French Olympic Skier Alexis Pinturault Airlifted Following Accident Less Than a Week After Becoming a Father

A 34-time World Cup winner, the athlete injured his knee and wrist after tumbling an estimated 165 feet down a ski course

AP Photo/Shin Tanaka Alexis Pinturault

Olympic medalist Alexis Pinturault, who became a father less than one week ago, was seriously injured while competing in the World Cup Super G race in Switzerland on Friday, officials said.

The 32-year-old French skier was airlifted from the Lauberhorn course at Wengen after he fell while attempting to land a jump, the Associated Press reported.

The alpine skier was conscious after tumbling an estimated 165 feet down the mountain, his fellow teammate and winner of the race, Cyprien Sarrazin, told the AP.

According to the French Ski Federation, Pinturault suffered knee and wrist injuries.

"After a fall during the Wengen Super G, Alexis Pinturault suffered a left knee (injury) and has pain in his wrist,” the federation said in a statement. “He was airlifted to Interlaken to undergo examination. He did not lose consciousness."

The athlete’s skis detached as he fell down the mountain before eventually coming to a stop, and he was motionless for some time as marshals and first responders assessed his injuries, Olympics.com reported.

On Thursday, the two-time alpine combined world champion finished ninth in the downhill.

Pinturault missed last weekend’s giant slalom race for a happier reason. His wife, Romane, gave birth to their first child, daughter Olympe.

"Life can be a strong current. But when we go with the flow we can live amazing moments, and some of them will bring peace and hapiness [sic]. 6 January 2024," he captioned an Instagram post on Sunday to announce the birth, alongside a black and white image of him and his wife holding Olympe's hand.

Previously, the skier competed at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics, winning the bronze medal in the Giant Slalom in 2014 and 2018 and a silver medal in the Alpine Combined in 2018.



