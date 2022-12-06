French Nobel Laureate says men must change attitudes now

  • French writer Annie Ernaux, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, attends a press conference, in Stockholm, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Nobel prize recipients, all but the Peace Prize which is handed out in neighboring Norway, will receive the coveted awards during a ceremony Saturday at the Stockholm Concert Hall attended by Sweden’s royal family. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)
    1/5

    Sweden Nobels

    French writer Annie Ernaux, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, attends a press conference, in Stockholm, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Nobel prize recipients, all but the Peace Prize which is handed out in neighboring Norway, will receive the coveted awards during a ceremony Saturday at the Stockholm Concert Hall attended by Sweden’s royal family. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • French writer Annie Ernaux, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, attends a press conference, in Stockholm, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Nobel prize recipients, all but the Peace Prize which is handed out in neighboring Norway, will receive the coveted awards during a ceremony Saturday at the Stockholm Concert Hall attended by Sweden’s royal family. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)
    2/5

    Sweden Nobels

    French writer Annie Ernaux, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, attends a press conference, in Stockholm, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Nobel prize recipients, all but the Peace Prize which is handed out in neighboring Norway, will receive the coveted awards during a ceremony Saturday at the Stockholm Concert Hall attended by Sweden’s royal family. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • French writer Annie Ernaux, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, attends a press conference, in Stockholm, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Nobel prize recipients, all but the Peace Prize which is handed out in neighboring Norway, will receive the coveted awards during a ceremony Saturday at the Stockholm Concert Hall attended by Sweden’s royal family. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)
    3/5

    Sweden Nobels

    French writer Annie Ernaux, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, attends a press conference, in Stockholm, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Nobel prize recipients, all but the Peace Prize which is handed out in neighboring Norway, will receive the coveted awards during a ceremony Saturday at the Stockholm Concert Hall attended by Sweden’s royal family. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • French writer Annie Ernaux, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, poses for a photograph holding her alarm clock from when she wrote the book "The Years" which she will donate to the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Nobel prize recipients, all but the Peace Prize which is handed out in neighboring Norway, will receive the coveted awards during a ceremony Saturday at the Stockholm Concert Hall attended by Sweden’s royal family. (Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP)
    4/5

    Sweden Nobels

    French writer Annie Ernaux, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, poses for a photograph holding her alarm clock from when she wrote the book "The Years" which she will donate to the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Nobel prize recipients, all but the Peace Prize which is handed out in neighboring Norway, will receive the coveted awards during a ceremony Saturday at the Stockholm Concert Hall attended by Sweden’s royal family. (Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • French writer Annie Ernaux, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, holds up a chair she signed, at the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Nobel prize recipients, all but the Peace Prize which is handed out in neighboring Norway, will receive the coveted awards during a ceremony Saturday at the Stockholm Concert Hall attended by Sweden’s royal family. (Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP)
    5/5

    Sweden Nobels

    French writer Annie Ernaux, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, holds up a chair she signed, at the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Nobel prize recipients, all but the Peace Prize which is handed out in neighboring Norway, will receive the coveted awards during a ceremony Saturday at the Stockholm Concert Hall attended by Sweden’s royal family. (Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
French writer Annie Ernaux, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, attends a press conference, in Stockholm, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Nobel prize recipients, all but the Peace Prize which is handed out in neighboring Norway, will receive the coveted awards during a ceremony Saturday at the Stockholm Concert Hall attended by Sweden’s royal family. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)
French writer Annie Ernaux, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, attends a press conference, in Stockholm, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Nobel prize recipients, all but the Peace Prize which is handed out in neighboring Norway, will receive the coveted awards during a ceremony Saturday at the Stockholm Concert Hall attended by Sweden’s royal family. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)
French writer Annie Ernaux, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, attends a press conference, in Stockholm, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Nobel prize recipients, all but the Peace Prize which is handed out in neighboring Norway, will receive the coveted awards during a ceremony Saturday at the Stockholm Concert Hall attended by Sweden’s royal family. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)
French writer Annie Ernaux, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, poses for a photograph holding her alarm clock from when she wrote the book "The Years" which she will donate to the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Nobel prize recipients, all but the Peace Prize which is handed out in neighboring Norway, will receive the coveted awards during a ceremony Saturday at the Stockholm Concert Hall attended by Sweden’s royal family. (Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP)
French writer Annie Ernaux, winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, holds up a chair she signed, at the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Nobel prize recipients, all but the Peace Prize which is handed out in neighboring Norway, will receive the coveted awards during a ceremony Saturday at the Stockholm Concert Hall attended by Sweden’s royal family. (Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP)
·2 min read

STOCKHOLM (AP) — French author Annie Ernaux who won this year's Nobel Prize for literature, said Tuesday that men need to change their attitudes now, before women attain full equality with them.

“Because if men do not become aware of their body, their way of life, their way of behaving and what motivates them, no real liberation for women will happen,” she told a press conference ahead of the Nobel Prizes award ceremony on Saturday.

Women have "for long accepted situations that I found absolutely unacceptable and intolerable,” the 82 year-old Ernaux said.

Ernaux won the award for blending fiction and autobiography in books that delve into her own experiences as a working-class woman exploring life in France since the 1940s. She said she was “old enough to have been an activist in the 1970s for freedom in France, contraception and abortion.”

The Swedish Academy which hands out the award, cited her for “the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.”

In her books, Ernaux has probed deeply personal experiences and feelings – love, sex, abortion, shame – within a society split by gender and class divisions. She has written more than 20 books, most of them very short, chronicling events in her life and the lives of those around her. Her work paints uncompromising portraits of sexual encounters, abortion, illness and the deaths of her parents.

More than a dozen French writers have captured the literature prize, though Ernaux is the first French woman to win, and just the 17th woman among the 119 Nobel literature laureates.

“I am actually the first woman in France to receive the Nobel” literature prize, she said. “There is a kind of distrust toward a woman who gets the Nobel but also a woman who writes.”

“In a certain way, that has been against me within a certain conservative intelligentsia,” Ernaux said, adding readers have been backing her by buying her books.

Ernaux and the other Nobel prize recipients -- all but the Peace Prize which is handed out in neighboring Norway in line with award founder Alfred Nobel’s wishes — will receive the coveted awards during a ceremony at the Stockholm Concert Hall attended by Sweden’s royal family.

The awards are always handed out on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death in 1896.

The prize includes a diploma, a gold medal and a monetary award of 10 million kronor (about $967,000).

Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Murray scores 34 points, short-handed Hawks beat Nuggets

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 34 points, rookie A.J. Griffin tied a career high with 24 subbing for injured Trae Young and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 117-109 on Friday night. Denver star Nikola Jokic, the two-time defending NBA MVP, had just four points in the first half on 2-of-5 shooting, but he and the Nuggets got hot in the third, cutting a 16-point deficit with a 14-1 run to make it 64-62 on Aaron Gordon’s layup. Jokic had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — After digging themselves into a couple of enormous holes in two ugly losses on the road, the Toronto Raptors gathered before tipoff Saturday to talk about getting out to a better start. Message received. O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Raptors led virtually from tipoff en route to a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. "We just wanted to regroup, be better. It was a bad feeling in the locker room," said Scottie Barnes, who had 17 points and a season-h

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Watson rusty in return but Browns get 27-14 win over Texans

    HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson struggled in a sloppy performance in his first game in 700 days but a punt return for a touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones and two defensive TDs were plenty enough to give the Cleveland Browns a 27-14 win over the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday. In the same stadium where he played his previous game, a rusty Watson threw for 131 yards with an interception in his debut for the Browns (5-7) against his former team in his return after serving an 11-game NFL suspension f

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Blue Jackets, 4-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominik Kubalik and Lucas Raymond scored power-play goals and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak. Austin Czarnik and Andrew Copp also scored, Filip Hronek, David Perron and Olli Maatta each had two assists and Ville Husso stopped 30 shots. Detroit was 2 of 5 on power plays. Marcus Bjork and Kent Johnson scored for Columbus, which has lost four straight at home. Boone Jenner had two assists and Joonas Ko

  • Winnipeg Jets score 5-2 comeback win over visiting Anaheim Ducks

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness may have liked the final score, but the coach wasn't happy with the way the Winnipeg Jets started their 5-2 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. “It's just not right to start a game like that,” said Bowness, whose team was outshot 18-7 in the first period and was down 2-0 early in the second. “Listen, I'm the head coach so I'm responsible for the way we start and getting our team prepared. So that starts with me. The second thing is, I'm not a babysitter. Th

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Canadiens' Carey Price speaks against new federal firearms bill

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • World Cup 2022: John Herdman has much to prove ahead of 2026 World Cup

    After a disappointing exit in the group stages in Qatar, Canada head coach John Herdman has work to do as the team sets its sights on the 2026 World Cup.