French Open 2022 LIVE: Alcaraz vs Zverev latest score and results and Djokovic vs Nadal build-up

(REUTERS)

Follow live updates from the French Open as we reach the quarter-finals with the women’s singles and men’s singles providing several intriguing match-ups. Roland Garros may well provide us a last dance between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at a grand slam. The legendary players meet tonight on Philippe-Chatrier. The heir apparant is in action first though, with Carlos Alcaraz battling Alexander Zverev. The women’s singles produced a couple of fine quarter-finals, with Coco Gauff beating Sloane Stephens and Martina Trevisan advancing after a three-set win over Leylah Annie Fernandez.

The Serbian says playing Nadal on the clay in Paris is “the biggest challenge one can have”. The match sees the legenday pari, who have 41 Grand Slam titles between them, add a 59th chapter to their decorated story. “I like the way I’ve been feeling, the way I’m hitting the ball. I’m ready,” says defending champion Djokovic. “It was obviously a well-anticipated match I think when the draw came out for a lot of people. I’m glad that I didn’t spend too much time on the court myself up to quarter-finals, knowing that playing him in Roland Garros is always a physical battle, along with everything else.”

While the Spaniard countered: “I haven’t played these kind of matches for three months so it is going to be a big challenge for me. Two weeks and a half ago, even if I had good hopes after Rome, I didn’t even know if I would be able to be here. So I’m just enjoying the fact that I am here for one more year. And being honest, every match that I play here, I don’t know if it is going to be the last match here in my tennis career. That’s my situation now. I am just trying to enjoy as much as possible and fight as much as I can to keep living the dream.” Follow the action from the French Open, below:

French Open 2022

The last dance? Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal preview

Men’s singles quarter-final in-play: Zverev vs Alcaraz

Djokovic vs Nadal due at 19:45 BST

Women’s singles quarter-final result: Trevisan beats Fernandez

Women’s singles quarter-final result: Gauff beats Stephens 7-5, 6-2 to reach semi-finals

Gauff reacts to Stephens win and first grand slam semi-final

Story continues

French Open 2022: Zverev 4-2 *Alcaraz

16:15 , Tom Kershaw

Zverev consolidates the break. Alcaraz certainly doesn’t seem as invincible as we’ve seen him in recent weeks. It wasn’t that long ago remember that the Spaniard thrashed Zverev in the final of the Spanish Open. This is shaping up to be a very different sort of match.

French Open 2022: Zverev *3-2 Alcaraz

16:11 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

French Open 2022: Zverev 2-2* Alcaraz

16:06 , Jack Rathborn

Alcaraz comes to the net and Zverev is too powerful, he can’t control that volley, break point.

Wow, how cool, “Come on!” the Spaniard screams. An in-to-out forehand drop shot, it’s perfect. Deuce.

It’s a second break point, this time it’s a mistake that costs Zverev, rather than the brilliance of Alcaraz.

A backhand, well wide of the post, can’t find its way back into play. Deuce again. But he’ll have another shot, Alcaraz under big pressure.

A copy of the break point before, Zverev pulled wide of the post and whips the backhand back into play. Alcaraz can’t control the volley, it’s long, the german strikes first, 3-2!

French Open 2022: Coco Gauff reacts to Sloane Stephens win and first grand slam semi-final

16:04 , Jack Rathborn

French Open 2022: Zverev *1-2 Alcaraz

16:02 , Jack Rathborn

A quick game for Alcaraz, which is demoralising for Zverev after working so hard to hold.

But that’s an equally snappy response, the sliced drop shot at the net clinches a game to love. 2-2.

A fine start from these men.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev (AP)

French Open 2022: Zverev *0-1 Alcaraz

15:51 , Jack Rathborn

Zverev with a strong start, his serve thumps down and forces Alcaraz to commit.

He comes to the net, but he can’t put the ball away, and a powerful smash can’t be controlled back into the court by Zverev. 15-30.

Powerful stroke from Alcaraz, who sprints to the net and forces Zverev into a mistake, break point.

(REUTERS)

French Open 2022: Zverev 0-0* Alcaraz

15:48 , Jack Rathborn

It’s Alcaraz serving first, and it’s a small hole immediately, 15-30.

Stunning, the Spaniard’s cross-court backhand is whipped in with real pace, it skims off the surface and Zverev barely moves. What a winner, 30-30.

Delicate drop shot from Alcaraz at the net, Zverev races to the ball and flicks a backhand down the line, it drifts wide. Game.

(REUTERS)

French Open 2022: Zverev vs Alcaraz

15:45 , Jack Rathborn

Here we go then, match three on Philippe-Chatrier.

Zverev and Alcaraz, one of the big three favourites at Roland-Garros.

The odds have the Spaniard a strong favourite, 1/4, and the German 11/4.

French Open 2022: Gauff 7-5, *5-2 Stephens

15:22 , Jack Rathborn

Coco dances well outside the lines of the court with a back hand and the bounce catches Stephens by surprise.

Then a slick forehand wrapped past Stephens at the net, three match points!

The first is wasted with a ball planted into the net. Two more chances...

Stephens beats Coco at the net with the lob, but it’s too long. Game, set, match to Coco!

(REUTERS)

French Open 2022: Gauff 7-5, *5-1 Stephens

15:19 , Jack Rathborn

Coco’s defence is so impressive, making Stephens work so hard to put her away.

Eventually she plants a smash well enough to bring up break point.

And Coco can’t deny a quick response, BREAK! This one is still alive, just!

French Open 2022: Gauff 7-5, 4-1* Stephens

15:15 , Jack Rathborn

Another lengthy game this, Stephens unable to capitalise on that momentum.

A break point and a second serve too, now quickly into a lengthy rally and a familiar sight: Stephens plants her cross-court forehand into the net, BREAK!

That should be it, 5-1 Coco!

French Open 2022: Gauff 7-5, 4-1* Stephens

15:12 , Jack Rathborn

Right then, Stephens has to hold here or it’s surely game over.

Immense net approach from Stephens after sliding on the baseline to open up the point, that’s put away with authority, 30-15.

Coco’s backhand will not be denied though, it’s powered past Stephens to level up at 30-30.

And now Stephens’ backhand drifts long, break point for Coco! That’s a stunning rally, each shot flirting with the line, both women dancing from one side to the other. Coco just off balance and flips one into the net. Deuce.

French Open 2022: Gauff 7-5, *3-1 Stephens

15:01 , Jack Rathborn

After several looping shots to slow the pace of the rally down, Stephens quickens it up and lands a bomb with that backhand down the line, break point again!

To the net, and here is the chance, two delicate shots and Coco gives Stephens a huge chance, she just needs to put it in as she’s so close to the net she surely can’t react.

But it’s long! Deuce again, incredible game. Now Coco to the net and she’s rediscovered her touch, a lunging forehand to her right and the ball dies on the other side of the net.

Stephens snaps! It’s long and Coco celebrates, “come on, come on!” 4-1!

French Open 2022: Gauff 7-5, *3-1 Stephens

14:56 , Jack Rathborn

Coco has seized the initiative now, this could be a defining moment in the game. A looping forehand at the high-point forced Stephens to overstretch and dump her return long.

Game point... Second serve for Coco, and the chance slips away.

A lovely arching serve out wide tests Stephens, but she’s a match for it with a fine return and then she puts the forehand away down the line with Coc way out of the picture, smart tennis.

Coco quick to deny Stephens’ break point, and another powerful serve puts her in a fine poisition, but that’s sloppy, an unforced error sees her go long. Break point again...

Immense survival from Coco, Stephens going long after a powerful forehand. Advantage Coco now.

The first serve is wide and the second too, nerves! Deuce!

French Open 2022: Gauff 7-5, *1-1 Stephens

14:47 , Jack Rathborn

French Open 2022: Gauff 7-5, *1-1 Stephens

14:46 , Jack Rathborn

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(EPA)

French Open 2022: Gauff 7-5, 0-1* Stephens

14:43 , Jack Rathborn

A slip from Stephens there at 15-0, but she’s OK despite a heavy fall.

A mis-timed forehand then gives Gauff an opening, 15-30.

That trusted backhand does the damage again for Coco, down the line and too much for Stephens, two break-back points.

She forces Stephens to the net and then picks her off down the line with, yes, you guessed it, the backhand. We’re level at 1-1.

French Open 2022: Gauff 7-5, *0-0 Stephens

14:39 , Jack Rathborn

A great start to the second set for Stephens, she carves out a break point opportunity on the Gauff serve.

A long, twisting rally with a variety of shots eventually sees the chance fizzle out, impressive nerve from Gauff.

That backhand again, down the line but a whisker wide, Coco takes a look but won’t challenge. Break point No 2.

Wow, a booming forehand, flat and skipping up low forces Coco out of her rhythm and she goes long, BREAK!

That was a long, energy-sapping rally, with high, spinning baseline strokes. Stephens in her element here.

French Open 2022: Gauff 6-5* Stephens

14:33 , Jack Rathborn

Coco held her nerve there, snatching back a piece of the momentum in this game.

Can Stephens force the tie break?

Coco immediately on top of Stephens’ serve and moves to 0-30. A booming Stephens serve, but Coco defends it well, she’s fighting well behind the base line.

Stephens can’t put away the smash, the second one is into the net, three set points!

(AFP via Getty Images)

French Open 2022: Gauff 5-4* Stephens

14:28 , Jack Rathborn

Nicely done by Stephens, the momentum has completely switched.

She levels at five apiece. Now can Coco hold her nerve on serve next?

Stephens is moving across the court so smoothly, it’s hard for Coco to get her out of her rhythm.

French Open 2022: Gauff *5-3 Stephens

14:24 , Jack Rathborn

And there it is, a crucial break for Stephens to work her way back into this opening set.

The net approach was impressive there, now a chance to even this up at five games apiece.

French Open 2022: Gauff 5-2* Stephens

14:18 , Jack Rathborn

Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Sloane Stephens (AP)

Sloane Stephens of the U.S. slams a forehand to Coco Gauff (AP)

French Open 2022: Gauff *4-2 Stephens

14:16 , Jack Rathborn

This is high-class stuff from Coco, a real statement being made.

She hammers home the advantage again, moves to within a game of the first set. 5-2. 23 minutes played.

French Open 2022: Gauff *3-1 Stephens

14:07 , Jack Rathborn

Wow, a full repertoire of shots this early from Coco.

The drop shot mixed in with the heavy serve to grab two quick points.

Very tidy from Coco, now approaching the net and slams well to win the game to love. Only 16 minutes in and it’s 4-1.

(REUTERS)

French Open 2022: Gauff 3-0* Stephens

14:06 , Jack Rathborn

A little loose from Coco, that one falls wide.

Stephens carves out a foothold, she gleefully gets on the board after a swift move to 40-15.

A light fist pump, this should settle the nerves.

French Open 2022: Gauff *2-0 Stephens

14:03 , Jack Rathborn

This is impressive stuff from Coco, she’s serving really well.

She solidifies the break to move to 3-0 after a some more heavy groundstrokes.

(REUTERS)

French Open 2022: Gauff 1-0* Stephens

13:57 , Jack Rathborn

Some powerful strokes from Stephens to battle back here.

But Gauff is on fire from the outset here and races into a 40-0 lead to bring up break point.

Stephens negotiates one but Gauff cannot be denied, BREAK! It’s 2-0 to Coco!

Game, set, match! Trevisan 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3 Fernandez

13:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

Martina Trevisan reaches the semi-finals of the French Open – her first of any grand slam – after seeing off US Open finallist Leylah Fernandez in three sets. A great win for the Italian.

Martina Trevisan celebrates her quarter-final victory (AFP via Getty Images)

French Open 2022: Trevisan 6-2, 6-7(3), 4-1* Fernandez

13:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

Fernandez is broken again, and her race at the French Open may well be run now.

Trevisan, the world No59, could be about to climb into the top 50 for the first time in her career with her first grand slam semi-final appearance – the 28-year-old Italian is two games away.

French Open 2022: Trevisan 6-2, 6-7(3), 3-0* Fernandez

13:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

However, Trevisan has come out firing in the third, which is going more like the first set which the Italian won comfortably. Fernandez needs to hold her service game here to at least get a foothold and make Trevisan serve it out, as she failed to do half an hour ago...

Italy’s Martinz Trevisan plays a forehand (Getty Images)

Leylah Fernandez is struggling in the third set (Getty Images)

French Open 2022: Trevisan 6-2, 6-7(3)* Fernandez

12:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

Leylah Fernandez clinches the second-set tie-break and, having looked down and out, has now forced a deciding set for a place in the semi-finals in Paris.

French Open 2022: Trevisan 6-2, 5-5* Fernandez

12:35 , Jack Rathborn

BREAK BACK! Trevisan had the chance to serve out the match, but Fernandez won’t give up without a fight.

We’re level again at 5-5.

French Open 2022: Trevisan 6-2, 4-4* Fernandez

12:26 , Jack Rathborn

It's 4-4 in the second, Fernandez looking to even up this match. It's been a very even set, with Trevisan's 74 percent of first-serve points won compared to Fernandez's 71 percent. But the Canadian has 56 percent second serve points won, compared to her rival's 43 percent.

French Open 2022: Trevisan 6-2, *1-2 Fernandez

12:06 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

French Open 2022: Trevisan 6-2, *1-2 Fernandez

12:04 , Jack Rathborn

It’s an early lead for Trevisan, with the Italian racing into a 1-0 advantage with 6-2 set.

The Canadian, a beaten finalist to Raducanu in New York last year, has a 2-1 lead, on serve in the second.

The last dance? Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic set for duel under French Open lights

11:54 , Jack Rathborn

“I am aware that it may be my last game in this tournament,” Rafael Nadal admitted ahead of tonight’s French Open quarter-final against his great rival Novak Djokovic, but even then that sense of finality was nothing new.

It was there throughout Nadal’s five-set epic against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the previous round, as the Spaniard was pushed into a fifth hour on a foot that is a constant source of pain. For a moment, there was a threat that Nadal’s illustrious story at Roland Garros would find its closing chapter on the middle Sunday of a tournament he has won 13 times. Instead, there was only gratitude that a 59th career meeting with Djokovic had been secured and with it, the opportunity to battle on against injury and time had been granted.

“I’m ready for it,” was Djokovic’s response. There is no greater challenge than facing Nadal at the French Open, even as he prepares to turn 36 on Friday, even on that foot.

The last dance? Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic set for duel under French Open lights