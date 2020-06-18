French lottery group FDJ says lockdown knocked 100 mln euros off earnings

PARIS (Reuters) - French lottery operator Francaise des Jeux FDJ <FDJ.PA>, which was listed on the stock market by the government last year, said on Thursday that the lockdown imposed to tackle the coronavirus had hit its business and earnings.

The company said the two months of lockdown in France - running from March to May - had resulted in an impact of around 200 million euros (£179.2 million) on revenues and 100 million euros on its core earnings.

FDJ added its business was slowly picking up after France ended its toughest lockdown measures this month, and that it had more than 800 million euros in short-term cash available at the end of May.







