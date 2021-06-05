French Open 2021: Sloane Stephens stuns Karolina Muchova to advance to Round 4

It's a day of big names at the French Open as Round 3 comes to a close. The Big Three — Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer — all take the clay on Saturday. It's big day for American women as well, with Coco Gauff, Sloane Stephens, Sophie Kenin, and Jessica Pegula all fighting to advance to Round 4.

Follow along below for updates on the final day of Round 3 play.

Sloane Stephens stuns with another upset

Sloane Stephens is looking like her old self again, and it couldn't have happened at a better time.

Stephens, ranked No. 59 in the world coming into the French Open, upset her second straight Top 20 opponent with her straight sets win over No. 18 Karolina Muchova. Stephens sent Muchova home after a 6-3, 7-5 match that lasted nearly two hours. She had to battle in the second set when Muchova started to make a surge, but she kept her head down and pulled out her first trip to Round 4 since she was at Roland-Garros two years ago.

Clay court code: cracked. ✔️@SloaneStephens rolls on in straight sets, defeating Muchova 6-3, 7-5 to advance in Paris.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/EFG4aRxiih — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 5, 2021

After the match, Stephens said that she felt like she was about to break out recently, and she's pleased that the results are finally showing on the court.

In Round 4, Stephens will face Barbora Krejčíková, who knocked out No. 5 Elina Svitolina earlier on Saturday.

American women continue to shine as Kenin defeats Pegula

It's been an outstanding tournament for American women, and that was on full display with the Round 3 match between No. 4 Sofia Kenin and No. 28 Jessica Pegula. It was a highly competitive match, but Kenin pulled out the 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win after narrowly losing the first set. She smashed 24 backhand winners and showed no indication of the tough year she's been having, which has included an appendectomy and a high-profile split from her coach, who also happens to be her father.

In today's first clash of the stars and stripes, @SofiaKenin comes out on top. 🇺🇸



The No. 4 seed gets past Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

How it happened: https://t.co/1Asrbgzn59#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/iMjWIYFzQf — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 5, 2021

Kenin, who made it to the finals at Roland-Garros last year, will face either No. 14 Elise Mertens or No. 17 Maria Sakkari in Round 4.

Seventh Top 10 woman exits competition as Elina Svitolina falls

It hasn't been a great tournament for top-ranked women, and that continued on Saturday. No. 5 Elina Svitolina was knocked out by No. 33 Barbora Krejčíková, making her the seventh Top 10 female player to exit Roland-Garros.

Svitolina fell 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and 39 minutes. She was really never able to get her footing against Krejčíková, who played confident tennis from her very first shot.

Another Top 10 win in the books for @BKrejcikova. 💪



The Czech takes out No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/K977Be5oGj — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 5, 2021

