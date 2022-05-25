French Open 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu knocked out by Aliaksandra Sasnovich - latest updates, scores and results

Follow live updates as the second round of the French Open gets underway at Roland Garros. Emma Raducanu’s journey is over, though, after a three-set defeat to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the opening match at Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Raducanu edged the first set but was ultimately overwhelmed by an inspired Sasnovich, who hit an incredible 45 winners in wrapping up a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory in a little over two hours.

It kicks off a packed day of action at Roland Garros, espcially in the men’s draw with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz all in action today. Nadal will highlight the night session on Philippe Chatrier as he takes on France’s Corentin Moutet, who knocked out former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka to reach the second round. Djokovic continues his grand slam return against Alex Molcan while Alcaraz faces compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas in an all-Spanish contest. Follow live updates from the French Open, below:

French Open 2022 latest updates

Sasnovich wraps up 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory in two hours

Inspired Sasnovich levels match with 6-1 second set

Raducanu breaks twice to take opening set 6-3

French Open order of play on day four

12:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Elsewhere at Roland Garros, Cameron Norrie is a set and break up against Australian Jason Kubler as the British No 1 looks to reach the third round and propel himself towards the second week of a major.

Angelique Kerber is on her way to setting up a third-round meeting against Sasnovich as she leads the French qualifier Elsa Jacquemot on Philippe Chatrier.

Victoria Azarenka has advanced with a straight sets win over Andrea Petkovic, as has Felix Auger-Aliassime who after a tricky first round has sailed past Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-0, 6-3, 6-4.

Sasnovich 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 Raducanu

12:31 , Jamie Braidwood

That winner count from Sasnovich was quite incredible - 45 to Raducanu’s 17 across all three sets. She really came alive as she stepped up the aggression in the second set and the forehand cross-court was the source of multiple points throughout the match.

The 6-1 third set is a little skewed, however. It certainly did not feel as one-sided as the second set and Raducanu had a big chance to break Sasnovich at 1-1, passing up five break points in an epic 12-minute game.

Sasnovich had looked a little awkward and the momentum could have turned if Raducanu had got ahead. Instead, Sasnovich broke in the next game and closed it out from there.

Sasnovich 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 Raducanu - Game, set and match

12:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Sasnovich wraps up the win with another winner, and that has been the story of the match. The Belarusian stepped up her game and played two brilliant sets after Raducanu edged the opener. There were winners flying everywhere and although Raducanu did not play poorly, on what is considered to be her weakest surface after all, she had few answers for what Sasnovich was producing.

*Sasnovich 3-6, 6-1, 5-1 Raducanu - Sasnovich breaks

12:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Big challenge for Raducanu now. She gets going with a one-two punch and forehand winner but then goes wide as she looks to repeat the trick on the next point, and then Sasnovich disguises another sliced backhand drop-shot to move to 15-30. Sasnovich nets on a running forehand, but then puts the pressure back on as she whips a backhand return onto the line and follows it with a forehand winner.

It brings up break point, maybe match point too, but Raducanu goes long with the third shot of the rally. It could be huge.

Sasnovich 3-6, 6-1, 4-1 Raducanu*

12:07 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re back to second-set Sasnovich, with a forehand winner followed by two deft drop-shots to take a hold to love. There was little Raducanu could do about that.

*Sasnovich 3-6, 6-1, 3-1 Raducanu - Sasnovich breaks

12:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Sasnovich got the hold in the end but that last game did feel different. There were some nervy shots from Sasnovich and that could give Raducanu hope. Still, an important service game follows, and Raducanu launches into it with a winner to quickly move to 30-0.

Despite some good battling from Raducanu, Sasnovich hauls herself back to 30-30, before edging herself into the rally with some great depth and unleashing a backhand winner down the line from wide.

And that’s a poor error from Raducanu as she frames a forehand on break point. The momentum has swung again and Sasnovich leads in the decider.

Sasnovich 3-6, 6-1, 2-1 Raducanu*

11:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Is this the momentum turning? Sasnovich nets again with a backhand on the opening point of the third game before leaving a Raducanu forehand that drops onto the baseline to bring up 15-30. That was nervy.

Raducanu had a big chance on the Sasnovich second serve but nets on the backhand, as the Belarusian tries to steady herself. She does so with a forehand volley past Raducanu after stepping up the court.

Raducanu forces Sasnovich back with a deep backhand down the line, with the return drifting long to set up deuce. Sasnovich then chooses to play a strange drop shot which Raducanu puts away to force the miss, and that sets up break point.

And that was a chance! Sasnovich did not do enough as she stepped into court and it left a gap for Raducanu to make the pass on her forehand - but it drifts long.

Raducanu goes on the attack on the backhand side as Sasnovich nets, but a good first serve out wide is followed up by a forehand winner into the opposite corner to save break point.

A wayward forehand from Raducanu is followed by an excellent point from the British No 1, as she works the angles to get back to deuce. This is another epic.

Now, another chance. Sasnovich snatches at a backhand and pulls it wide. But Sasnovich pulls out a brilliant angle to force Raducanu off the court, and puts away the winner into the space.

It does not get her off the hook, as a Sasnovich forehand misfires wide. But the backhands once again open up the angles and Sasnovich puts away the winner down the line. This is a sensational game early in this deciding set.

Repeat: Sasnovich nets on deuce but pulls out the backhand winner. After saving five break points, Raducanu’s wayward forehand gives her the chance to hold, and she gets it after Raducanu drifts wide on the backhand.

Woah - a huge game early in the decider, at 12 minutes.

*Sasnovich 3-6, 6-1, 1-1 Raducanu

11:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Sasnovich finds the corner with a backhand return on Raducanu’s opening serve. It’s unsettling from Sasnovich, and Raducanu hits the bottom of the net as her opponent again steps up the pressure on the next rally.

She gets a break though, as Sasnovich misfires with a forehand on the Raducanu second serve. We’ve been so used to those finding the corners so far. Sasnovich almost creates a moment of panic as she recovers a smash, but Raducanu finds the volley to get back to 30-30.

The danger does not go away as Raducanu goes long to bring up an early break point chance, but she meets Sasnovich on the rally and lets out a sigh of relief as her opponent goes long.

Sasnovich then blinks as she goes back to the backhand drop shot but puts it into the net. Sasnovich then nets again on the backhand, and Raducanu is able to escape with an important hold.

Sasnovich 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 Raducanu*

11:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Raducanu moves around a Sasnovich second set to find the baseline with a forehand, before Sasnovich hits an awkward backhand wide to bring up 15-30.

A slight chance, but Sasnovich stays patient on the next rally before changing the direction with a forehand winner out wide.

A tired-looking forehand from Raducanu finds the net before a backhand from behind the baseline drifts long as Sasnovich takes the opening game.

*Sasnovich 3-6, 6-1 Raducanu - Sasnovich takes the second set

11:30 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s been the story of the second set. Sasnovich is playing lights out, confident tennis and switches onto a backhand drop shot to set up two set points. Raducanu has faced a barrage of winners on the forehand crosscourt, with 19 winners in the second set alone and on only four unforced errors, and the second set is wrapped up as Raducanu finds the net.

It’s a huge challenge now for Raducanu to change the momentum.

Sasnovich 3-6, 5-1 Raducanu*

11:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Sasnovich finds a good time to deliver her first ace of the match to move to 40-0, before she puts away a forehand winner to quickly wrap up the hold of serve.

Raducanu now must hold to stay in the second set.

*Sasnovich 3-6, 4-1 Raducanu

11:22 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s hard for Raducanu to do anything about this, as Sasnovich steps into a serve to hit a clean winner down the line to quickly move to 0-30. Raducanu gets back to 30-30 as Sasnovich goes long, but the 28-year-old then fires a forehand into Raducanu’s feet to set up a third consecutive break point chance.

Raducanu looks to have steadied after saving it - but Sasnovich finds her latest winner past Raducanu, the 16th of the second set. Still, Raducanu is able to grind out the hold with a backhand volley and an error from Sasnovich.

The second set may be gone but she is on the board.

*Sasnovich 3-6, 4-0 Raducanu

11:18 , Jamie Braidwood

If it wasn’t already apparent, this is a really tricky test for Raducanu. The momentum is all going in Sasnovich’s direction. She quickly moves into a 30-0 with an angled volley. Raducanu doesn’t qive up on it as she hangs in the rally, forcing a couple of errors from Sasnovich, but she then responds to Raducanu’s depth by stepping into a backhand volley before she places another winner past Raducanu to move into a 4-0 lead.

Sasnovich 3-6, 3-0 Raducanu*

11:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Sasnovich continues with another forehand winner across court before Raducanu’s second double fault of the match brings up 15-30 on her serve. Sasnovich drifts a backhand long, but she again goes to the drop shot before putting away the forehand volley across court for another winner.

Chance for a double break, but Raducanu finds the ace down the middle! She then hangs on to meet a driving forehand from Sasnovich, who pushes the backhand volley wide.

Raducanu then goes long on her forehand, which was a chance to take the hold, and Sasnovich again finds a beauty of a forehand winner across court, right into the corner, to bring up break point once again.

Brilliant from Raducanu to lean into the backhand down the line and steer the winner past Sasnovich. She might have to stop going to the Sasnovich forehand, though, as she again unloads a winner into the opposite corner.

She gets out of it, again, with great depth to the Sasnovich backhand. It’s turning into another lengthy game. An error on the Sasnovich forehand sets up game point but another excellent winner from Sasnovich, this time on the backhand, gets us back to deuce!

To her credit, Sasnovich takes the second break with a devilish backhand drop-shot. That was quite the game from Sasnovich, who replied impressively to Raducanu taking the opening set.

Sasnovich 3-6, 2-0 Raducanu*

11:03 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s almost like dropping the opening set has settled Sasnovich. Some strong serving helps her into a quick 30-0 lead, before she whips a forehand winner across Raducanu. An error from Raducanu seals the hold to love.

Sasnovich played well throughout the first set, only to find herself 3-6 down, but it feels like the momentum has turned. Another challenge for Raducnau to face, here.

*Sasnovich 3-6, 1-0 Raducanu -Sasnovich breaks

11:00 , Jamie Braidwood

A brilliant opening set there from Raducanu, with that second break of serve allowing her to serve first to start the second set. She soon finds herself under a bit of pressure, though, as her first double fault of the match brings up 15-30 and then a drop-shot winner from Sasnovich sets up an early break point opportunity.

And there it is. Sasnovich has been threatening this all match and as Raducanu leaves a return short, Sasnovich leaps into an unstoppable winner down the line on the forehand side.

Sasnovich 3-6 Raducanu - Raducanu breaks to take the opening set!

10:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Sasnovich, now serving to stay in the set, picks a bad time to come up with the first double fault of the match on the opening point. A backhand from Sasnovich then drifts long to bring up 0-30, but Raducanu can’t find the winner down the line as she goes aggressive on the next point.

Another error from Sasnovich brings up two set points for Raducanu, who is really now starting to control these rallies. Sasnovich goes short on a drop shot and Raducanu takes a moment before putting away the backhand winner across court!

*Sasnovich 3-5 Raducanu

10:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Sasnovich whips a forehand winner past Raducanu following a second serve to take the opening point of the eighth game, and then moves into a slice from Raducanu to put another forehand winner across court.

At 0-30, Raducanu jumps into a forehand winner down the line, and Sasnovich goes long with a backhand on her second serve, which seemed to spring up on her opponent. A first ace of the match from Raducanu gets her out of the hole, and then despite Sasnovich catching the line with a lucky return, Raducanu resets and forces Sasnovich into an error on her forehand.

Excellent hold!

Sasnovich 3-4 Raducanu*

10:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Sasnovich quickly moves to 30-0 with a big forehand out wide, which Raducanu was able to pick up but Sasnovich then put away into the open space. Raducanu then drifts a backhand wide before she nets as she looks to attack a second serve down the line.

So a hold to love for Sasnovich but so far, so good for Raducanu.

Sasnovich 2-4 Raducanu*

10:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Raducanu marches into a 30-15 lead on her serve after a couple of well-placed backhands down the line, but Sasnovich hits back as she first catches the line to bring up 30-30 before finding an aggressive forehand winner across court to bring up a break-back chance. Raducanu faces some pressure on a second serve and goes for the forehand of Sasnovich, but an error from the 28-year-old sees Raducanu escape to deuce.

Sasnovich nets under little pressure and then goes long, as Raducanu emerges with another good hold on her serve.

Sasnovich 2-3 Raducanu* - Raducanu breaks

10:37 , Jamie Braidwood

After that epic game Raducanu looks to quicken things up but clips the net on a forehand return, before Sasnovich plays an excellent drop shot which Raducanu can’t reach. A second serve from Sasnovich offers Raducanu the chance to step into the backhand down the line, before she finds a lovely angle for the backhand cross-court winner that clips the line.

30-30, the first look at a Sasnovich game, and a brilliant winner out wide on the backhand sets up break point! Great hitting from Raducanu, matching the power of Sasnovich. And that is excellent! Sasnovich knew what was coming on the second serve as Raducanu attacks. She hangs in, but Raducanu sees the chance on her forehand side and unleashes on a winner down the line for the break!

That was a brilliant 15 minutes from Raducanu, first to save the break and then to edge ahead on the Sasnovich serve.

*Sasnovich 2-2 Raducanu

10:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Sasnovich brings Raducanu into the net with a drop shot before playing a lifted lob shot to take the opening point on Raducanu’s serve. Excellent response from Raducanu though, with a first serve out wide and then she steps in to hit a winner to the opposite corner.

Raducanu gets a break off the net cord as Sasnovich goes long, but then sees a forehand clip off the net and fall on her side after the longest rally of the match so far. Sasnovich was able to stay in that despite a series of attacking forehands into the corner.

It brings up 30-30 but Raducanu finds a tricky second serve which Sasnovich nets. She then has a clear chance to take the hold after Sasnovich hits a poor drop shot, but the backhand into the open court goes long!

Deuce quickly becomes break point Sasnovich - but Raducanu finds an excellent first serve out wide. Sasnovich then attacks on the next return down the line - but Raducanu hangs on as she switches play with a backhand down the line.

And then another good switch from Raducanu, as she feints on a backhand to play a drop shot after a lengthy rally. But Sasnovich steps into a short ball from Raducanu and unloads on a forehand cross court winner. On we go!

Raducanu had a chance on game point following another good serve out wide, but two consecutive misses on the forehand side from Sasnovich earns Raducanu the hold! That was tough. An 11-minute hold. Sasnovich is posing a lot of questions but Raducanu is so far dealing with the power.

Sasnovich 2-1 Raducanu*

10:19 , Jamie Braidwood

The rhythm of the match is pretty clear already and will be a contest between Sasnovich’s power and spin and Raducanu’s movement and ability to step in and find the angles. A drop shot from Sasnovich after forcing Raducanu back behind the baseline brings up 30-0 but a winner from Raducanu and then a drop shot into the net takes it back to 40-30.

Sasnovich takes the hold with a forehand winner out wide.

*Sasnovich 1-1 Raducanu

10:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Strong start from Raducanu with an excellent serve down the middle. Sasnovich then works her way into the second point with an impressive angled backhand that sends Raducanu scrambling.

Another tricky backhand from Sasnovich is this time matched by Raducanu, as Sasnovich eventually drifts wide. Raducanu then faces her first pressure point on her second serve, which Sasnovich attacks, but Raducanu shows good foot-work to stay in the point and comes out on top.

Sasnovich is hitting well, though, as shown by a backhand winner cross-court. That backhand attacks another second serve from Raducanu but the 19-year-old hangs on and as Sasnovich goes wide, she lets out a scream to meet her first hold of serve.

Sasnovich 1-0 Raducanu*

10:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Raducanu drops the first couple of points on her backhand side, first going wide and then into the net, as Sasnovich opens the match on her serve. Raducanu replies with a forehand deep to the baseline which Sasnovich can’t return, before Raducanu drifts a backhand long. Sasnovich then finds a good serve down the middle and that seals a comfortable opening hold.

10:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Sasnovich won the toss and elected to serve first as the warm-ups get underway. Court Suzanne Lenglen has yet to fill up in what is the opening match of the day but it looks to be much warmer than yesterday at Roland Garros.

French Open

10:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Raducanu was a set and a break down in her opening match against the 17-year-old debutant Linda Noskova but battled from behind to claim an important three-set victory. It was something Raducanu did not have to face during her US Open triumph as in all seven matches in the main draw she raced ahead into early leads and built on that momentum.

Both Raducanu and Sasnovich are now making their way out onto the court and the second-round match will get underway shortly.

French Open

09:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Should Emma Raducanu advance today, it could set up a third-round clash with the former World No 1 Angelique Kerber, who will open play on Philippe Chatrier this morning against French wildcard Elsa Jacquemot.

Kerber is once again attempting to complete a career grand slam. Having won at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open, lifting the title in Roland Garros would complete the set.

The German had to battle to win her opening match, however, and saved two match points on her way to defeating Magdalena Frech in the opening round.

French Open: Coming up today

09:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Raducanu will kick off a busy second round of action at Roland Garros and although her match should be wrapped up by lunch time, there will be plenty more to come.

Cameron Norrie is desperate to go on a run at a grand slam and has the chance to take advantage of a good draw as the British No 1 takes on Australian qualifier Jason Kubler, in a match that should start at around midday.

Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic should dominate the afternoon session, as they face Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Alex Molcan respectively, while Alexander Zverev and Maria Sakkari are other top seeds in action.

The night session is highlighted by Rafael Nadal and the 13-time champion’s match against France’s Corentin Moutet. You would imagine that Nadal’s match will not finish as late as Tsitsipas’s last night.

French Open: Yesterday at Roland Garros

09:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Undoubtedly the story of the day in Roland Garros on Wednesday was the warrior Jo-Wilfried Tsonga going out on his sword in a dramatic and emotional defeat to the No. 8 seed Casper Ruud.

Tsonga, who was playing in his final tournament before retiring after an 18-year career in the sport, played all the hits as he brought down the curtain on a memorable career in style, but he was ultimately hampered by a shoulder injury as he attempted to force a fifth set.

There was one notable shock elsewhere, but even that was a stretch as the highly rated Holger Rune knocked out the 15th seed Dennis Shapovalov, but Daniil Medvedev, Paula Badosa, Simona Halep and Aryna Sabalenka all advanced.

They were joined by Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had to fight from two sets down to defeat the 20-year-old Italian Lorenzo Mussetti in a match that did not finish until after midnight in Paris.

France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga waved au revoir (Michel Euler/AP) (AP)

Raducanu vs Sasnovich: Last time out

09:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Raducanu and today’s opponent Sasnovich have met once before, at last season’s delayed Indian Wells tournament. Raducanu arrived on the back of her US Open triumph but Sasnovich won 6-2, 6-4 what was the Briton’s first match since that remarkable victory at Flushing Meadows.

Raducanu on Wimbledon ranking points: ‘I’m here to play tennis'

09:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Raducanu has said she will play Wimbledon this summer despite the tournament carrying no ranking points following the All England Club’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing.

“I know that it was a really tough decision,” Raducanu said. “But for me, I personally will play whatever. I have a lot of points coming off from Wimbledon. But for me it doesn’t really matter whatever the situation is, I am here to play and I will play. If that means I cannot defend my points then so be it. But I just enjoy competing.”

The upcoming Championships and the move from the professional tours to strip ranking points from the tournament has been the talk of Roland Garros this week. Raducanu reached the fourth round on her breakthrough appearance at Wimbledon last summer and as it stands she will not be able to defend the second highest points on her ranking card.

“I would have loved the opportunity to defend points that are coming off. But I am just focused on what I am here to do. I am here to play tennis. You know I don’t want to get involved because it is not my place at all. I am sure that there have been many discussions and it wasn’t an easy decision at all. I think that I am really again still looking forward to playing at the championships in front of a home crowd.”

Raducanu reveals gym work in bid to keep up with French Open heavyweights

09:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Raducanu has turned to pumping iron in a bid to keep up with the heavyweights at Roland Garros.

British number one Raducanu knows she needs to improve on her physicality having picked up a series of injury niggles since her memorable US Open triumph eight months ago.

The 19-year-old also knows she no longer has the element of surprise that helped carry her to success at Flushing Meadows.

So Raducanu has embarked on a new fitness regime, which already seems to be paying off at the French Open after she outlasted Czech teenager Linda Noskova over three sets in the first round on Monday.

Raducanu, who faces Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the first match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Wednesday, said: “I think that it is definitely improving. One thing that I have been doing in the lead-up for this week and the whole of last week, I was doing a lot in the gym.

“A lot before practice, after practice, just keeping all the muscles fired up. It’s something I probably haven’t really done before, train through tournaments.

“Yeah, I am pretty pleased with how I was out there physically, and I feel really good, to be honest.

How to watch the French Open online and on TV

09:05 , Jamie Braidwood

You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 10.30am, with Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522) from 11am.

You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

French Open order of play on day four

09:04 , Jamie Braidwood

(All courts start at 10am BST unless stated)

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starts at 11am

Angelique Kerber vs Elsa Jacquemot

Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Baez

Belinda Bencic vs Bianca Andreescu

Not before 7:45pm

Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova

Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan

Sebastian Korda vs Richard Gasquet

Court Simonne-Mathieu

John Isner vs Gregoire Barrere

Coco Gauff vs Alison Van Uytvanck

Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Camila Osorio vs Diane Parry

Court 6

Olga Danilovic vs Jil Teichmann

Cameron Norrie vs Jason Kubler

Katerina Siniakova vs Leylah Fernandez

Botic Van De Zandschulp vs Fabio Fognini

The full schedule is available here.

Good morning

08:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello, good morning and welcome to live updates as Emma Raducanu looks to continue her French Open bid against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round at Roland Garros. Raducanu is making her main draw debut on the clay in Paris this week and had to battle from a set down to defeat fellow teenager Linda Noskova on Monday and claim her first victory at the second grand slam of the season.

The British No 1 now faces the World No 47 Sasnovich in the opening match of the day on Court Suzanne Lenglen, in what will be a test of physcicality after her efforts on Monday night. It’s an area of her game the US Open champion has been looking to improve after her season has been disrupted by injuries. “I’m always looking to improve in all sorts of aspects,” Raducanu said this week. “I think one was definitely physically, just to be able to last in the longer points, especially on the clay courts.”