French Montana Sued by Music Video Extra for $50,000 After Alleged ‘Preventable’ Shooting

A man injured during a shooting at a French Montana music video taping in January is now suing the musician for $50,000. He claims that the rapper and his associates did not do enough to prevent the injury of at least 10 people.

In the lawsuit filed on Monday and obtained by Rolling Stone, Carl Leon alleges that the music video shooting was a “preventable, foreseeable incident” if Montana and his label had better planned the filming and acquired the correct permits for music video production.

Having the permit “would have ensured that proper police presence and security would be present on the Subject Property in order to prevent or otherwise deter violence and/or other types of criminal activity,” according to the complaint.

Montana was filming a music video for “Igloo” at a first location before it was moved to restaurant the Licking following a “prior altercation and robbery.” Leon’s attorneys claim that given the previous incident and the status of Montana and Rob40 — who is featured on the song “Igloo” — it was “reasonable to anticipate” possible criminal activity at the filming. (Rolling Stone corroborated that the filming was moved from a first location with rapper CED Mogul.)

According to the lawsuit, Leon suffered “great bodily injury, pain, mental anguish, and loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life,” due to the shooting and now asks for $50,000, along with legal fees. The lawsuit also names Montana, his label Coke Boys Records, restaurant Miami Finga Licking, and the property owner Gayles Plaza.

“All Defendants failed to properly plan and conduct the music video production in a safe manner,” the lawsuit claims. “Instead, they consciously ignored the extreme risks of harm to its participants, including [Leon].”

Reps for Montana and the Licking restaurant did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s requests for comment.

“It was an extremely unfortunate situation that led to multiple people suffering serious injuries,” Leon’s attorney Josiah Graham tells Rolling Stone. “The most egregious thing is that people were beaten up and robbed at this video shoot and the [production] did not shut down.”

“Montana continued to video shoot, moved it across the street, and those assailants returned and shot the place up,” he adds. “Things like that should not be able to go on.”

Back in January, police confirmed that multiple people had been injured at the music video shoot. Montana was reportedly both celebrating the release of his mixtape and filming a video, although the owners of the restaurant said at the time they were “not aware” that a video was being filmed. (The restaurant is accused in the lawsuit of not taking prior precautions to prevent the shooting.)

Following the shooting, Montana addressed the incident on social media, saying he was “celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape with friends” and made no reference to a music video. “We, unfortunately, were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt,” Montana tweeted at the time.

