French Open 2023: Jack Draper forced to pull out injured from first-round match

(Getty Images)

Jack Draper withdrew injured from his first-round match against Tomas Etcheverry at the French Open leaving British hopes resting with just Cameron Norrie.

Draper, who had recovered from 4-1 to level the scores, started serving underarm in game eight following discomfort in his shoulder.

He held one service game but his Argentinian opponent broke to take the set, after which Draper called out the trainer for treatment on his left shoulder.

The 21-year-old had only just returned from a hip injury and has also been beset by abdominal issues this season.

But speaking ahead of the tournament, he sounded a confident note that he was fit for the second Grand Slam of the season.

Following his treatment, he managed to play just one more service game before abandoning.

Britain was already without any players in the singles draw after six failed to make it through qualifying and with Dan Evans’ day-one defeat and Draper’s injury withdrawal, Norrie is now flying the flag solo for Britain.