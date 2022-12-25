French man behind Paris shooting transferred to psychiatric unit

A French man suspected of killing three people in a "racist" attack at a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris has been transferred to a psychiatric unit, prosecutors said. Meanwhile there were several arrests on Saturday as police and demonstrators clashed following a tribute rally.

Prosecutors said the 69-year-old white suspect had been removed from custody for health reasons on Saturday and taken to a police psychiatric facility.

The shots fired at the Kurdish cultural centre and a nearby hairdressing salon on Friday sparked panic in the city's 10th district, home to a large Kurdish population.

According to the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F), the dead included one woman and two men.

Of the three wounded people, one was being given intensive care in hospital and two were treated for serious injuries.

The suspect told investigators on Saturday that the attack was attributable to his being "racist", a source close to the case said.

Probe continues

The Paris prosecutor said a doctor examined the suspect's health on Saturday afternoon and deemed it "not compatible with the measure of custody".

The man's custody was lifted and he was taken to a police psychiatric unit pending an appearance before an investigation judge as the probe continues, the prosecutor added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Paris prosecutor had extended the suspect's period of detention for 24 hours and gave an extra charge of acting with a "racist motive".

