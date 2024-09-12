French league’s legal board orders PSG to pay Kylian Mbappé 55 million euros of unpaid wages

The French league's legal commission has ordered Paris Saint-Germain to pay Kylian Mbappé the 55 million euros ($61 million) in unpaid wages that he claims he's entitled to, the league said Thursday.

The league confirmed the decision to The Associated Press without more details, a day after the France superstar rejected a mediation offer by the commission in his dispute with his former club.

PSG officials and Mbappé’s representatives met in Paris on Wednesday after Mbappé asked the commission to get involved. Mbappé joined Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press