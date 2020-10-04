French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal rolls past Sebastian Korda into quarters; Jannik Sinner stuns Alexander Zverev

Paris: Rafael Nadal defeated American qualifier Sebastian Korda 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals for the 14th time on Sunday, staying comfortably on course for a 13th French Open title and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam crown.

Second seed Nadal racked up his 97th win at the tournament against just two defeats since his title-winning debut in 2005.

He goes on to face Italian teenager Jannik Sinner for a place in the semi-finals. Sinner defeated sixth seed Alexander Zverev at the French Open on Sunday to become the youngest men's Grand Slam quarter-finalist since Novak Djokovic in Paris in 2006.

Sinner, aged 19 years and 56 days, won 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to become the first player to reach the last eight on his Roland Garros debut since Nadal lifted the trophy in 2005.

"Today was very tough knowing that it's going to be a long match but in the end I'm very happy about my performance," said the 75th-ranked Sinner.

Last year's NextGen champion dropped his first set of the tournament against US Open runner-up Zverev but demonstrated his resolve to close out the win in four.

"If you lose one set you just try and keep going. Even in the third set I knew I was still playing well," said Sinner, the second youngest player to begin this year's main draw.

"I tried to be focused in the first service game in the fourth set, which I did, and then it went quite well."

