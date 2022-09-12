French mayors are revolting over lowering the flag out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II

The Union flag at half mast on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - ERIC GAILLARD /REUTERS

A string of Left-leaning French mayors are revolting against government orders to fly flags at half-mast for the Queen’s funeral, arguing that Emmanuel Macron and the media are displaying an unhealthy penchant for the British monarchy in the land of the French Revolution.

After her death, Mr Macron issued an emotional tribute to Britain and the “Queen of hearts” and his prime minister Elisabeth Borne instructed town halls and other public buildings to lower the French flag to half-mast next Monday.

But the order was not to the taste of Yann Galut, mayor of the central city of Bourges.

“This request seems incredible to me,” Mr Galut, a former senior Socialist Party official, said. “I respect the sorrow of our English friends but I will not put up the French flag [at half mast] over the municipal buildings of Bourges.” He said later on France 3 television: “We are a republican country. Why should I pay tribute to a foreign monarch?”

Liberty, equality, fraternity

Patrick Proisy, mayor of Faches-Thumesnil, on the Belgian border, followed suit, saying: “How could it be logical to put half-mast flags on our schools which all carry the motto: liberty, equality, fraternity . . . No concept is further from equality than that of monarchy.”

France had rejected “the principle that being born in the right family gives you special blood which puts you above others”, he went on.

With no hard rules on the issue, France rarely lowers flags for foreign heads of state but has made exceptions for Nelson Mandela, two popes and even Joseph Stalin. The Élysée palace and Paris ministries and other public buildings lowered the French flag to half-mast last Friday on Mr Macron’s orders.

President Macron ordered the tricolour lowered to half mast at the Elysee Palace at the death of Queen Elizabeth II - CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Leftist politicians backed the recalcitrant mayors’ move, with Alexis Corbière, a top MP in the Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s Unbowed France party, tweeting in English: “Too much is too much.”

“The way almost all French television channels have been turned into a sort of royal celebrity magazine . . . is starting to look grotesque.”

Nicolas Demorand, star presenter of the French equivalent of BBC 4’s Today programme on France Inter was mocked in a comedy sketch on his own programme for getting “all dewy eyed” over the Queen Elizabeth II's passing and the programme aired a report from the UK on Britons who felt the mourning was overdone.

Lèse-majesté

Philippe Laurent, deputy head of the French mayors’ association and mayor of the Paris suburb of Sceaux, questioned whether his colleagues could expect punishment for refusing to lower their flags.

On the one hand, they hold state office and are under the orders of state prefects - and thus could face suspension for disobeying them - but on the other, there are no written rules forcing them to lower flags bar the death of a French president.

Leftist MP Hadrien Clouet said: “I would find it astonishing if they re-established the crime of lèse-majesté 190 years after it was removed from French law.”

But conservatives slammed the recalcitrant mayors. Renaud Muselier, the chairman of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, said: “She was an exceptional personality. It’s a friendly country. They are Europeans even if they have left the EU.”