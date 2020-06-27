French inquiry into mechanical doping dropped for lack of evidence

UCI techs show media the new motor-detecting technology

In 2016, amid rumours of the illegal use of tiny motors to boost performance at the sport's top level, the UCI seized one of Belgian cyclo-crosser Femke Van den Driessche's bike and found the first instance of mechanical doping in a UCI race. L'Equipe reports that the National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF) concluded a multi-year investigation into mechanical doping at the sport's top level earlier this year without finding any further evidence of mechanical doping.

Two financial magistrates supported by the financial crimes division of the French police force began the inquiry in 2017 after a preliminary investigation into a possible motor doping suggested a plot "at the highest level" rumoured to have "benefited big-name riders, allowing them to take advantage of the latest technological advances in the field of electric motors".

According to L'Equipe, the PNC investigators did not hear from former UCI president Brian Cookson, former general manager Martin Gibbs or past technical manager Mark Barfield, but questioned Hungarian Istvan Varjas, the self-professed inventor of the hidden motors.

Cookson took to Twitter, mentioning a news article about the case closure with "You'll have to allow me a wry smile about this..."

After accusations that Fabian Cancellara used a motor to win the 2010 Paris-Roubaix - which the Swiss star vehemently denied - the UCI began scanning bikes for motors. In 2015, under Cookson, they instituted strong punishment for any rider caught using 'technological fraud' with huge fines and a minimum six-month ban.

Years went by with the UCI undertaking thousands of tests and failing to punish any riders for fraud until the 2016 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, where a spare bike in the pit area for the U23 rider Van den Driessche was found to have a motor.

Though Van den Driessche denied any knowledge of the assist motor and a friend testified that the bike belonged to him, she was slapped with a six-year ban.

In 2016, the UCI carried out 3773 tablet tests and used thermal cameras on bikes without detecting any fraud.

The UCI then rolled out tablet technology to detect motors but a partnership with the French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) to develop a real-time monitor for evidence of motors was abandoned as too costly.

In 2018, the UCI added a mobile x-ray scanner to test for motors, and tested miniature thermal cameras in the 2018 Tour de France but, after a false positive created by a mechanical defect in a riders' pedals, the technology was also abandoned.

Former rider Jean-Christophe Péraud, then the UCI's 'Manager of Equipment and the Fight against technological fraud' concluded to the investigators "With 99 per cent certainty, there are no hidden motors in the peloton."