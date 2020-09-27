French Open 2020: Teenager Sinner stuns 11th seed Goffin; Azarenka wins opener in 'ridiculous' cold

David Goffin has become the first seeded player to be knocked out of the French Open.

The 11th-seeded Belgian lost 7-5, 6-0, 6-3 to 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat Goffin for the second time this year after winning on hard courts at Rotterdam in February.

Sinner showcased his talent as one of the world's best young players by winning the Next Gen ATP Finals last year. He next faces French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi or Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori.

In the women's draw, tenth-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus beat Danka Kovinic 6-1, 6-2 in chilly conditions.

Azarenka, the runner-up at the recent US Open, needed just over an hour to secure her win in a tie played out on a crowd-free Court Suzanne Lenglen due to coronavirus restrictions.

However, she had been unhappy earlier in the tie when rain fell steadily, adding to the misery of playing in 10 degrees (50F).

"This is getting a little ridiculous. It's eight degrees. I'm not waiting," said Azarenka, refusing to hang around courtside "sitting like ducks" as the supervisor came out to inspect conditions.

"It's too cold. I live in Florida, I'm used to hot weather."

After just 15 minutes, play was suspended.

However, the Belarusian regained her composure when the match resumed even if she did complete it wearing black leggings and a tracksuit top.

She will face 40-year-old Venus Williams or Anna Karolina Schmiedlova for a place in the last 32.

"I am glad to get it finished so I can watch the others struggle in this weather and rain," said Azarenka.

With inputs from AP and AFP

Also See: French Open 2020: After years of hating clay, Victoria Azarenka looks forward to Roland Garros challenge

French Open 2020: Women's player withdrawn from qualifying field after COVID-19 positive test

French Open 2020 Women's Singles preview: Favourable draw, spectacular form make Simona Halep firm favourite

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.