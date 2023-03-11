When French music’s big cheeses stole a march on the Germans

Hector Berlioz, photographed in 1869, and Pierre Boulez, in 1990 - DeAgostini/Getty, Brice Toul/Getty

Roger Nichols is probably this country’s leading authority on French music. In happier times he was a regular broadcaster on the subject on Radio 3: his most celebrated work is a highly authoritative biography of Maurice Ravel, first published in 1977 and radically revised in 2010. He has also published studies of Poulenc, Messiaen, Debussy and Saint-Saëns – and a wonderful book on music in Paris in the 1920s, The Harlequin Years. One only has to read a few paragraphs to realise that his expertise is not limited to music: in addition to an exhaustive knowledge of the subject, he also has an instinctive understanding of its place in French life and in the wider context of classical music.

For years he has been a regular contributor to music magazines, learned journals and symposia: and his latest book, From Berlioz to Boulez (Kahn and Averill) is an invaluable collection of these writings, covering almost two centuries of French musical life. All the grands fromages are here, starting with Berlioz, of whose Symphonie fantastique the author gives a lively account, raising the possibility that the composer was on opium when he wrote it.

Although Germany maintained its dominance of the classical canon throughout the 19th century, Berlioz led a remarkable procession of composers who, by the start of the 20th, had put France at the forefront of the art. Saint-Saëns, Fauré and Debussy, the last discussed in some detail in the book, are among the great names of the period, although the three composers represent only one aspect of the trajectory that music in France took in that era.

Unsurprisingly, a significant part of this collection is devoted to Nichols’s other writings on Ravel, on whom active scholarship and research are still under way, not least because of the publication in France in 2017 of a complete edition of his letters. One of the highlights of this book is a detailed account of all the new insights that Nichols, as a distinguished biographer of the composer, managed to glean from a reading of those letters: such as the recollection by one of Ravel’s students, an American, that “teaching bores him, but one has to live!”; and that Ravel believed that Stravinsky, with whom he had once been good friends, was “less of a musician than I am”.

Story continues

Nichols’s range is impressive: he shares knowledge of and insights into other such formidable 19th-century masters as Gounod (to whom there is much more than his famous Faust), Chabrier, Delibes, Satie, Lalo and Massenet. But his expertise is if anything even more profound when it comes to the 20th century. As Ravel’s career was nearing its premature end, the group of composers known as Les Six were emerging in Paris. There are writings on the context in which Ibert, Milhaud, Honegger and the others worked, of a depth to be expected from the author of The Harlequin Years: Nichols speaks of the influence of Cocteau, the Ballets Russes, Picasso and, again, Stravinsky. There is also an interesting snippet on how Les Six nearly became Les Sept – Milhaud’s wife thought that Alexis Roland-Manuel ought to join as his approach to composition was much like theirs.

Nichols says that the young composers of the early 1920s were “questioning… the old assumptions of what it was to be French”. We learn that Milhaud’s ballet Le Boeuf sur le toît, which most people who know it think was named after the cabaret bar in Paris, was in fact named after a Brazilian song the composer had collected while in South America; the bar, now in an art deco palace in the 8th arrondissement, was in fact named after the tune.

As the chronology moves on to Pierre Boulez (who Nichols knew), it passes through the man whom history will probably come to regard as the most significant French composer since Ravel, Olivier Messiaen. The author interviewed him in 1975, and the composer, noted for his complex and intensely serious works, corrected him when he asserted that Messiaen might consider the music of Les Six “frivolous”: he did not. For anyone interested in French music, this book is the perfect companion. For those acquiring the interest, it is a comprehensive primer, written by an absolute master.