French nuclear capacity low in February, need for vigilance remains - RTE

PARIS (Reuters) - French power grid operator RTE said France's nuclear capacity in February was expected to remain around the relatively low level recorded last winter, but there was little risk to power supply as mild weather was expected in the coming weeks.

The RTE said it was necessary to maintain a heightened level of vigilance in case of a cold wave lasting several consecutive days, low wind production or a sharp decline in nuclear availability.

The group added that these factors could lead to industrial disruption, and the certainty of this occurring would be increased if those factors happened at the same time.

Nuclear power capacity is expected to be around 50 gigawatts (GW) for the start of February, and is then set to fall to between 46 to 38 GW by the end of the month, said the RTE.

State-controlled power group EDF and the French nuclear safety authority ASN are expected to implement a strategy to control the corrosion that took five nuclear reactors offline, which will have consequences in terms of supply beyond this winter, added the RTE.

