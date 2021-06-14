French Open 2021: 'Everything is possible', Novak Djokovic eyes Golden Grand Slam

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Agence France-Presse
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Novak Djokovic has set his sights on the Golden Grand Slam of all four majors and the Olympic title, insisting: "Everything is possible".

The world number one captured a second French Open and 19th Slam with a 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday.

It allowed him to become the first man in the Open era, and only third in history, to claim all four Grand Slam titles on multiple occasions.

Now he has targeted being the third man to complete a calendar Grand Slam after Don Budge in 1937 and Rod Laver in 1962 and 1969.

On top of that, he also wants the Olympic gold medal to complete the Golden Grand Slam.

"Everything is possible. Definitely in my case I can say that what I've been through in my career, in my life, this journey has been terrific so far," said Djokovic.

"I've achieved some things that a lot of people thought it would be not possible for me to achieve.

"So everything is possible, and I did put myself in a good position to go for the Golden Slam."

The Golden Slam has never been achieved by a man while, in the women's game, only Steffi Graf in 1988 has swept all four majors and Olympic gold in the same year.

In Graf's case, Olympic gold came in Seoul. For Djokovic, the opportunity will come in Tokyo later this summer.

"Obviously his goal and our goal is to win the Olympics and then win the Grand Slam. That would be the absolutely top of this year," said Djokovic's longtime coach Marian Vajda.

"But it's still far away from us. We have to still focus on the next one. But overall he's set up for this year.

"His priority is Wimbledon, Olympics and US Open. I think that says all."

Djokovic is already halfway to a calendar Slam having secured a record ninth Australian Open in February.

Next up is Wimbledon, where he is the defending champion, Olympics and then a bid to win the US Open for a fourth time.

"As much as Novak is healthy, and he's healthy right now, he's in great shape, I think he has the ability to win the Grand Slam for this year. I'm pretty sure," added Vajda.

"I think it is much more than possible. He loves to play in Wimbledon and US Open."

However, Djokovic has been at this juncture before, winning in Australia and Paris in 2016 but coming up short at the Rio Olympics, Wimbledon and the US Open later in the year.

"I was in this position in 2016 as well. It ended up in a third-round loss in Wimbledon," added Djokovic recalling his shock exit to Sam Querrey at the All England Club five years ago.

Djokovic now has nine Australian Opens, five Wimbledons, three US Opens and two French Opens.

He has also collected 36 Masters, a Davis Cup and has spent more time at world number one than any other player.

But for two sets on Sunday, he was thoroughly outplayed by 22-year-old Tsitsipas before the Greek's challenge fell apart.

Djokovic left the court after the first two sets to compose himself just as he had done in his come-from-behind wins over Lorenzo Musetti and 13-time champion Rafael Nadal.

"My guardian angels are there. I have my special corner. It's a secret. I can't reveal the secret. It's been working for me pretty well," he said.

Also See: French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic defeats 13-time champion Rafael Nadal to set up final against Stefanos Tsitsipas

French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic says triumph over Rafael Nadal is one of his greatest victories

French Open 2021, men's final Highlights: Novak Djokovic fights back from two sets down to win second title in Paris

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • Suns complete sweep of Nuggets, advance to Western Conference finals

    Denver had no answer for Chris Paul.

  • Islanders suffocate Lightning in series-opening win

    Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock each tallied to help the Isles beat the defending champion Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals.

  • French Open: Novak Djokovic mounts epic comeback for 19th Grand Slam title

    Novak Djokovic is one major title behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

  • Bucks rout Nets after Kyrie Irving injures ankle landing on Giannis' foot

    The Milwaukee Bucks finally looked like the Milwaukee Bucks in dominating the second half to win Game 4 over the Brooklyn Nets and even the Eastern Conference semifinals series at 2-2.

  • Nikola Jokic's MVP season ends with Game 4 ejection

    The league MVP's season ended even earlier than expected.

  • Christian Eriksen was 'gone,' resuscitated after cardiac arrest, team doctor says

    "We got him back after one defib," Morten Boesen, Denmark's team doctor, said of Eriksen at a news conference Sunday.

  • Experts: Djokovic's gift to young fan could fetch tens of thousands of dollars

    The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.

  • Dumfries scores late as Netherlands tops Ukraine in Euro 2020 thriller

    Denzel Dumfries made up for an earlier mistake by heading in an 85th-minute winning goal Sunday.

  • It's now Kevin Durant and Steve Nash against hungry, desperate Bucks

    Durant will likely catch the jokes if the Nets come up short, but this is where Nash has to earn his playoff bones.

  • Sterling gives England win over Croatia at Euro 2020

    Never before had England made a winning start to the continental tournament in nine previous tries.

  • Le'Veon Bell apologizes for airing Andy Reid drama on Instagram, but stands by statement

    Bell stands by what he said, but regrets how he said it.

  • NHL semifinal preview: Is Vegas-Tampa Bay in the cards?

    The NHL's semifinal matchups aren't coin flips, but they could produce a dream final.

  • Bucks tie Nets 2-2 with 107-96 win; Suns sweep Nuggets

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory Sunday to tie the second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle. The Bucks erased a 2-0 deficit by winning two straight in Milwaukee. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Brooklyn. Brooklyn’s immediate concern is the health of its superstar trio. Irving was hurt midway through the second quarter and didn’t return. The Nets already are missi

  • MVP Nikola Jokic ejected, Suns sweep Nuggets 125-118

    DENVER (AP) — The Phoenix Suns roared into the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 11 years Sunday night with a testy 125-118 victory over Denver that completed a four-game sweep of the Nuggets and included MVP Nikola Jokic's ejection. Chris Paul scored 37 points and Devin Booker added 34 in a physical game marred by Jokic's ejection. Jokic was tossed with 3:52 left in the third quarter and the Nuggets trailing 83-76 after his hard right-hand windmill swipe sent the basketball flying

  • Choreographed move gives Colombia 1-0 win at Copa America

    CUIABA, Brazil (AP) — A surprising choreographed move gave Colombia a 1-0 win against Ecuador on Sunday in its first match of Copa America. Edwin Cardona was the scored the winner at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá in the 42nd minute of a tense game. The decisive moment started when midfielder Cardona took a free kick close to the edge of the Ecuadorian penalty box. Instead of shooting, he exchanged three short passes with Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who moved the ball forward to where Miguel Borja wa

  • Jokic ejected from Game 4 after flagrant foul in 3rd quarter

    DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was ejected for a flagrant foul in the third quarter of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. The NBA MVP missed an 11-foot jumper and didn’t get the call. Mikal Bridges grabbed the rebound and passed to Cameron Payne. The frustrated Jokic wound up and tried to slap the ball away from Payne, but caught Payne in the face. With Payne down on the floor, Devin Booker got into it with Jokic. The officials assessed a flagrant-2 call on Jokic an

  • Kyle Larson wins NASCAR All-Star Race with three-wide pass

    Larson has won three consecutive races.

  • LEADING OFF: Blue Jays bop at Fenway, Rays-Chisox meet up

    A look at what's happening around the majors Monday: ___ MONSTER MASH Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the bashing Blue Jays try to keep up their power surge at Fenway Park. Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run shots over the Green Monster as Toronto hit eight home runs — the most ever allowed in a game by the Red Sox — in an 18-4 romp Sunday. The Blue Jays have hit 13 homers the past two days in Boston, with nine of them clearing the Monster. Marcus Semien, meanwhile, stretched his road hitting s

  • Blue Jays homer 8 times at Fenway, rout Red Sox 18-4

    BOSTON (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster — two of Toronto’s eight longballs as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Cavan Biggio, Rowdy Tellez and Marcus Semien also went deep for the Blue Jays, a day after they had five homers in a 7-2 victory. Guerrero leads the major leagues with 21 homers. The eight home runs were the most ever allowed in a game by the Red Sox. Bichette ha

  • Brazil opens Copa America with 3-0 win over Venezuela

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil kicked off a Copa America tournament that has been opposed by some members of its own team with a 3-0 win over Venezuela on Sunday. Marquinhos, Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa scored in the opener at Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, less than a day after several Venezuelan players tested positive for COVID-19. South American soccer's governing body, CONMEBOL, chose Brazil as host less than two weeks ago, despite its alarming COVID-19 figures, after Argentina and Colombia we