam by defeating World No.1 and No.2. pic.twitter.com/xY15R39qMw — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 10, 2023

04:27 PM

Swiatek* 6-2, 5-7, 2-2 Muchova (*denotes next server)

All out attack from Muchova and Swiatek responds by rifling a backhand down the line for a winner, 0-15.

Huge slice of luck for Swiatek as an attempted backhand down the line clips the net cord and the ball goes over Muchova’s head, 0-30.

Muchova has a look at a backhand pass but pushes it long, three break points. Serve and volley from Muchova to save the first break point.

But she can’t save the second. Swiatek attacks Muchova and the Czech nets a forehand.

Swiatek breaks.

Luck was on Iga Swiatek's side for this point! 🙏#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/7Ht2IXTpvc — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 10, 2023

04:21 PM

Swiatek 6-2, 5-7, 1-2 Muchova* (*denotes next server)

Vital hold to 15 for Swiatek to weather this storm from Muchova. The tension is all over her tennis at the moment.

Can she respond?

04:19 PM

Latest update from Simon Briggs in Paris

If I were a Dungeons & Dragons fan (well, maybe I am), I’d say that Muchova is a mind-flayer. This is the second match where she has induced a freak-out in her opponents, for no particularly obvious reason. She still had to close the set out, though, and the three glorious volleys she played on the penultimate point, scrabbling in the clay after slipping over on the last one, had this previously sleepy crowd on their feet.

04:17 PM

Swiatek* 6-2, 5-7, 0-2 Muchova (*denotes next server)

An incredible turnaround in this match. At this stage of the match, Swiatek looks rattled while Muchova is cool as a cucumber.

Real fluidity and rhythm on serve for Muchova. A fourth ace of the match makes it 40-0.

And a fifth ace gives her the game. Muchova has now won 9 of last 11 games and 10 points in a row.

04:15 PM

Swiatek 6-2, 5-7, 0-1 Muchova* (*denotes next server)

Swiatek berates her box again after a forehand error, 0-30.

Running cross court forehand winner by Muchova, three break points. Swiatek double fault! Wow.

Muchova breaks.

04:12 PM

Point of the match

04:11 PM

Twitter reacts

Are Swiatek and Muchova human?🤯#FrenchOpen2023 — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) June 10, 2023

This Muchova-Swiatek match deserves a third set. — Jun (@BlueRendition) June 10, 2023

What a push from Muchova! Swiatek is usually such a devastating front runner but she played that second set like she was really feeling the pressure. This is great. Going three. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) June 10, 2023

04:08 PM

Swiatek* 6-2, 5-7 Muchova (*denotes next server)

The nerves are hitting both players at the moment. A double fault by Muchova makes it 0-30. Muchova hits a deep forehand behind Swiatek and gets the error.

Muchova ace, her third of the match gets her level in this game. Swiatek backhand long, set point Muchova.

Well timed return by Swiatek and Muchova nets a backhand, deuce.

Smart play by Muchova after earning a mid-court ball, she wrong foots Swiatek with a forehand winner, second set point.

Incredible hitting from Swiatek, she keeps attacking Muchova with her forehand and finally extracts the error, deuce.

Point of the match - serve and volley for Muchova, Swiatek reaches it and hangs in the rally with a backhand down the line but Muchova reaches it again. Swiatek flicks a forehand down the line but Muchova covers it with a backhand stretch volley winner, third set point.

Swiatek backhand return long and we are going into a third set. Incredible end to the set.

03:59 PM

Swiatek 6-2, 5-6 Muchova* (*denotes next server)

Another exquisite forehand down the line winner from Muchova, 15-15. Deep Muchova forehand down the line and Swiatek’s flicks a backhand wide, 15-30.

Swiatek nets a backhand, 15-40. A third error from Swiatek, this time on the forehand side and Muchova breaks and will serve for the set for the second time.

03:54 PM

Swiatek* 6-2, 5-5 Muchova (*denotes next server)

When Swiatek was a set and 3-0 up, it looked very unlikely that Muchova would be serving to force a third set. But here we are folks.

Muchova backhand into the tramlines on the opening point. She goes for it again down the line but misses, 0-30.

Not enough first serves from Muchova in this game which is adding to the pressure. She mis-hits a forehand and it is now, 15-40.

Swiatek drags Muchova out of position and the Czech slices a backhand long. Swiatek breaks back.

03:47 PM

Swiatek 6-2, 4-5 Muchova* (*denotes next server)

Back-to-back errors from Swiatek, 0-30. She berates her support box. First time we’ve seen that in the match. Massive moment in the match.

Great rally, tremendous hustle by Swiatek, who lifts up another tricky lob which Muchova allows to bounce but she sends her smash wide, 15-30.

Muchova forehand into the tramlines, 30-30. She’s upset with herself after that shot.

Deep Muchova return and Swiatek sends a rushed forehand reply long, break point. Swiatek double fault!! Wow. Muchova breaks and will serve for the set.

03:41 PM

Swiatek* 6-2, 4-4 Muchova (*denotes next server)

Definitely feels like we have a match now with Muchova going toe-to-toe with Swiatek.

Well played Muchova after a serve and volley, overhead smash winner, 40-15. And she holds when Swiatek nets a backhand.

We’re in the business end of the set now! One break could decide it.

03:36 PM

Swiatek 6-2, 4-3 Muchova* (*denotes next server)

Full of confidence, Muchova perhaps overplays in this game and that allows Swiatek to hold to love and move back in front.

23 unforced errors from Muchova vs 8 from Swiatek. That has been a defining factor of this match.

03:33 PM

Swiatek* 6-2, 3-3 Muchova (*denotes next server)

Muchova fails to finish off the point on an overhead smash, Swiatek gets the ball back with her backhand and Muchova nets the volley, 0-15.

When she needed it most, Muchova’s first serve comes to the part, finding the mark three time and drawing three return errors from Swiatek.

Three games in a row for Muchova now.

03:27 PM

Swiatek 6-2, 3-2 Muchova* (*denotes next server)

Much better from Muchova as she rushes Swiatek and the No 1 sends a backhand wide, 0-30. Swiatek whips a forehand winner into the corner, 15-30. She gets aggressive again with her groundstrokes and sends Muchova the wrong way with a forehand winner, 30-30.

But Swiatek mis-hits a backhand long and that gives Swiatek her second break point of the match.

All out attack from Muchova as she senses the moment and rifles a forehand down the line for a winner and she breaks.

Game on?

03:22 PM

Swiatek* 6-2, 3-1 Muchova (*denotes next server)

Critical that Muchova holds to keep herself in this match and she makes a solid start, moving to 30-15. But a forehand into the net makes it 30-30.

Shot of the match from Muchova as he drills a backhand cross court for a winner and Swiatek barely moved for it. She will a lot more of that.

And Muchova does win a game in this set when she goes for a rare serve and volley tactic and places her volley on the line.

03:16 PM

Swiatek 6-2, 3-0 Muchova* (*denotes next server)

Not a good enough approach shot by Muchova and she is punished when Swiatek rifles a backhand down the line for a winner, 15-0.

Swiatek is hugging the baseline, dictating the point and Muchova tamely nets a backhand slice, 30-0.

As we pass the one hour mark for the match, Swiatek moves to 40-15 when Muchova’s backhand return is long.

Muchova with another backhand long and that’s five games in a row for Swiatek, who pumps her fist and walks to her chair with purpose.

Iga Swiatek is three games away from her 3rd #RolandGarros title, 4th Slam title, and 14th title overall.



She consolidates the break to lead 3-0*.



Through 11 games:



Swiatek: 6W / 6 UFE

Muchova:: 12W / 19 UFE



Total lockdown so far by the World No.1. pic.twitter.com/WpVvQVUspu — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 10, 2023

03:11 PM

Swiatek* 6-2, 2-0 Muchova (*denotes next server)

Muchova drop shot into the net. The right shot but poor executed. Huge point coming up.

Great defence by Swiatek to make Muchova hit an extra ball and she frames an overhead smash long, 15-40.

Another wild forehand by Muchova and Swiatek breaks.

Way too many errors have cost Muchova dearly. Uphill task from here now.

03:07 PM

Swiatek 6-2, 1-0 Muchova* (*denotes next server)

Muchova guesses well after a Swiatek backhand down the line and sends a forehand winner past her, 15-30.

Great hustle from Muchova to hang with Swiatek, who is pushing her opponent left and right. But a fatigued Muchova miscues a forehand wide, 30-30. Muchova slices a forehand long and Swiatek holds.

Another hard fought game but the reality is, Swiatek has won seven of the nine played.

03:02 PM

Swiatek is a big match player!

Iga Swiatek is the first singles player to win their first seven Grand Slam final sets in the Open Era. Lindsay Davenport, Roger Federer and Lleyton Hewitt won their first six. — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) June 10, 2023

03:02 PM

Latest update from Simon Briggs in Paris

Swiatek is closing in on what would be her third French Open in four years. Muchova is offering some stylish strokes but there’s not enough punch to her game. It’s a beautiful day, though, and I get the feeling that the crowd will be happy just to have witnessed a champion at the top of her game. The aura that Swiatek is building on these courts is beginning to feel ever so slightly Rafa-esque.

03:01 PM

Twitter reacts

Didn't feel like a 6-2 set. Muchova has served really well and has largely been the one forcing the issue in the rallies. Still, Swiątek is hanging in there, playing with more margin and winning the big points. Not willing to give up the title; the Czech will have to take it. — Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) June 10, 2023

Muchova doesn't have the game to trouble Świątek on clay. She can't outhit her, feast on her errors or rely on crazy drop shots & volleys all the time. — Łukasz (@koloidalny) June 10, 2023

Muchova hit 10 winners vs. Swiatek's 5 and still lost 2-6. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 10, 2023

02:57 PM

Swiatek* 6-2 Muchova (*denotes next server)

Another must win game for Muchova but she starts the game by miscuing a backhand into the net.

Drop shot by Muchova but she doesn’t do enough with Swiatek reaching it easily and her backhand causes a volley error, 0-30.

Deep Swiatek return and Muchova strikes her backhand long, three set points.

Rally of the match - Muchova tries to attack but doesn’t finish the point and that allows Swiatek to take the set in 43 minutes.

02:53 PM

Swiatek 5-2 Muchova* (*denotes next server)

Swiatek is doing a great job of making Muchova over-hit and thus make unforced errors.

Muchova clearly has a game plan to attack but unfortunately for her a forehand long moves Swiatek to within a game of the set.

02:49 PM

Swiatek* 4-2 Muchova (*denotes next server)

First double of the match from Muchova, 30-30. Went for too much given the pressure she’s coming under.

Great depth from Swiatek and Muchova nets a defensive backhand, 30-40. Composure from Muchova as she sends Swiatek wide with her first serve and after a short reply sends a backhand winner down the line, deuce.

Muchova drags Swiatek to the net with a drop shot, the Pole reaches it but Muchova is there to finish the game with a backhand winner.

Karolina Muchova isn't giving up without a fight 💪#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/P9kyFxLgsx — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 10, 2023

02:39 PM

Swiatek 4-1 Muchova* (*denotes next server)

Swiatek inexplicably sends a drive backhand long and Muchova has an opening in her service game for the first time.

Clear thinking and dominant hitting from Swiatek as she takes control of the rally and finishes with a drive forehand winner, 30-30.

Big chance for Muchova. She pushes Swiatek deep and earns a mid-court ball but sends her forehand into the tramlines, 40-30.

Swiatek tries to finish the game with a backhand down the line but the ball drops in the tramlines, deuce.

Another deep return by Muchova and Swiatek whips a forehand wide, break point. Muchova pushes Swiatek wide with her return but Swiatek puts a backhand reply low and at the feet of Muchova, who volleys long.

Longest game of the match so far, Muchova applying pressure to the Swiatek serve. But the world No 1 hangs onto serve when Muchova nets a forehand.

02:30 PM

Swiatek* 3-1 Muchova (*denotes next server)

Swiatek has won 9 of the first 10 points. Has yet to make an unforced error, while Muchova is up to 5 so far.

Must win game for Swiatek but she slips to 15-30 after a forehand into the net. Timely first ace of the match for Muchova.

Drop shot and lob combo by Muchova and Swiatek sends her defensive backhand long. And she finally gets on the board when Swiatek sends a backhand return long.

That should give her confidence and kick-start this match.



02:28 PM

Latest update from Simon Briggs in Paris

Plenty of rhythmic clapping here from a crowd who want to believe that they are going to witness a contest. But the first ten minutes have not suggested as much. Three games, three points for Muchova.

French Open 2023 live: Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova face off - Getty Images/Thomas Samson

02:23 PM

Swiatek 3-0 Muchova* (*denotes next server)

Ominious start by Swiatek. Her big match experience is coming to the fore at the moment. Too many errors from Muchova while Swiatek is keeping the ball in play and being patient.

Backhand on the stretch from Muchova drifts just long and Swiatek consolidates the break.

Swiatek has won 9 of the first 10 points. Has yet to make an unforced error, while Muchova is up to 5 so far.

02:21 PM

Swiatek* 2-0 Muchova (*denotes next server)

Too good from Swiatek after Muchova fails to do enough with her backhand volley and Pole whips a forehand down the line, 15-15.

Swiateak goes after Muchova’s first serve and fires a deep return at her feet and she can only send the ball flying out of court. Same again on the next point as Swiatek rushes Muchova into another error, two break points.

Muchova forehand down the line goes long and Swiatek breaks.

02:18 PM

First Set: Iga Swiatek 1-0 Karolina Muchova* (*denotes next server)

Swiatek in Grand Slam finals: 3-0 Muchova vs top-3 players: 5-0. Something’s gotta give. Should be a good match.

Early signs that Muchova wants to take the game to Swiatek but back-to-back unforced errors gives the latter a 30-0 lead.

Lovely whipped forehand down-the-line winner by Swiatek after controlling the middle of the court.

Great disguise by Muchova on a drop shot and she earns her first point of the match when Swiatek fails to get the ball back in play.

Huge top spin forehand down the line by Muchova and Swiatek slices a defensive forehand into the net, 40-30.

Swiatek survives that early test when Muchova sends a backhand return into the tramlines.

Encouraging start from both players.

02:07 PM

Early win for Swiatek

Eva Asderaki-Moore is the umpire for the final.

Muchova loses the coin toss and Swiatek opts to serve first.

02:05 PM

Here we go!

Muchova walks onto court, holding the hand of a ball boy and gets a warm reception.

Swiatek follows Muchova soon after but is wearing headphones so presumably can’t hear the reaction from the crowd.

French Open 2023 live: Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova face off in women’s singles final - Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

02:03 PM

Twitter reacts

Swiatek is the best in the world but let’s make this a match Muchova! #RolandGarros — Albert Nguyen (@AnalyticsCapper) June 10, 2023

Looking forward to this final as a good mixture of guile & power. Muchova is very successful v Top 3 at Grand Slams but Swiatek might just have the edge today on clay 🎾 @eurosport — Jo Durie (@Jodurie) June 10, 2023

Roland Garros final time! Iga Swiatek will be a big favourite. Hope Karolina Muchova can make it a good final. #RolandGarros — PP (@PrashantSport) June 10, 2023

01:52 PM

What happened the last time Swiatek and Muchova met?

⏮️ Rewind to April 2019 in Prague 🇨🇿



[WC] Muchova 🆚 [Q] Swiatek



Highlights of the only previous time our two #RolandGarros singles finalists have played each other! 👇 pic.twitter.com/kV9FxQPnxB — wta (@WTA) June 10, 2023

01:47 PM

Eurosport's Mats Wilander on Muchova

We have a new Ash Barty - she is as close to Ash Barty but with a little more power. I believe Muchova has improved her serve and trusts her serve. Her forehand has improved immensely, especially her inside out forehand. In the end, she is so knowledgeable with a tennis racquet in her hand in terms of the variety.

French Open 2023 live: Swiatek and Muchova face off in women’s singles final - Getty Images/Julian Finney

01:31 PM

Not long to go now

It all comes down to this 🤩



Dual #RolandGarros Champion Iga Swiatek takes on first-time finalist Karolina Muchova for the title. pic.twitter.com/baERiM5LwB — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2023

01:21 PM

Women's final day at the French Open

Hello and welcome to coverage of the French Open on women’s final day.

World No 1 Iga Swiatek is aiming to defend the title she won last year when she takes on Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in around an hour’s time.

Swiatek comes into the match as the heavy favourite after easing through her side of the draw, without dropping a set.

The Pole is the youngest woman to reach three French Open finals since Monica Seles from 1990-1992 and attempting to become the first woman to win consecutive titles at Roland Garros since Justine Henin (2005-2007).

But Swiatek is well aware of the threat posed by Muchova, who beat world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals .

“I really like her game. I really respect her, and she’s, I feel like, a player who can do anything,” she said. “She has great touch. She can also speed up the game. She plays with that kind of freedom in her movements. And she has a great technique. So I watched her matches and I feel like I know her game pretty well.”

For Muchova, the fourth-lowest ranked woman to reach the final of the French Open, reaching this moment is the conclusion of a long road back to fitness after back, abdominal and ankle injuries.

“I don’t think I will be the favourite,” she said. “It’s nice. I didn’t really even know about this statistic (5-0 against players ranked in the top three).

”It just shows me that I can play against them. I can compete, and obviously the matches are super close. It’s great to know that I win against the top players, and that for sure boosts my confidence.”

If Muchova was looking for confidence, the only previous meeting between the two players came back in 2019, when she won a close battle.