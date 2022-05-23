French Open 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal updates and latest scores

(Getty Images)

Day Two of the French Open features an all-star line-up with Emma Raducanu making her senior debut on clay as she faces Czech qualifier Linda Noskova on Court Simonne Mathieu in Paris. The 19-year-old is seeded 12th and follows British men’s No. 1 Cameron Norrie who takes on French wildcard Manuel Guinard in his opening match. Raducanu and Norrie are among five Brits in action at Roland Garros, with Dan Evans, Heather Watson and Harriet Dart also starting their campaigns today.

Spain’s 13-time men’s French Open champion Rafael Nadal starts his campaign against unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson on the main Court Philippe Chatrier before defending men’s singles champions Novak Djokovic takes on Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in the opening round.

Also on the main court are the WTA world No. 1 Iga Swiatek who is in great form and will look to recover the French Open crown she first won in 2020. Women’s defending champion Barbora Krejcikova and - number two seed - follows that opening match and kicks off her campaign against France’s unseeded Diane Parry.

French Open 2022: Day 2 order of play

Iga Swiatek (Pol) vs Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr) - 11:00

Linda Noskova vs Emma Raducanu (12) - 13:15

Jordan Thompson vs Rafael Nadal (5) - 13:30

Novak Djokovic (1) vs Yoshihito Nishioka - 19.45

*Parry 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 Krejcikova

14:36 , Michael Jones

Yet another error from Krejcikova leaves Parry with a match point. She’s done it!

A serve to the backhand of Krejcikova sees the defending champion softly knock back the return Parry opens up and blasts a forehand into the corner and Krejcikova can only find the net!

What game, what a comeback.

*Parry 1-6, 6-2, 5-3 Krejcikova

14:33 , Michael Jones

It’s not the best start as Krejcikova moves into a 30-love lead but Parry responds with an ace to pull a point back. This has been a fascinating contest.

Krejcikova sighs as she scuffs a forehand half-volley wide to bring Parry level at 30 all. Which way is this one going to go?

Parry 1-6, 6-2, 5-3 Krejcikova*

14:30 , Michael Jones

It’s a break! Diane Parry will serve for the match, what a turnaround this would be from the 19-year-old.

*Parry 1-6, 6-2, 4-3 Krejcikova

14:26 , Michael Jones

Diane Parry holds serve. Can she pull off the upset against Barbora Krejcikova?

Norrie 2-1 Guinard*

14:24 , Michael Jones

Outside, Cameron Norrie breaks Manuel Guinard in the third game of the first set!

Parry 1-6, 6-2, 3-3 Krejcikova*

14:22 , Michael Jones

Another hold for Barbora Krejcikova but she made another double fault - her seventh - and continues to drop points through mistakes. It must be frustrating for the defending champion.

*Norrie 1-1 Guinard

14:19 , Michael Jones

After an error-strewn end to the first game Cameron Norrie holds his serve to love in the second. It’s a fine response from Britain’s No.1.

*Parry 1-6, 6-2, 3-2 Krejcikova

14:18 , Michael Jones

Parry is ahead for the first time in the match! Things are looking very good for her, she’s three games away from a spot in the second round.

Krejcikova has been far from her best. She’s found it difficult to match the intensity of the 19-year-old.

Parry 1-6, 6-2, 2-2 Krejcikova*

14:15 , Michael Jones

Parry took control of the second set at 2-0 down and won the next six games in a row. She finds herself with three points to the loss of a break early in the third set and forces a backhand from Krejcikova wide and out of play.

Game on here for the teenager who has the whole crowd willing her on.

Norrie 0-1 Guinard*

14:13 , Michael Jones

Manuel Guinard serves the first game against Cameron Norrie and comes from 15-40 down to save break point after three errors from the Brit.

*Parry 1-6, 6-2, 1-2 Krejcikova

14:11 , Michael Jones

Parry holds on to her serve but Krejcikova still has an early break in the third set. It’ll be a big step forward if the defending champion can hold her next service game.

Neither woman is giving up ground.

Norrie vs Guinard

14:08 , Michael Jones

Cameron Norrie is back out on court and will be hoping to continue his ATP Tour form into a deep Grand Slam run at Roland-Garros.

He’s seeded 10th in the men’s draw and is the highest-ranked British singles player at the French Open having won his fourth ATP title - and first on clay - in the Lyon Open final last week.

Parry 1-6, 6-2, 0-2 Krejcikova*

14:05 , Michael Jones

This has been the longest game of the contest so far with both women having their chances to win it. Three times Krejcikova pulled it back to deuce when Parry had advantage and when she got herself an opportunity to win the game she took it.

Great mental fortitude from the defending champion.

Parry 1-6, 6-2, 0-1 Krejcikova*

14:00 , Michael Jones

Another double fault from the defending champion brings Parry level at 30-30 and she’s in danger of giving her break straight back. Parry mishits one in the next rally though and puts Krejcikova in front.

This is a great rally as Parry peppers Krejcikova’s backhand forcing her over to the left of her side of the court. Parry follows up with a cross court forehand to move the Czech over to the right before powerfully finding the corner.

Deuce.

Parry 1-6, 6-2, 0-1 Krejcikova*

13:56 , Michael Jones

Maybe not. Krejcikova starts with a double fault on her service game before Parry overhits a backhand return from the baseline. 15-15.

*Parry 1-6, 6-2, 0-1 Krejcikova

13:54 , Michael Jones

She can’t! Krejcikova took three attempts to finish off the game but she look more confident and skillful than she did in the second set. The break seems to have done her some good.

*Parry 1-6, 6-2, 0-0 Krejcikova

13:49 , Michael Jones

Parry gets the final set started and quickly moves into a 30-15 lead. Krejcikova comes towards the net and wins the next point putting some early pressure back on the youngster.

Can she hold serve?

Parry 1-6, 6-2 Krejcikova

13:47 , Michael Jones

Barbora Krejcikova went off for a bathroom break and a kit change after the end of the second set and she’s just kept Diane Parry waiting a little too long.

Outside the covers are being rolled off the courts and more live tennis should get underway soon.

Parry 1-6, 6-2 Krejcikova

13:41 , Michael Jones

There it is! Diane Parry takes the second set 6-2 to set up an exciting finale to this match. With all the other fixtures still delayed because of the rain, the action on Court Philippe Chatrier is the only activity at Roland-Garros right now.

Parry 1-6, 5-2 Krejcikova*

13:39 , Michael Jones

There seems to be a bit more energy from Parry and she’s really cut down on her unforced errors. In contrast the defending champion hasn’t been able to find the court in this set and Parry quickly moves into a position for three set points.

Krejcikova pulls one back, then fizzes a return right onto the baseline to force a mistake from Parry. One set point left.

Parry 1-6, 5-2 Krejcikova

13:36 , Michael Jones

Five games in a row for the teenager Diane Parry! She’s one game away from taking the second set. Barbora Krejcikova hasn’t got an answer.

Parry 1-6, 4-2 Krejcikova*

13:33 , Michael Jones

Is there an upset on the cards? Krejcikova has really struggled behind her serve in this second set and Parry wins the first three points to give herself a strong chance to break.

One break point goes begging but Parry wins the next rally when the second seed smokes a forehand return into the net.

*Parry 1-6, 3-2 Krejcikova

13:28 , Michael Jones

The match ticks over the hour mark and the crowd are fully behind Diane Parry now. It’s taken her a long time to get into this match but she’s hitting some great shots now and moves ahead for the first time in the second set.

*Parry 1-6, 2-2 Krejcikova

13:24 , Michael Jones

Yes she can! Game on now.

Parry 1-6, 1-2 Krejcikova*

13:23 , Michael Jones

There’s nowhere near the same fluidity to Krejcikova’s play right now and she’s hanging in there under pressure from Parry. Parry forces Krejcikova’s serve to deuce before a mistake from the Czech gives her a chance to break.

Can she take it?

Parry 1-6, 1-2 Krejcikova*

13:17 , Michael Jones

Yes she can! The crowd cheers her on as she finishes off his first service game of the match. There’s still a long way to go but the teenager has found a nice groove and is building a bit of momentum.

*Parry 1-6, 0-2 Krejcikova

13:14 , Michael Jones

Lovely from Parry. She sends a second serve over to Krejcikova’s backhand and continues to target that sound of the courth before switching. Krejcikova hits the net with her net and the ball bobbles over but Parry is quickly onto it and guides a winner over to the back left corner.

She’s 30-love up in this game now. Can she hold her serve?

Parry 1-6, 0-1 Krejcikova*

13:09 , Michael Jones

Diane Parry is broken on her first service game in the second set. This is the first time she’s faced an opponent ranked in the top-10 in the world and it’s a big learning curve for her.

Barbora Krejcikova isn’t 100% herself. This is her just tournament since injury and just watching her there’s a feeling that she’s playing within herself.

That said, she is still playing some great tennis. Working the angles and moving the ball around court nicely.

Parry 1-6 Krejcikova*

13:00 , Michael Jones

Parry isn’t making it easy for Krejcikova. The Czech plays a lovely drop and approach to move to advantge but Parry pulls her back to a third deuce.

Two sharp serves later and Krejcikova claims the first set 6-1. Not bad at all for her first competitive set in over three months.

Parry 1 - 5 Krejcikova*

12:55 , Michael Jones

Parry can’t hold serve after her break and Krejcikova takes a step closer to winning the first set. The rallys are getting longer though and there’s a bit of hope for Parry if she can get the second set off to a good start.

Krejcikova is serving for the set.

*Parry 1 - 4 Krejcikova

12:46 , Michael Jones

Parry recovers one of the breaks and gets herself on the board after a few wild strokes from Krejcikova. The Czech is still in a commanding position but there’s a bit of fight in the young French star.

Parry 0 - 4 Krejcikova*

12:44 , Michael Jones

Parry’s nerves may be easing off. The 19-year-old broke into the top 100 of the world rankings earlier in May and she’s forcing a few errors out of the defending champion.

Krejcikova vives away three points on her serve but fights back with two blinding serves to make it 40-40.

Parry 0 - 4 Krejcikova*

12:41 , Michael Jones

Krejcikova hasn’t done much to dictate play other than keeping the ball alive during rallys but Parry has only won two points in the whole match.

Krejcikova eases into a four game lead with her own service game to come.

*Parry 0 - 3 Krejcikova

12:37 , Michael Jones

Make that a three game lead. A perfect service game from the second seed puts another game on the board and this is starting to look like a difficult day out for her French opponent.

Parry 0 - 2 Krejcikova*

12:35 , Michael Jones

Although the action on the outside courts has been interrupted - it is properly pouring down out there - the defending women’s champion Barbora Krejcikova is in action on the Court Philippe Chatrier.

She’s already broken the serve of Diane Parry and taken a two game advantage in the first set.

Trevisan vs Dart

12:33 , Michael Jones

One of the British hopefuls has already fallen as Harriet Dart came up against an in form Martina Trevisan earlier on.

The recently crowned Rabat champion dominated in the first set allowing Dart no opportunities to score and won 6-0. The 25-year-old found a bit more rhythm in the second set but was broken twice and Trevisan advanced 6-0, 6-2.

Norrie vs Guinard

12:24 , Michael Jones

Britain’s Cameron Norrie had come out ready for his first-round match against Manuel Guinard but both players have since retreated back inside because of the rain.

Play has stopped on all of the outside courts and the covers have come out.

Reaction from Swiatek

12:21 , Michael Jones

Speaking after her first round win, Iga Swiatek explained what it was like to play under the roof on the Court Philippe Chatrier as well as how it feels to get through the opening round. She said:

“Amazing. I love playing here, even though the last couple of days have been rainy. Paris has this vibe. I really love playing here. I am really glad I found my rhythm and it was a pretty good match for me.

“It is more humid [under the roof]. But honestly I don’t mind. When I played two years ago we basically played indoors so I’m pretty used to it. I’m glad I got a chance to practice here on the indoor court.

“I’m pretty sure that I can [still lose a game] but I just want to keep going. I know my streak may stop one day so every day I want to be focused on my tennis and not on stats or numbers. Focus on my game and be in a bubble that will help me be consistence. I have done that in the past few weeks and I will continue doing that here.”

Iga Swiatek through to second round

12:10 , Michael Jones

A relatively easy day out for the WTA world No. 1 in the end. She cruises through the first and is living up to her top seed ranking.

The women’s French Open reignin champion Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) is up next on the main court taking on French opponent Diane Parry.

Swiatek (1) 6 - 0 Tsurenko

12:06 , Michael Jones

Not quite. After three deuces and chances for Tsurenko to win, Swiatek finally converts an advantage to take the second set and the match.

It’s been a very one-sided affair and the top seed gets her campaign off to a winning start with a dominant display on Court Philippe Chatrier.

It’s a 6-2, 6-0 straight set victory for Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek (1) 5 - 0 Tsurenko*

12:01 , Michael Jones

Lesia Tsurenko is fighting hard to earn her first game of the second set but Swiatek has a break point for the match. The pair engage in a nice rally with Tsurenko forced back before an error from Swiatek sees her find the net.

40-40.

Swiatek (1) 4 - 0 Tsurenko*

11:54 , Michael Jones

118 world ranking places separate Swiatek and Tsurenko and it’s taking a toll on the qualifier. Swiatek holds her own serve then breaks Tsurenko for the fifth time in the match.

*Swiatek (1) 2 - 0 Tsurenko

11:47 , Michael Jones

Over on Court Philippe Chatrier women’s world No. 1 Iga Swiatek won the first set 6-2 against qualifier Lesia Tsurenko and has taken the lead in the second with an early break.

In her second service game of the set she’s 40-love up and on course to take a 3-0 lead.

Anisimova beats Osaka in opening round

11:44 , Michael Jones

27th seed Amanda Anisimova beats Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-4 to move into the next round of the French Open.

The American used a combination of powerful forehands and well-timed drop shots to move Osaka around the court but the former world No. 1 will rue her own unforced errors which gifted Anisimova a handful of points.

Anisimova (1) 6 - 4 Osaka*

11:42 , Michael Jones

Uh oh. Two forced errors sees the American twice find the net and the fightback is on for Osaka.

Anisimova serves to Osaka’s back hand and she returns it acros court. Anisimova responds with her own back hand down the line and places it perfectly to win the match!

Naomi Osaka is out in the first round.

*Anisimova (1) 5 - 4 Osaka

11:40 , Michael Jones

Anisimova takes the lead with two winners to move up to 30-love. Osaka can’t respond to the heavy hits and Anisimova gives herself three match points to win.

Anisimova (1) 5 - 4 Osaka*

11:38 , Michael Jones

It isn’t simple of course but Naomi Osaka made that game look so. Giving away just one point in the game, she quickly holds serve and puts the pressure back on Anisimova.

This next game for the match.

*Anisimova (1) 5 - 3 Osaka

11:35 , Michael Jones

What a comeback! Amanda Anisimova levels with a drop shot to the right before another ace takes her to advantage.

The rain starts as she wins her fifth point in a row to hold serve and move to within one game for the match.

*Anisimova (1) 4 - 3 Osaka

11:33 , Michael Jones

Amanda Anisimova’s good work in the previous game is being undone by Naomi Osaka who moves to 0-40 and has three break points to play with.

Anisimova fights back winning the next rally and serving up an ace to move within one point.

*Swiatek 5 - 1 Tsurenko

11:31 , Michael Jones

Iga Swiatek has a commanding lead in her match against Ukranian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko. She’s now serving to win the first set.

Anisimova (1) 4 - 3 Osaka*

11:29 , Michael Jones

It is a break! The first one of the second set as Naomi Osaka is once again undone by a double fault. If she goes on to lose this match she won’t have to look far for the reason why.

Too many unforced errors.

Anisimova (1) 3 - 3 Osaka*

11:28 , Michael Jones

Anisimova’s string breaks as she returns a serve from Osaka forcing the American to operate mainly through slices to stay in the rally. She pulls it off though as Osaka finds the net takes this game to 40-40.

Another double fault by Osaka - her sixth of the match - puts Anisimova one point away from a break.

*Anisimova (1) 3 - 3 Osaka

11:23 , Michael Jones

That’s a wonderful hold from Amanda Anisimova who wins back-to-back points with a back hand down the line then an ace to move from deuce to save her serve.

Anisimova (1) 2 - 3 Osaka*

11:20 , Michael Jones

A big mistake from Amanda Anisimova at 40-30 sees her powerfully return a cross court back hand from the serve and force Osaka to softly guide the ball back in play. It should be an easy smash finish but Anisimova totally hooks her forehand over to the left and sends the ball out of play.

Let off for Osaka who moves ahead once again. No breaks yet in this second set.

*Swiatek 2 - 0 Tsurenko

11:17 , Michael Jones

An early break from Isa Swiatek has given her the advantage in the first set against Lesia Tsurenko. The world No.1 looks in good form in the opening stages of this match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

*Anisimova (1) 2 - 2 Osaka

11:14 , Michael Jones

This is better from Osaka who has found a way to deal with the weighty serves from Anisimova. Osaka wins three points to take the game to deuce but two more big serves force the errors out of Osaka and she holds her own serve.

Anisimova (1) 1 - 2 Osaka*

11:09 , Michael Jones

Iga Swiatek and Lesia Tsurenko have made their way onto the Court Philippe Chatrier ahead of their match. They’ll be going through a few warm-ups.

Back on Court Suzanne Lenglen Anisimova twice has the chance to break Osaka but the women from Japan pulls it back to deuce and fires in a 119mph serve to take advantage.

Another game saved.

*Anisimova (1) 1 - 1 Osaka

11:05 , Michael Jones

Anisimova picks up where she left off in the previous set and powers to a three-point win on her own serve. Naomi Osaka is on the back foot a little here.

Anisimova (1) 0 - 1 Osaka*

11:03 , Michael Jones

Amanda Anisimova is taking control of quite a few rallys. Fighting against the serve she moves 15-30 in front with a well-timed drop shot but a couple of errors from the American put Osaka back in front.

An ace at 40-40 sees Osaka move to advantage and she holds her service game!

Anisimova 7 - 5 Osaka

10:57 , Michael Jones

Dominant play from Anisimova! She wins the opening set without giving away a point in her last service game. There’s not a lot Naomi Osaka could do in that one.

The 27th seed takes the opening set.

Anisimova 6 - 5 Osaka

10:55 , Michael Jones

There’s a lucky break for Amanda Anisimova. She had to serve to stay in the set but consecutive games sees her with the chance to now serve to win the first set.

Naomi Osaka threw that last game away, putting in a double fault with Anisimova on advantage.

Anisimova 5 - 5 Osaka*

10:53 , Michael Jones

There’s a scream from Anisimova as she makes a mistake at deuce. Osaka defends a heavy shot and just knocks it into the middle of the court. Anisimova opens up her body and whacks the forehand to the right corner leaving Osaka to stretch for the back hand return. It’s set up for an easy smash but Anisimova finds the net!

Osaka can’t take advantage though and the American fights back in the next rally to make it 40-40 again.

Anisimova 5 - 5 Osaka*

10:50 , Michael Jones

Work to do for Naomi Osaka who finds herself 40-15 down and in danger of giving away a break. Anisimova works the ball across court and Osaka gets their in time to lace a back hand down the line and it just bounces in play. Great shot!

Anisimova 5 - 5 Osaka

10:48 , Michael Jones

Very impressive work from the American who decided that power was the way to go in that game. She forced Osaka to the back of the court and targetted the back hand.

It was a powerful attack that Osaka couldn’t deal with and the scores are level once more.

Anisimova 4 - 5 Osaka

10:45 , Michael Jones

Clinical stuff from Osaka. Anisimova fights her way to 30 all but the Japanese belts a pacey serve to the back hand and the return is skewed wide of the court.

She needs a second serve after a fault which allows Anisimova to get the ball in play but Osaka hooks a forehand across court and leaves her opponent no chance to get to it.

Anisimova now needs to hold her serve or she’ll lose the first set.

Anisimova 4 - 4 Osaka

10:40 , Michael Jones

Good response from Anisimova who lands a couple of well-directed serves to make the returns difficult for Osaka. Anisimova drills a couple of forehands back down the line to win the next game and peg back the former world No. 1.

Anisimova 3 - 4 Osaka

10:38 , Michael Jones

Osaka moves into the lead for the first time in the match. The game was delicately poised at 30-30 but a pacey serve first sees Anisimova hook the return out of play before Osaka manoeuvres the American to the right side of the court and whipping a forehand return to the left for the win.

Anisimova 3 - 3 Osaka

10:32 , Michael Jones

Osaka holds her serve with a a great volley down the line past Anisimova who had pushed up to the net for a forehand smash.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion seems to have found her groove and quickly overcomes Anisimova’s next service game to take two break points and draw level in the set.

Anisimova vs Osaka

10:29 , Michael Jones

Naomi Osaka takes control of her service game with a cross court forehand return to move 30-15 ahead.

Anisimova fails to capitalise on a looping shot that Osaka just manages to keep in play and belts a forehand down the middle of the court that Osaka gets on top off. The American has to scramble to the back of the court and her return is too long. 40-15

Anisimova vs Osaka

10:25 , Michael Jones

The morning’s most interesting fixture sees Amanda Anisimova take on Naomi Osaka on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Osaka is back at Roland-Garros after withdrawing from the tournament last year and refusing to face the media citing mental health problems.

She’s unseeded this time around and faces a tough contest from the hard-hitting American. We join their match in the first set with Anisimova up three games to one.

10:11 , Jack Rathborn

Order of play

(All courts start at 10am BST unless stated; British players in bold)

Court Philippe Chatrier

Play starts at 11am

Iga Swiatek (1) vs Lesia Tsurenk

Diane Parry vs Barbora Krejcikova (2)

Jordan Thompson vs Rafael Nadal (5)

Not before 7.45pm: Novak Djokovic (1) vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Amanda Anisimova (27) vs Naomi Osaka

Stan Wawrinka vs Corentin Moutet

Anett Kontaveit (5) vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Lloyd Harris vs Richard Gasquet

Court Simonne Mathieu

Ocean Dodin vs Andrea Petkovic

Cameron Norrie (10) vs Manuel Guinard

Linda Noskova vs Emma Raducanu (12)

Benoit Paire vs Ilya Ivashka

Court 4

Alejandro Table vs Borna Gojo

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs Kristina Kucova

Alex Molcan vs Federico Coria

Ekaterina Alexandrova (30) vs Greet Minnen

Court 5

Maryna Zanevska vs Qinwen Zheng

Dusan Lajovic vs Sebastian Baez

Norbert Gombos vs Pedro Cachin

Irina-Camelia Begu vs Jasmine Paolini

Court 6

Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna vs Taylor Fritz (13)

Leolia Jeanjean vs Nuria Parrizas Diaz

Angelique Kerber (21) vs Magdalena Frech

Sebastian Korda (27) vs John Millman

Court 7

Bianca Andreescu vs Ysaline Bonaventure

Dan Evans (29) vs Francisco Cerundolo

Marton Fucsovics vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux

Madison Keys (22) vs Anna Kalinskaya

Court 8

Anna Bondar vs Petra Kvitova (32)

Nikoloz Basilashvili (22) vs Maxime Cressy

Lin Zhu vs Veronika Kudermetova (29)

Cristian Garin vs Tommy Paul (30)

Court 9

Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs Daria Saville

Brandon Nakashika vs Kamil Majchrzak

Mikael Ymer vs James Duckworth

Katie Volynets vs Viktorija Golubic

Court 12

Martina Trevisan vs Harriet Dart

Alison Riske vs Dayan Yastremska

Mackenzie McDonald vs Franco Agamenone

Pedro Martinez vs Henri Laaksonen

Court 13

Filip Krajinovic vs Reilly Opelka (17)

Danka Kovinic vs Liudmila Samsonova (25)

Miomir Kecmanovic (28) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Arantxa Rus vs Elena Rybakina (16)

Court 14