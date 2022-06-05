French Open 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud latest score and updates from men’s final

(Getty Images)

Follow live updates from the French Open as Rafael Nadal looks to pull off another sensational grand slam triumph against Casper Ruud in the men’s final at Roland Garros. There has perhaps never been more of a gulf in experience between two players in a major final, as Nadal bids for what would be a record-extending 14th French Open and 22nd grand slam title against the 23-year-old Ruud, who has become the first player from Norway to reach a men’s final at a slam.

At the age of 36, Nadal also has the chance to become the oldest French Open champion in Roland Garros history, as the Spaniard aims to add another remarkable chapter to his illustrious story. Nadal has admitted throughout the tournament that this French Open could be his last as he continues to battle a painful foot injury but finds himself on the verge of a second successive grand slam title after he won the Australian Open final from two sets down in January.

That victory came just weeks after Nadal considered retiring from the sport due to his foot, and if Nadal was to be crowned the champion on Court Philippe-Chatrier again it would surely be his most significant victory yet on the Paris clay. Nadal advanced to the final after opponent Alexander Zverev was forced to retire from Friday’s semi-final due to a shocking ankle injury, while Ruud defeated Marin Cilic in four sets in the other semi-final. Follow live updates from the French Open final, below:

French Open men’s final: Latest score and updates

Nadal takes opening set 6-3 in 48 minutes

Match underway in overcast conditions on Court Philippe-Chatrier

First career meeting between Nadal, 36, and Ruud, 23

Nadal on verge of extending French Open and grand slam records

Dominant Swiatek claims women’s title against Gauff

More heartbreak for Gauff as Mladenovic and Garcia win doubles

Hewett and Reid make it 10 slams in a row in wheelchair doubles

French Open: Nadal 6-3 1-1 Ruud*

15:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Nadal springs into action as Ruud leaves him a chance with a volley at the net, as the 36-year-old puts away the backhand winner. Nadal then drops a backhand past Ruud, before he switches it up with the drop shot. Ruud reaches it and replies with a lovely angled shot across the net.

The hold is quickly sealed as Nadal powers a backhand winner, his third of the game, past Ruud.

French Open: *Nadal 6-3 0-1 Ruud

15:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Ruud immediately finds himself in a tough spot at 0-30 after a forehand error. Another flies past the baseline to bring up two break points for Nadal.

And that was a chance! Ruud plays the drop volley which Nadal reaches. Ruud then goes for the lob but it didn’t clear Nadal, only for the Spaniard to net on the backhand smash.

Still, pressure. And that was a better chance! Nadal had a window on the forehand as the ball sat up, but misses!

Nadal goes short and to Ruud’s backhand on his return but there’s another error from the 23-year-old as he looked for the angle.

He hangs in with a good fix on the forehand, before playing an excellent drop shot from the baseline that Nadal can only pick up into the net.

This would be quite the save - and he gets it as he crushes an inside out forehand. That could be so important.

French Open: Nadal 6-3 Ruud*

15:05 , Jamie Braidwood

That was a fairly straight-forward opening set for Nadal, who has really seen it all over the past three matches. Ruud needs a response now, needs to make it difficult. It’s a tough, tough ask, but he’s got to find a way or else this final is going to disappear in a blink of an eye.

Second set is underway.

French Open: Nadal 6-3 Ruud* - Nadal takes the opening set!

15:02 , Jamie Braidwood

An opening error on Ruud’s forehand side is an early gift from the 23-year-old, but that’s followed up by a miss from Nadal and then an excellent winner from Ruud down the line!

Now then, 15-30 - but Ruud would want that return back as Nadal finds an important first serve. Nadal then comes up with another, as Ruud pushes the forehand wide, to bring up two points for Nadal.

And there it is, Nadal delivers another first serve onto Ruud’s backhand and the return is so wild it crashes into the umpire’s chair.

French Open: *Nadal 5-3 Ruud

14:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Ruud gets his hands on some new balls as he serves to stay in the set. A couple of beautiful forehands sends Nadal running as he puts away the winner to move to 30-0.

Nadal comes into the net and shows a lovely touch to make the volley - as a stat flashes up to show he’s won all eight of his net points so far.

Ruud responds with a lovely dipping volley of his own after following up on the forehand.

40-15, and Ruud stays in it as Nadal pushes a forehand wide.

Nadal will have to serve for it.

French Open: Nadal 5-2 Ruud*

14:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Ruud is not trusting his backhand as he runs around two balls from Nadal and puts one into the net. Nadal ups the pressure on the forehand and the sliding lob from Ruud drifts long. A window then opens for Nadal to dispatch a forehand winner down the line, after pinning Ruud back into the opposite corner.

Ruud makes it awkward as he finds the baseline and then tramlines to make Nadal run, suddenly getting himself back to 40-30.

Ruud then reads the Nadal drop shot but can’t do enough with the volley across court, as Nadal puts the winner away down the line.

French Open: *Nadal 4-2 Ruud

14:46 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s quite a different feel to his opening set to the fraught tension and strain of the previous matches against Djokovic and Zverev, and Nadal is freeing up as he unleashes a perfect forehand into the corner. Ruud hits back with a lovely drop shot that catches Nadal off guard but a grunt and a forehand winner later it’s back to 30-30.

Ruud finds his best serve of the match so far - and he gets his first hold of the match as Nadal then pushes a backhand wide.

French Open: Nadal 4-1 Ruud*

14:41 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s more of that authority from Nadal, who quickly wins the first two points on his serve and then steps in to put away a forehand winner past Ruud.

Ruud replies with his best backhand of the match that sends Nadal stretching and this time he puts away the forehand smash.

But he can’t do anything with the big serve down the middle from Nadal, who moves into a 4-1 lead.

French Open: *Nadal 3-1 Ruud - Nadal breaks!

14:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Nadal got his nose in front on Ruud’s next service game but the 23-year-old replies with a fine forehand winner down the line. He loses the technique on the next point, flashing the inside out wide. Pressure on the second serve at 15-30 but Nadal nets on the forehand - another poor miss.

Ruud goes on the attack at 30-30, running around his forehand to go for Nadal’s backhand wing and then switch it up with another winner down the line.

Game point - but Nadal goes for Ruud’s backhand with more of an angle, and the Norwegian balloons one over the baseline.

And that’s a poor one - the forehand smash from Ruud is pulled wide after Nadal put it back short.

Break point - and Nadal hangs in the rally before snapping a backhand to send Ruud wide on his forehand. He clips it into the net.

A third successive break, and one handed back by Ruud with two errors from 40-30.

French Open: Nadal 2-1 Ruud* - Ruud breaks back!

14:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Ruud blinks on a forehand into the net, seemingly just struggling to deal with the spin and bounce that Nadal can produce on the ball in these opening exchanges.

Hang on, though. Nadal then goes long and a double fault offers Ruud a sniff at 15-30.

And there’s another one! Consecutive double faults from Nadal gives Ruud two break points!

Ruud would want the first back, as he sends the forehand long until little pressure.

Nadal is faced with another second serve - he make it this time, but then a forehand into the net gets Ruud the break back!

Completely unexpected, and rather handed to Ruud.

French Open: *Nadal 2-0 Ruud - Nadal breaks!

14:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Lovely play from Nadal to follow a backhand down the line with a volley at the net, but Ruud steadies with a good serve down the middle which the Spaniard can’t return. Great hitting from Ruud as he targets the corners but Nadal somehow hangs on as he finds the baseline, and Ruud nets. Tricky moments these, even at this early stage. At 15-30, Nadal can step into the court, hammering the forehand into the corner, and then puts away the smash as Ruud reached to return.

Two break points now. Ruud saves the first with a clipped forehand winner that sends Nadal running.

What a shot! Nadal gets the break in style as he whips the forehand pass beyond the outstretched Ruud!

French Open: Nadal 1-0 Ruud*

14:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Nadal goes after Ruud’s backhand from the start and wins the first point as a dodgy bounce deceives the Norwegian. A drop-shot follows from Nadal that dies before Ruud can reach it. Ruud gets his teeth into a Nadal second serve and finds some joy with a forehand down the line, as Nadal drifts long.

But a wide backhand from Ruud sets up game point and Nadal claims a comfortable hold as Ruud then nets.

*denotes next server

French Open: Nadal vs Ruud

14:11 , Jamie Braidwood

The stadium announcer takes about two minutes to read out Nadal’s list of French Open titles.

2005, 2006, 2007, 2008... you get the picture.

Right, warm-ups are over. Let’s GO

French Open: Nadal vs Ruud

14:07 , Jamie Braidwood

There is a British representative at today’s final with James Keothavong the umpire

Nadal wins the toss and elects to serve first. No hesitation.

French Open: Nadal vs Ruud

14:05 , Jamie Braidwood

And here comes the 23-year-old Norwegian, who gets a warm reception from Philippe-Chatrier.

It’s nothing compared to the welcome offered to Nadal, though, who follows his opponent out onto the court.

It’s electric at Roland Garros.

The stage is set.

French Open: Nadal vs Ruud

14:02 , Jamie Braidwood

We’ve hit 2pm BST and we can see shots of Ruud pacing nervously inside the tunnel in Philippe-Chatrier.

What an occasion to make your grand slam final debut in, and a brilliant story too with the student Ruud facing the master Nadal after attending the Spaniard’s academy.

We should see both players emerge shortly.

French Open: Nadal vs Ruud

13:56 , Jamie Braidwood

There are overcast conditions in Paris today for the men’s French Open final but without the same humidity that Nadal has played his two previous matches in. The roof is open at Philippe-Chatrier and there’s a bit of a breeze in the air.

Nadal on the verge of more tennis history

13:47 , Jamie Braidwood

If Nadal wins a 14th French Open title - and he’s never lost a final in Roland Garros before - it would also extend his record for the longest span between men’s grand slam titles.

Nadal won his first French Open title 17 years ago today exactly - June 5, 2005. Nadal already held the record after winning the Australian Open in January.

Serena Williams holds the overal record at 17 years and 5 months between the 1999 US Open and 2017 Australian Open.

Ruud: Nadal has always been my idol

13:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Casper Ruud grew up idolising Rafael Nadal and says their first career meeting in his first grand slam final has arrived at the “perfect” time.

“When I was younger I was too negative but I’ve also grown up a little bit. I’ve been looking up to Rafa, the player I’m going to play in the final,” Ruud said after defeating Marin Cilic.

“He never complains, he’s a perfect example of how I think you should behave on court: Never give up, never complain. He’s been my idol for all of my life.

“It’s an amazing final. He’s the last player of the big three that I haven’t played against. I guess it’s perfect timing and it was worth the wait. To play him in a grand slam final will be a special moment for me, and hopefully for him as well because he has played so many finals! At least he is playing a student of his academy this time so hopefully it’s going to be a fun one.”

Nadal said of his opponent: “I mean, Casper is a professional. He has I think a very good character to play tennis. He’s very relaxed, humble. He’s always in a positive mood about learning.

I think in the academy we were able to help him a little bit during this period of time, but more than another thing is about, as I always say, I like to see the good persons achieving his dreams.”

French Open win would be biggest of Nadal's career, coach says

13:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Victory in the French Open final for Rafael Nadal would be the biggest achievement of his career, topping even his unexpected success at this year’s Australian Open where he won a record 21st grand slam, according to his coach Carlos Moya.

“What I saw in Australia this year it was beyond anything. But what I see here is through his own play. It’s a another size of resilience,” Moya told Reuters.

“I think it would be a bigger achievement winning the French Open today than the Australian Open,” he said. “It’s special if he wins. In my opinion this is the one that he deserves the most credit in his career.”

At the final in January’s Australian Open, Nadal, who turned 36 on Friday, came from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev and bag a second title there.

A couple of months earlier he was even considering retiring after a foot problem that has troubled him throughout his career resurfaced, forcing him to miss much of the 2021 season including Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open.

He had arrived in Australia underprepared and not in the best of health after also suffering a bout of Covid-19. But Moya said it was even tougher in Paris, where Nadal brought a doctor to get through the tournament despite the foot injury.

“The preparation for Australia was nothing, and here even less, but it’s clay,” Moya said. “Alright, so that changes a little bit. Things happened here that maybe put this on top of Australia.

“Of course he could have lost the last two matches. He somehow survived.”

Victory for Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid in the wheelchair doubles

13:32 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s 10 in a row for Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid in the men’s wheelchair doubles!

The British pair defeat Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda 7-6 7-6 to continue their remarkable run in the grand slams.

After winning calendar slams in each of the last two seasons, they’re now halfway there to a third consecutive sweep of doubles titles.

Nadal would take new foot over French title

13:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Rafael Nadal offered an illuminating response when asked, on his 36rd birthday, if he would accept a new foot as a present, but on the condition that he would lose the French Open final against Casper Ruud today.

“I would prefer to lose the final without a doubt,” Nadal replied. “My thoughts haven’t changed. In the end a new foot would allow me to be more happy in my day-to-day life. Winning is lovely and it fills you with adrenaline for a short moment but life goes on. Life is much more important than whatever title.”

Nadal’s French Open so far

13:10 , Jamie Braidwood

1st round: 6-2 6-2 6-2 vs Jordan Thompson

2nd round: 6-3 6-1 6-4 vs Corentin Moutet

3rd round: 6-3 6-2 6-4 vs Botic van de Zandschulp

4th round: 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Quarter-final: 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6(5) vs Novak Djokovic

Semi-final: 7-6(8) 6-6* vs Alexander Zverev - walkover

More Paris heartbreak for Gauff as Mladenovic and Garcia win doubles

13:01 , Jamie Braidwood

French pair Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic recovered from a set down to beat Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 2-6 6-3 6-2 on Sunday and lift the French Open women’s doubles title for the second time.

For Gauff, it was a second final defeat in less than 24 hours, after the 18-year-old lost in straight sets by top seed Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s singles final.

Ruud’s French Open so far

12:55 , Jamie Braidwood

1st round: 6-7 7-6 6-2 7-6 vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

2nd round: 6-3 6-4 6-2 vs Emil Ruusuvuori

3rd round: 6-2 6-7 1-6 6-4 6-3 vs Lorenzo Sonego

4th round: 6-2 6-3 3-6 6-3 vs Herbert Hurkacz

Quarter-final: 6-1 4-6 7-6 6-3 vs Holger Rune

Semi-final: 3-6 6-4 6-2 6-2 vs Marin Cilic

Nadal’s grand slam record

12:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Victory today would see Rafael Nadal move two clear of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the all-time list of grand slam titles, while a 14th French Open title would be enough for a tie of third on its own!

21 - Rafael Nadal (overall)

20 - Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic

14 - Pete Sampras

13 - Rafael Nadal (at the French Open)

12 - Roy Emerson

11 - Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg

Nadal set for 30th grand slam final

12:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Rafael Nadal insists he has nothing to prove as the Spaniard addressed concerns surrounding his foot injury ahead of this afternoon’s French Open final. The 36-year-old says he will continue to play as long as he is healthy.

“It’s about every day. No, I mean, it’s not about things that you need to prove. It’s about how much you enjoy doing what you are doing or if you don’t enjoy, then is another story, no?

“But if you like what you are doing, you keep going. Because, for example, if you like to go and play golf, you keep going to play golf. If I like to play tennis and if I can and I can handle to keep playing, I keep playing because I like what I do. So that’s it.

“Of course I enjoy. And if I am healthy enough to play, I like the competition, honestly, no? And the competition, I like to play in the best stadiums of the world and feel myself at my age still competitive. Means a lot to me, no? That makes me feel in some way proud and happy about all the work that we did.”

Ruud ready to face mentor Nadal in French Open final

12:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Four years ago Casper Ruud was honing his skills as a teenage rookie at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Majorca.Today the 23-year-old Norwegian will face his mentor, the 21-time grand slam champion, in the French Open final.

Ruud has never faced 36-year-old Nadal in a competitive match, but the pair have played plenty of times on the practice court. Eighth seed Ruud admitted: "We have played some practice sets, and he has always pretty much beaten me.

"There's been some close sets, 7-6, 7-5, but it always goes his favour. But it's because we are playing in the academy and I want to be nice to him." Nadal has an unblemished record in Roland Garros finals, having won all 13 that he has reached.

Casper Ruud ready to face mentor Rafa Nadal in French Open final

How to watch the French Open final

12:05 , Jamie Braidwood

You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 1.30pm on Eurosport 1.

You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

Recap: Swiatek blows Gauff away to win second French Open title

12:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Yesterday, Iga Swiatek cemented her place at the top of women’s tennis with a commanding victory over Coco Gauff in the final of the French Open.

The No 1 seed swept to a second Roland Garros title thanks to a 6-1 6-3 demolition of 18-year-old Gauff.

With superstar Poland striker Robert Lewandowski among the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier, Swiatek’s sharp-shooting and ruthless finishing was too much for the American and capped an astonishing winning run.

Elevated to world No 1 following Ashleigh Barty’s shock retirement in March, the 21-year-old Pole has proved an unstoppable force ever since.

Her 35-match winning streak takes her level with Venus Williams for the most consecutive victories this century.

Iga Swiatek blows Coco Gauff away to win second French Open title

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the French Open as Rafael Nadal looks to pull off another sensational grand slam triumph against Casper Ruud in the men’s final at Roland Garros. There has perhaps never been more of a gulf in experience between two players in a major final, as Nadal bids for what would be a record-extending 14th French Open and 22nd grand slam title against the 23-year-old Ruud, who has become the first player from Norway to reach a men’s final at a slam.