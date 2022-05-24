French Open 2022 LIVE results: Simona Halep avoids upset as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga ends career in emotional defeat

Simona Halep in action at Roland Garros (AFP via Getty Images)

Relive all the action from day three at the French Open as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga said his farewells after a dramatic and emotional four-set defeat by No 8 seed Casper Ruud. Tsonga, playing in his final tournament before retiring from the sport, took the first set on Philippe Chatrier and was close to forcing a fifth before the 37-year-old was hampered by a shoulder injury, and Ruud closed out a 6-7, 7-6, 6-2, 7-6 win.

Afterwards, Tsonga was joined on court by his family, friends and fellow players, and received tributes from Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Tsonga, a two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist, then fought off tears as he addressed the home crowd, signing off his speech with: “Thank you Roland Garros, thank you tennis. I love you.”

Earlier, Daniil Medvedev opened his campaign with a comfortable victory against Facundo Bagnis, who looked to be struggling with a calf injury. It was smooth sailing for women’s No 3 seed Paula Badosa too, but Simona Halep almost succumbed to a remarkable upset against Nastasja Schunk. The 18-year-old won the second set 6-1 to force a decider against the former world No 1 but Halep’s class eventually told as she secured her place in the second round. Relive all the action and scores from Roland Garros below:

French Open: Day three

Tsonga bids farewell to Roland Garros with emotional defeat to Ruud

‘A big loss to tennis’ - Players say goodbye to Tsonga

Medvedev cruises to 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over Bagnis

19-year-old Rune shocks No 14 Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6

French Open day three order of play

Halep breaks again in third

19:43 , Tom Kershaw

And that’s a second break that all but assures this match is over. Simona Halep will avoid an unlikely upset to reach the second round but it has been far from a convincing performance from the former world No 1. She will face another teenager in the second round, China’s Qinwen Zheng.

Halep consolidates break in the third

19:38 , Tom Kershaw

Story continues

Halep consolidates the break to take a 3-0 lead in the decider. It’s been some effort from Schunk but it’s a long way back from here now.

Halep breaks in the third

19:34 , Tom Kershaw

After that dreadful second set, Halep steadies herself in the third, breaking Schunk’s serve to take a 2-0 lead.

Gaston through to second round

19:27 , Tom Kershaw

Meanwhile, on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, there is joy for the home crowd as Hugo Gaston triumphs in an epic five-set match against No 19 seed Alex De Minaur. Gaston had led by two sets to one but then lost the fourth to love. The deciding set went all the way to a tiebreak but it’s the Frenchman who prevails 10-4.

Schunk wins second set

19:25 , Tom Kershaw

Halep managed to win one game to save herself the indignity of a bagel but she cannot prevent being taken to a third set by Nastasja Schunk. The 18-year-old German is attempting to pull off one of the biggest shocks of the tournament so far.

Halep unravels in second set

19:15 , Tom Kershaw

Simona Halep recovered from a shaky start to clinch the first set 6-4 against Nastasja Schunk.

However, the former world No 1 and 2018 French Open champion is now at risk of being whitewashed in the second set. She trails the 18-year-old 5-0 and we are surely heading towards a decider on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Gaston breaks back against De Minaur

18:35 , Tom Kershaw

But now Gaston has broken back! The Frenchman refuses to quit and stops the rot after failing to lay a glove on De Minaur in the fourth set. The match is back on serve at 2-3 in the fifth.

De Minaur taken to five sets by Gaston

18:27 , Tom Kershaw

Over on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, Alex De Minaur has been the distance by Hugo Gaston. The Australian No 19 seed was two sets to one down but recovered in emphatic style to win the fourth 6-0. He’s continued that same vein of form at the start of the fifth with an early break, with the players having now been out on court for over three hours.

Halep broken early on against Schunk

18:21 , Tom Kershaw

Simona Halep came into the French Open saying working with new coach Patrick Mouratoglou had brought the fire back to her game, but she’s facing some struggles early on against 18-year-old Nastasja Schunk. The German broke Halep’s serve and leads the first set 3-1 on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Badosa sweeps past Ferro

18:17 , Tom Kershaw

Paula Badosa is the third seed at Roland Garros this year and she has lived up to that billing in the opening round with a very swift victory against Fiona Ferro. The Spaniard wins 6-0 6-2 in less than an hour.

Tiafoe breaks French Open duck

18:12 , Tom Kershaw

It’s been a long wait for Frances Tiafoe, who had failed to get past the first round at Roland Garros on his last six appearances in the main draw, but the American has finally made it through. He has beaten Benjamin Bonzi 7-5 7-5 7-6 to advance to the second round where he’ll face David Goffin.

Frances Tiafoe finally has reason to celebrate in Paris (AFP via Getty Images)

‘Thank you, tennis, I love you’ - Tsonga’s goodbye speech

17:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Tsonga spoke to the crowd on Philippe Chatrier in French but here is a translation of his emotional goodbye speech at the French Open:

“I wasn’t sure whether I should bring a piece of paper because I didn’t know if I would be capable of saying a few words, but I do have something.

“Today’s a big day for me; a day when I say goodbye to my fellow players and colleagues, who I’ve been with since my early days. I’d like to thank everyone who’s accompanied me on this wonderful adventure; everyday supporting me, allowing me to stay the person that I am today - Jo - I had the fortune and the opportunity to do all this - something I dreamed about - I hope all other players have the same chance as me.

“I’m so lucky to be supported by so many wonderful people; my brother, sister and parents, and many others - I cannot thank them all. I’d like to thank the French Tennis Federation and all those in French tennis for accompanying and supporting me all the way. Thanks also to all my coaches; from the youngest age. Thanks to my sponsors for sticking with me all the way through my career.

“It’s been incredible to be a part of an amazing generation of French players. I’ve been the kind of player who’s wanted to show resilience from a very young age. I’ve battled and I’ve developed; and now I’m going to stay true to myself and remain the person I am - staying active. I’ve had fabulous days and bad days:

“I’m a French player, a Swiss player, a Congolese player, a black player, a white player… a decorated player, but most importantly, I am a father. I’d like to thank the media as well… I’ve had great moments from tennis through my travels; it’s been an adventure: it really is quite wonderful.

“I’m now standing in front of you without my racquet, with my best friends of 30 years, and thank you Anoura, for being alongside me every second of every day. My family are my priority: and I hope the world will be kind to them. Thank you Roland-Garros, thank you, tennis, I love you.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

‘A big loss to tennis’ - Players say goodbye to Tsonga

17:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Andy Murray: “I just wanted to congratulate you on an amazing career. You’ve achieved so much with so many highlights. You’ve been a great ambassador for the sport. I always loved watching you play and competing against you, so you’re going to be sorely missed. All the best man.”

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer bid farewell to Tsonga.

Tsonga says goodbye to tennis

17:15 , Michael Jones

The end of an era for Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Tsonga says goodbye to tennis

16:55 , Michael Jones

After all the tributes, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga gives a teary-eyed speech. He thanks the French tennis federation and the fans who always came out to support him.

‘It’s been great to be a part of such a fantastic generation of French players’ he adds.

(Getty Images)

Players say goodbye to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

16:50 , Michael Jones

The creme de la creme of current French stars come onto the court to say goodbye and hug it out with Tsonga. Then a video plays with Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer wishing him well and saying he will be missed.

Fans say goodbye to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

16:42 , Michael Jones

It’s quite an emotional scene as Tsonga’s old coaches are brought on to the court to embrace him, followed by his parents and the rest of his family.

The crowd remain clapping throughout. A fitting tribute to a quality tennis star.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ruud beats Tsonga over four sets in thrilling send off for the Frenchman

16:37 , Michael Jones

Now there’s a special ceremony for Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. A list of his achievements is read out including the ackowledgement that Tsonga is one of a handful of players to have beaten Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

(REUTERS)

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 6-6 (7-0) Tsonga*

16:34 , Michael Jones

Speaking after the match Casper Ruud thanks Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for being an inspiration to him and so many tennis fans around the world.

He calls the Frenchman a perfect example of professionalism and a good showman on court.

Very classy from the Norwegian.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 6-6 (7-0) Tsonga*

16:29 , Michael Jones

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga takes in the applause from the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier. It hasn’t ended the way he would have wanted but Tsonga gave them a brilliant show.

He’s caught up in the emotion of the occasion as he delivers his final serve. A quick rally later and Casper Ruud completes his victory.

What an afternoon, what a match, what a send-off for Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 6-6 Tsonga

16:27 , Michael Jones

Ruud is clinically closing out the match. 5-0 to him now and two Tsonga serves to come.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 6-6 Tsonga*

16:25 , Michael Jones

It’s not going to happen for Tsonga. He can’t serve, Ruud picks off both to move 3-0 in the tiebreak. It’s only a matter of time before he wins the match now.

Such a shame for Tsonga.

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 6-6 Tsonga

16:24 , Michael Jones

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has taken a medical timeout. His trainer has come onto the court to apply some ointment onto the sore shoulder. It will be evident straight away whether that’s made any difference.

Ruud opens the tiebreak and wins the first point.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 6-6 Tsonga*

16:19 , Michael Jones

Tsonga’s shoulder is gone. Ruud wins the game and draws level at 6-6. The fourth set is heading to a tiebreak if Tsonga can manage it. This game has been too good to end because of an injury.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 5-6 Tsonga*

16:17 , Michael Jones

Tsonga winces after his second serve comes down with no pace on it at all. He’s in trouble here. Something has definitely tweaked as He sends down another soft serve that Ruud knocks back to win.

0-30.

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 5-6 Tsonga

16:14 , Michael Jones

TSONGA BREAKS! He’ll have the serve to take the game into a fifth set.

(EPA)

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 5-5 Tsonga

16:12 , Michael Jones

Can Ruud hold his serve? Tsonga fist pumps the air after winning the first three points to set up three break points in the 11th game of the third set.

The umpire has to settle down the crowd. They’ll go crazy if Tsonga pulls this off.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 5-5 Tsonga*

16:10 , Michael Jones

Oh my. Ruud brings it back to deuce but a rocket serve to the backhand sends Tsonga to advantage. Another bullet serve wins him the game and the crowd go wild!

Brilliant stuff.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 5-4 Tsonga*

16:08 , Michael Jones

Tsonga and Ruud trade forehand blows but Ruud snaps first and overhits one to the back of the court. 40-love.

An attempted drop shot almost wins it for Tsonga but he flicks it onto the top of the net and it bounces back to his side of the court. 40-15.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 5-4 Tsonga*

16:06 , Michael Jones

The crowd are in full voice cheering Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on. This could be the last game he ever plays at Roland-Garros.

He wins the first point then sends down an ace to get the crowd cheering again. 30-love to the Frenchman.

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 5-4 Tsonga

16:04 , Michael Jones

Almost three hours and a half hours on court now with Tsonga and Ruud continuing to match each other blow for blow. No breaks of serve in the fourth set and if it carries on like this Tsonga will be serving to stay in the game.

He’s going to have to. Ruud sends down a service game to love to move within one game of victory. Massive game coming up next.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 4-3 Tsonga*

15:57 , Michael Jones

Casper Ruud can’t finish off his service game despite being up 40-love. Tsonga wins the next couple of points, one with a perfectly worked backhand, but he finds the net on the next return giving Ruud the game.

What the Norwegian wouldn’t give for a break of serve right now.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 3-3 Tsonga*

15:54 , Michael Jones

If anyone thought that Jo-Wilfried Tsonga would capitulate after the third set the think again. He’s giving it his all out there and forcing the mistakes from Casper Ruud with some heavy hitting.

Tsonga takes the sixth game and the fourth set is delicately poised at three all.

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 3-2 Tsonga

15:49 , Michael Jones

It goes to Ruud. He wins the next point that finishes off with an ace down the middle.

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 2-2 Tsonga

15:48 , Michael Jones

Three backhand slices keep Tsonga in the rally and eventually win him the point as Ruud hooks a forehand over the back.

Tsonga laces a backhand down the line in the next rally to set up a forehand pass but his miscues it and Ruud draws level at 30-30. This game is in the balance, which way will it go?

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 2-2 Tsonga*

15:46 , Michael Jones

A drop volley from Tsonga is the key shot in allowing him to hold his serve under pressure. Ruud’s return is tapped back into the wide open court and Tsonga draws level at 2-2 in this fourth set.

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 2-1 Tsonga

15:43 , Michael Jones

Ruud moves back in front. There were a couple of nice moments from Tsonga in this game but the Norwegian is fully in control of his own serve now and will be looking to break.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 1-1 Tsonga*

15:40 , Michael Jones

Tsonga opens up his first service game with a victory. A look at the face of the Frenchman says he doesn’t believe this is over. He looks tired, his breathing is a little heavier but there’s a determination there.

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 1-0 Tsonga

15:31 , Michael Jones

Two sets to one down and Tsonga is going to need to dig deep into the reserves to win this match. He taks the attack to Ruud’s opening serve and tries to work him across court. A backhand return lands in the net and Ruud seals the first game with a wide serve.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 Tsonga*

15:28 , Michael Jones

A bead of sweat drips down the forehead of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga as he serves to Casper Ruud. The 23-year-old has two set points and whips a cross court forehand over to Tsonga’s right to win the game and the set!

It was a comfortable one for the Norwegian in the end. Is the game almost up for Tsonga or can he force it to a fifth set?

(Getty Images)

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 5-2 Tsonga

15:23 , Michael Jones

Casper Ruud will feel a lot more comfortable now. He’s just one game away from taking the third set. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga hasn’t done much differently but tired legs with be starting to take effect.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 4-2 Tsonga*

15:19 , Michael Jones

Ruud mutters away to himself as a few unforced errors creep into his game. Tsonga has two chances to hold serve and does so after Ruud hits the net with a serve return.

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 4-1 Tsonga

15:15 , Michael Jones

There are some great rallys in this game including one that Ruud ends with a cheeky forehand drop shot. It’s a hard-fought game from Tsonga who has a break point but can’t convert.

Ruud holds serve and takes control of the third set.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 3-1 Tsonga*

15:09 , Michael Jones

He can’t. An enormous forehand to the baseline corner from Ruud gives him the first break of the third set. The last time he broke Tsonga immediately earned it back.

Can he do so again or are the cracks finally starting to show in his own game?

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 2-1 Tsonga*

15:08 , Michael Jones

Deuce. Two massive smashes are needed for Tsonga to stay alive in his service game. Ruud gets the first one back but Tsonga meets the seond and fires it into the clay where it bounces over his opponent and ends up in the crowd.

Can he go on to hold serve?

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 2-1 Tsonga

15:02 , Michael Jones

It seems like every other game is going to deuce regardless of who’s serving. A couple of mistakes from Ruud allows Tsonga back into the game but a two-handed diagonal backhand smash sends Tsonga massively out of position and he can’t keep the return in play.

Ruud takes the third.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 1-1 Tsonga*

14:57 , Michael Jones

Ruud has a chance to break but Tsonga recovers with only his second ace of the match. At deuce Tsonga tidies up with some brilliant net play and hits Ruud’s attempted lob into space.

A second ace in the game gives him the win.

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 1-0 Tsonga

14:52 , Michael Jones

There’s a deathly silence around the court as Casper Ruud serves up the first hold of the third set. The exciting belief from the fans seems to be turning into a nervous energy for their contender.

Tsonga needs to keep winning his service games. That’s his biggest threat in the match.

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4) Tsonga

14:46 , Michael Jones

Tsonga goes long and Ruud takes the set!

That could turn into a big blow for the Frenchman’s hopes. Even at the peak of his career Jo-Wilfried Tsonga wasn’t the greatest across five sets. At 37 it may be a bridge too far.

He needs to win the next set.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 6-6 Tsonga*

14:43 , Michael Jones

An error from Tsonga sees him attempt a drop shot that he pulls wide. He backs it up with a decent serve though and Ruud sends the return out of play.

6-4 to the Norwegian who can serve for the set.

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 6-6 Tsonga

14:42 , Michael Jones

As the duo switch sides the crowd do their best to lift Tsonga with cheers, claps and chants. Ruud holds both of his two serves though and moves 4-3 ahead.

Pressure on Tsonga.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 6-6 Tsonga*

14:40 , Michael Jones

Tsonga sets himself up for a forehand smash but overhits it to bring Ruud back level. He then smokes a serve down the line for an ace to move 3-2 up in the tiebreak.

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 6-6 Tsonga

14:38 , Michael Jones

Two early points for Tsonga and he breaks first in the tiebreak with a dainty drop shot return. Ruud gets on the board after a backhand down the line from the Frenchman goes wide.

2-1 to Tsonga.

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 6-6 Tsonga

14:36 , Michael Jones

Ruud really closed the door in that game. He doesn’t give Tsonga a chance to score and we’re back in tiebreak territory.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 5-6 Tsonga*

14:34 , Michael Jones

There are no signs of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga slowing down or getting tired. He believes he can win this match and he’s living up to that belief.

He’s won 87% of the points off his first serve. Court Philippe Chatrier is packed now.

Ruud is once more serving to stay in the set.

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 5-5 Tsonga

14:30 , Michael Jones

When he’s really needed to Ruud has been impeccable on the serve. He closes out this game without Tsonga scoring a point.

(REUTERS)

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 4-5 Tsonga*

14:27 , Michael Jones

Casper Ruud must be feeling the pressure. Every point he loses excites the crowd, he’s facing a tough opponent who is belting the ball at him and he’s down a set.

Tsonga has a couple of chances to close out his service game but messes up the first one. He lands a first serve and the return skews off Ruud’s racket to give him the win.

More pressure on Ruud. He’s serving to stay in the set.

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 4-4 Tsonga

14:22 , Michael Jones

Yes! Tsonga breaks straight back. What a game. Ruud continued to run around his forehand which opened up the right side of the court for Tsonga to whip a winning forehand of his own into.

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 4-3 Tsonga

14:21 , Michael Jones

The question now is whether Tsonga can respond from the break. At 37 does he have the energy reserves to take the match into five sets or does he go all out to try and immediately break back.

He’s giving it a good go, 30-40 in the eighth game after a wild shot from Ruud. Break point to Tsonga.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 4-3 Tsonga*

14:17 , Michael Jones

There’s the first break of the match! It’s taken 1 hour and 37 minutes but Ruud sneaks ahead in the second set and will serve to move two games in front.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 3-3 Tsonga*

14:15 , Michael Jones

Another decent hold of serve from Ruud.

Tsonga is under pressure though. The first two points in his next service game go to Ruud but he responds with a driving serve before a backhand volley winner. 15-30.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 2-3 Tsonga*

14:09 , Michael Jones

Impressive. Two break points saved and four points in a row for Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to put him back ahead in the second set.

There goes the fist pump. He’s buzzing out there, the 37-year-old is really up for this.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 2-2 Tsonga*

14:08 , Michael Jones

It’s Tsonga’s turn to save two break points now. He’s helped with a low return from Ruud that doesn’t make it over the net before a powerful serve-return-smash brings him back on parity. 40-40

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 2-2 Tsonga

14:03 , Michael Jones

Two break points squandered after Tsonga moved to 15-40 in front against the serve. Ruud stepped up under pressure though and scored his second ace of the match to make it deuce.

He wins the next two points as well to hold. This is such an intriguing and even contest.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 1-2 Tsonga*

13:59 , Michael Jones

No break in serve from either player as we head through 15 games. Tsonga holds once again.

(REUTERS)

*Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 1-1 Tsonga

13:53 , Michael Jones

No nonsense stuff from Ruud who silences the crowd with a serve to love win in the second game.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 0-1 Tsonga*

13:52 , Michael Jones

The 37-year-old takes the game.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8), 0-0 Tsonga*

13:51 , Michael Jones

Casper Ruud is going to have to brush off that first set results. He now knows that it’ll be a long match if he is going to take the win.

Tsonga takes the first two points of the first game in the second set. Every break in play is met with chants of ‘Tsonga, Tsonga’ from the crowd.

Ruud 6-7 (6-8) Tsonga*

13:47 , Michael Jones

It’s Tsonga! The crowd at the Court Philippe Chatrier goes wild as their favourite takes the first set!

(REUTERS)

*Ruud 6-6 Tsonga

13:45 , Michael Jones

Ruud wins the next point and the tiebreak moves to 6-6. Flip a coin for who’s going to win this set. It’s anyone’s guess.

Ruud 6-6 Tsonga*

13:44 , Michael Jones

He doesn’t get it! A great rally sees Tsonga brought up to the net before Ruud hits one past. Tsonga leaves it but the ball hits the baseline and stays in. 6-5 to Tsonga.

*Ruud 6-6 Tsonga

13:42 , Michael Jones

One more point apiece as Ruud’s next two serves come and go. Tsonga will have the chance to serve for the set but he needs to win the next point...

And he does! He leads 6-4 with a serve to come.

Ruud 6-6 Tsonga*

13:41 , Michael Jones

Contrasting fortunes for Tsonga who belts a wide serve to Ruud’s backhand that he can’t return before double faulting to leave the set alive. the Frenchman still leads 4-3.

*Ruud 6-6 Tsonga

13:39 , Michael Jones

The points are shared on Ruud’s next two serves leaving Tsonga in charge on the tiebreak. If he can collect two points from his own serve he’ll be on the verge of winning the first set. 3-2 Tsonga.

Ruud 6-6 Tsonga*

13:37 , Michael Jones

A backhand down the line earns Tsonga the first point of the tiebreak and he gets to serve. He gets his first serve in play but doesn;t swivel correctly on the cross court forehand and finds the net.

Ruud can’t return the next powerful serve and Tsonga takes a 2-1 lead.

Ruud 6-6 Tsonga*

13:35 , Michael Jones

We’re going to a tiebreak in the first set! Great hold under pressure from Tsonga once again and the crowd starts to cheer. Which way will this one go?

Ruud 6-5 Tsonga*

13:34 , Michael Jones

Tsonga needs to start hitting his first serves again. He faults with his first two attempts in this crucial game and Ruud steps up to lead 0-30.

Tsonga’s power shines through in the next two point making it difficult to return the serve before pinning Ruud behind the baseline.

30-30.

*Ruud 6-5 Tsonga

13:30 , Michael Jones

Composed stuff from Ruud who wins his next service game to love and puts all the pressure back on Tsonga. For the second time he’ll have to serve to save the set.

Ruud 5-5 Tsonga*

13:27 , Michael Jones

Five or six huge forehands from Tsonga gets him ahead in the game and Ruud is now on the back foot. The Norwegian hits his return over the back and Tsonga holds.

The crowd begin to chant his name. Fantastic scenes.

Ruud 5-4 Tsonga*

13:25 , Michael Jones

Two unforced errors from Tsonga put Ruud 0-30 up with Tsonga needing to hold to stay in the set. He misses his first serve but steps into a forehand attack and drives Ruud behind the baseline. Eventually the ball sits up for a smash and Tsonga gets his first point on the board.

15-30.

*Ruud 5-4 Tsonga

13:22 , Michael Jones

Smart from Ruud. Tsonga sends a backhand slice over the net and drops it short. Ruud manages to get there and flick it back to win the point.

Tsonga then belts one wide and Ruud holds serve once again. The Frenchman just hasn’t been able to put pressure on Ruud’s serve since the third game.

Ruud 4-4 Tsonga*

13:17 , Michael Jones

Tsonga’s powerful first serve is tricky to deal with for Ruud. More often than not it’s aimed at the body and gets a high bounce making return shots hard to get on top of.

Tsonga has won 14 out of 16 points from it so far. Four all.

*Ruud 4-3 Tsonga

13:13 , Michael Jones

Tsonga is moving graciously around the court. He’s not making it easy for Ruud to dictate play but hasn’t been able to keep the ball on the correct side of the line with his potential winners.

Ruud holds serve and moves to 4-3 up in the first set.

Ruud 3-3 Tsonga*

13:11 , Michael Jones

Great hold from Tsonga who saves break point before going on to win the next two and the game.

A fist pump to the crowd gets them going again and the sun is back out. We might have a game on our hands here.

Ruud 3-2 Tsonga*

13:08 , Michael Jones

Ruud’s best plan off attack in these opening games is to target Tsonga’s backhand the work the ball across court to put strain on the older man.

The Norwegian claws his way up to 40-40 but is helped by Tsonga repeatedly missing his first serve. Is there going to be a first break in the match?

*Ruud 3-2 Tsonga

13:02 , Michael Jones

Ruud manoeuvres Tsonga over to the corner then steps up to the net and volleys a backhand return into the left side of the court. Tsonga attempts a one-handed backhand pass down the line but gets it wrong and gives away the point.

Ruud serves out the game and takes the lead once more.

Ruud 2-2 Tsonga*

13:00 , Michael Jones

We could be in for a long one here. Casper Ruud takes a two point lead against Tsonga’s serve but the 37-year-old fights back and claims the game with an ace down the inside line.

*Ruud 2-1 Tsonga

12:54 , Michael Jones

A second break point for Tsonga goes begging but he’s making life difficult for Ruud who just can’t close out this game.

Tsonga’s resolve finally breaks and two mistakes from the Frenchman puts Ruud in front.

*Ruud 1-1 Tsonga

12:50 , Michael Jones

Tsonga is doing a fine job of pinning Ruud into the back corner and once again the Norwegian overhits a return. Tsonga has a break point and the crowd start getting giddy.

There’s a collective groan as he drags a forehand smash over the baseline. Back to deuce.

*Ruud 1-1 Tsonga

12:48 , Michael Jones

Casper Ruud is just going about his business. He moves 40-15 up but a couple of loose shots from the world no. 8 brings Tsonga but on level terms.

Work to do here to hold serve.

Ruud 1-1 Tsonga*

12:46 , Michael Jones

There’s a decent atmosphere building at the Court Philippe Chatrier everytime Jo-Wilfried Tsonga wins a point. He takes the second game and gets the crowd cheering again.

Ruud 1-0 Tsonga*

12:43 , Michael Jones

There’s a big cheer as Tsonga wins his first point through a heavy serve that Ruud fails to deal with. He wins the next point too but Ruud defends well off the third serve and draws Tsonga into a rally.

Tsonga attempts to snap a forehand across court but sticks it into the net. 30-15.

*Ruud 1-0 Tsonga

12:41 , Michael Jones

Nice work from Ruud. He pins Tsonga in the left corner before whipping a forehand over to the opposite side of the court. Tsonga hits wide during the next rally and Ruud wins the first game with a serve to love.

*Ruud 0-0 Tsonga

12:39 , Michael Jones

Ruud gets the match started and a gentle opening rally ends with Tsonga firing into the net. Ruud follows up with an ace to move up to 30-love.

Tsonga vs Ruud

12:34 , Michael Jones

The two players head out onto the court. The roof has remained open because the sun has come out following a rain shower.

They’ll knock a few balls around to warm-up then Casper Ruud will serve first.

Tsonga’s final French Open

12:25 , Michael Jones

Tsonga has been a bit of a showman during his career and is known for hitting a powerful ball. He reached a career high ranking of fifth in the world in 2012 and has beaten Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

He’s not the greatest player on clay but he enjoys playing at Roland-Garros. He’s up against a difficult opponent in Casper Ruud but will not doubt bring the entertainment to this next match.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tsonga on Philippe Chatrier

12:20 , Michael Jones

At 37-years-old Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is playing is final tournament at Roland-Garros. His opening round fixture against Casper Ruud could be his final match at his home tournament.

He’ll be playing on the main court but as the rain has returned the roof will be closed on the Court Philippe Chatrier.

Cornet through to second round

12:09 , Michael Jones

French favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will also look to upset the No 8 seed Casper Ruud as he takes to the Court Philippe Chatrier next.

Another home contender, Alize Cornet, has just finished her opening round match against Misaki Doi of Japan winning 6-2, 6-0 in straight sets to get the crowd at the main court pumped up.

Daniil Medvedev defeats Facundo Bagnis to reach second round

11:54 , Michael Jones

A simple day at the office in the end for Daniil Medvedev who cruised past Facundo Bagnis in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the French Open.

(EPA)

(Getty Images)

Bagnis 2-6, 2-6, 2-6 Medvedev*

11:51 , Michael Jones

Medvedev wins! He wins the first three points of his service game to set up three match points. Facundo Bagnis claims the next one but it’s not enough to stop him from progressing.

It took him just one hour and 40 minutes to overcome Facundo Bagnis and the Russian is safely into the second round.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website