FRENCH OPEN '17: Djokovic, Muguruza try to defend titles

FILE - In this June 4, 2016, file photo, Garbine Muguruza holds the trophy after winning the women's final of the French Open tennis tournament against Serena Williams, in Paris, France. Muguruza will be competing in the French Open. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

PARIS (AP) -- A glance at the French Open, the year's second Grand Slam tennis tournament:

SITE: Roland Garros.

SURFACE: Red clay.

SCHEDULE: Main-draw play begins Sunday. The 15-day tournament closes with the women's singles final June 10 and the men's singles final June 11.

2016 MEN'S SINGLES CHAMPION: Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

2016 WOMEN'S SINGLES CHAMPION: Garbine Muguruza of Spain.

LAST YEAR: Djokovic became the first man in nearly a half-century to win four consecutive major tennis championships, completing a career Grand Slam, by beating Andy Murray 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. It was Djokovic's 12th appearance at Roland Garros and his fourth final. Muguruza won her first major trophy, defeating Serena Williams 7-5, 6-4 in the final.

KEY STATISTIC I: 9 - Record number of French Open titles for Rafael Nadal, who is favored by many to collect No. 10 this year.

KEY STATISTIC II: 3 - Women in the field who are past French Open champions (Muguruza, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Francesca Schiavone); neither Serena Williams (pregnant) nor Maria Sharapova (ranking not high enough after doping suspension; denied a wild card) will play in Paris.

PRIZE MONEY: Total prize fund is nearly 36 million euros (about $40 million), a 12 percent increase from 2016, with 2.1 million euros (about $2.35 million) each for the men's and women's singles champions.

SUNDAY'S KEY MATCHES: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will play for the first time since being stabbed during an attack in her home in December, facing 86th-ranked Julie Boserup of the U.S. in the tournament's first match in the main stadium. That will be followed by No. 1-seeded Angelique Kerber against Ekaterina Makarova. Other matchups to keep an eye on include 38-year-old Ivo Karlovic against 18-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas, and 15-year-old American wild-card entry Amanda Anisimova against an opponent a decade older. Also in action: Venus Williams, the 2002 runner-up.

SUNDAY'S FORECAST: Partly cloudy with a high of 90 degrees (32 Celsius).

---

---

