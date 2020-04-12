French industry can return to work safely, metals lobby says ahead of Macron speech

PARIS (Reuters) - French companies in the automotive, aerospace and steel sectors are ready to return to work and assure "impeccable, sanitary conditions", the country's metals lobby on Sunday, and called on the government to spell out the country's plans.

President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to address the nation regarding the new coronavirus situation on Monday evening.

He is expected to extend a national lockdown put in place to contain the spread of the new coronavirus for a second time, beyond April 15.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Industry is in a "an extremely worrying situation" after 24 days of lockdown, Philippe Darmayan, president of the union of metals industry and businesses (UIMM), said in an interview with newspaper Le Parisien.

The UIMM represents 42,000 companies in the automotive, steel and aeronautics sectors.

"It cannot last very long. Otherwise, we will find ourselves tomorrow facing a series of bankruptcies," said Darmayan, who is also president of ArcelorMittal France.

"Today we know how to run our workshops safely and we are ready for a restart in perfect sanitary conditions," he said.

Darmayan added that many companies have decided on measures to protect employees, such as wearing masks, separating workspaces, and cutting back to six from eight working hours to allow for decontaminating workspaces between shifts.

"We will need a recovery plan...so that we can see clearly. It must be built quickly. Let us not add an economic and social drama to the health catastrophe.

"I expect the president to tell us: 'you are essential to the nation'; 'I have understood that you are able to organise yourself in the face of the crisis'," Darmayan said.

Toyota <7203.T> on Friday presented French unions with a plan to gradually resume production at its factory in Onnaing, in the north of France, from April 21, a spokesman for the Japanese automaker told Reuters.

Story continues

The factory, which assembles the Toyota Yaris, has been shut down since mid-March. Two out of three teams are scheduled to return to work.

The CGT union voted against the plan on Friday. Other unions will vote following a health and safety evaluation of the measures proposed by management due on Tuesday.





(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; editing by Jason Neely)