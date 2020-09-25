French Open 2020: 'Vulnerable' Rafael Nadal aims for No. 13 to equal Roger Federer's 20 Slams

This French Open seems rather similar coming into it as far as Rafael Nadal is concerned. Last year, coming into the clay court major, Nadal lost in the semi-finals in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid before lifting the trophy in Rome. For most, this would be a fantastic run. But not for 'King of Clay'. He looked short of ideas and it appeared that this was the opportunity everyone had been waiting for. Two weeks later, Nadal was digging his teeth into the trophy, the way he does, having triumphed over one of the men who had beaten him on the way, having dropped just two sets in Paris, extending his record to 12.

That's 12 Grand Slam titles. At the same major. Most for a player to win at the same venue. Thereby moving him to 18 Grand Slam titles - two behind long-time rival Roger Federer. Taking his win-loss in Paris to 93-2!

A year on, Nadal's chase for Federer's record is one step closer but this is a whole different world. For one, as the cavalry moves to Roland Garros, this is the third Slam of the season and not the second with Wimbledon cancelled entirely. Where 5,20,000 attended the tournament last year, that number could well be around 15,000 this time. The stadium he has played on many times, Court Philippe-Chatrier, has a roof over it and floodlights to keep playing if need be.

12-time champion @RafaelNadal starts his title defence against Egor Gerasimov in the first round.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/FFNd9lvCzm " Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 24, 2020

But what's similar is the question mark, which may feel foolish a fortnight on, over Nadal's readiness to win at Roland Garros. The preparation is far different than last year. Nadal has only played three matches since late February, going down in the quarters of Rome to Diego Schwartzman - someone he had beaten eight straight times in the past. The Spaniard acknowledged the 'special year' after the loss.

"It's a completely special and unpredictable year," said the 34-year-old. "I fought until the end. But losing that many serves, you can't expect to win a match. Something that I have to fix. I know how to do it."

As Nadal would say, what happened in Rome, happened... here we are, we're in Paris. The left-hander and his whipped forehand, never say die attitude and enormous energy are being fine-tuned on the practice courts. As Dominic Thiem, who has lost twice to Nadal in the Roland Garros finals, attested, it is a whole different ball game to beating him in a best-of-five setter.

"You go into the match knowing that even your best tennis, even if you play it over three, four hours, might not be enough. I mean, if you do it, you maybe have a little chance, but you have to go to your limit on every single rally, every single point," Thiem, who won the US Open less than two weeks ago, told The Associated Press.

"That makes it not easy to go into the match," he added. "And that's the mental part, I guess."

Another factor that goes against Nadal are the conditions. These are not going to be hot and sunny courts in Paris that go in his favour but the light will fade quicker and evenings will be cooler.

"He remains my number one for the title, but I think the others' chances are much better this year," said Boris Becker.

"He usually plays Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, and Rome and comes to Paris with a lot of match experience. This year is different. These are conditions that don't suit Nadal."

Another strong contender for the French Open title is Novak Djokovic. Like Nadal, he also has the race to the top in sight with 17 Slams. He had won five of last seven majors and looked set for No. 18 in New York in the absence of his 'Big 3' peers. But accidentally hitting the line judge with a ball while walking to a changeover disrupted those plans.

Nadal and Djokovic see the race to finish with most Grand Slams differently.

"Of course I would love to finish my career with 25, but (that's) something that probably will not happen. I'm going to keep fighting to produce chances, and then when I finish my career, let's see, no?" he said. "I just want to keep enjoying tennis. And that's it," said Nadal.