French industry minister confirms government reached power price deal with EDF

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - State-controlled power group EDF and the French government have reached an agreement on future nuclear power prices, Industry Minister Roland Lescure said, adding the deal would be sealed with the company on Tuesday morning.

Reuters on Monday reported the two sides agreed on 70 euros per megawatt hour (MWH) as a reference level for power prices.

"We are within this order of magnitude", Lescure told franceinfo radio on Tuesday, saying the reference price will be an average target rather than a fixed tariff.

Lescure also confirmed there will be a mechanism that would protect consumers against particularly high market prices.

"There will be a ceiling, which will be absolute and protect consumers, households as well as industrials", Lescure added, declining to confirm the exact amount of the threshold which according to a source will be set at 110 euros/MWH. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)