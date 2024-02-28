French Movie Star Alain Delon Allegedly Had 72 Guns in Home, and Didn't Have Permit: Authorities

The iconic French actor, 88, reportedly had dozens of guns seized from his rural home along with thousands of rounds of ammunition

Mike Marsland/WireImage Alain Delon in 2019

French film star Alain Delon reportedly had 72 firearms taken from his home by police after prosecutors alleged that he did not have the proper permits for any of the weapons.

On Tuesday, the French news agency AFP reported that the actor, 88, whose credits include hits like 1967’s The Samurai and Purple Noon in 1960, had dozens of guns seized from his rural Douchy-Montcorbon, France home.

Prosecutor Jean-Cédric Gaux alleged that the action star “has no authorization that would allow him to own a firearm,” according to AFP.

Police also allegedly found and seized 3,000 rounds of ammunition and a shooting range at his home, located around 85 miles outside of Paris.

Delon has only appeared in a handful of movies in the last decade and has been the subject of an ongoing feud among his four children over his assets and health since suffering from a stroke in 2019.

Last month, a French guardianship judge ordered him to be placed under legal protection, according to Deadline. Per the order, Delon is not allowed to sell any major assets and a third party advocate must help him make medical decisions or choose doctors.

In early January, Delon’s eldest son, actor Anthony Delon, 59, spoke out against his sister Anouchka for not telling them that their father had cognitive tests done from 2019 to 2022 in Switzerland that revealed he was suffering from cognitive decline.

“If this can help put things straight and prevent lawyers from talking about my father’s illness without even having consulted the files, this medical controversy will end once and for all," Anthony said of the legal protection order in an interview with Europe 1 radio network, reports Deadline.

