French Open 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch women's semi-finals

There will be a new Grand Slam women's champion at the end of the French Open. That much is known. All four women left in the field in Paris will be participating in the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time on Thursday.

First up in Court Philippe Chatrier will be No 31 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia against unseeded Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia.

That will be followed by No 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece against unseeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic. Pavlyuchenkova is the only member of the quartet who has played in a major quarter-final in the past.

Here are all the live streaming details about the semi-final matches.

When is the women's semi-finals of the French Open 2021?

The semi-finals get underway on Thursday, 10 June. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) vs Tamara Zidansek (Slovenia) will be the first match followed by Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) vs Maria Sakkari (Greece).

At what time will the matches take place?

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Tamara Zidansek will start at 6.30 PM IST. The Barbora Krejcikova vs Maria Sakkari is scheduled to start at 7.45 PM IST. Both matches will be played at the Phillipe Chatrier court in Paris.

Where can I watch the French Open semi-finals on TV?

The French Open women's semi-finals matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the 2021 French Open semi-finals online?

The semi-finals can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow the live updates on firstpost.com.

Also See: French Open 2021: Serena Williams looks to take advantage of open draw at Roland Garros

French Open 2021: Naomi Osaka 'brave and bold' over French Open withdrawal, says Novak Djokovic

French Open 2021: Men's doubles team removed after testing positive for COVID-19

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.