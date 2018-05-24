French Open 2018 draw: Serena Williams gets Kristyna Pliskova in opener

Serena Williams' return to Grand Slam tennis will see her play Kristyna Pliskova in the first round of the French Open.

The American great has not played one of tennis' major tournaments since winning a 23rd Grand Slam title — an Open Era record — at the Australian Open in 2017, having given birth to her daughter last September.

Williams' extended absence from the WTA Tour means she heads to Roland Garros, where she is a three-time champion, unseeded and meets 70th-ranked Pliskova first.

Should she come through that match unscathed, a second-round date with Ashleigh Barty (17) or Natalia Vikhlyantseva awaits, while Julia Georges (11) is a potential opponent in round three.

Even more intriguingly, Williams could come up against her old nemesis Maria Sharapova in the last 16, with Pliskova's twin sister Karolina another possibility.



