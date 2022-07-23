French Grand Prix qualifying, F1 live: latest updates and lap times from Paul Ricard
Charles Leclerc ends Q1 fastest ahead of Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen fastest in final practice ahead of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc
03:46 PM
No Frenchman in the top 10 here
Ocon in 12th and Gasly in 16th. At least there's an Alpine (Alonso) in the top 10.
03:43 PM
Q2 - Top 10
All of these drivers are through:
SAI 1:31.081
LEC +0.135
VER +0.909
PER +1.039
HAM +1.193
ALO +1.550
RUS +1.552
MAG +1.568
NOR +1.696
TSU +1.755
03:41 PM
Q2 - Sainz fastest
Here is who is knocked out:
11. RIC
12. OCO
13. BOT
14. VET
15. ALB
03:41 PM
Q2 - Can Mercedes get into Q3 here?
Russell crosses the line in sixth, so yes for him.
And Hamilton? Fifth. So yes for him too. That knocks Daniel Ricciardo out...
03:40 PM
Q2 - Ocon going well to get out here
I think the message was to let him know that there was no DRS on the second part of the back straight.
Ocon moves up to sixth! Mercedes in a spot of bother here... Both in the drop zone...
03:38 PM
Q2 - Two minutes remain
It is not at all looking rosy for Mercedes. Ocon has no DRS, it seems. That doesn't really give him much chance of getting through here.
03:37 PM
Q2 - Second runs under way
Not sure anyone will beat that time from Sainz. Apart from Sainz himself?
Vettel, Russell, Ocon, Albon and Tsunoda the men in the bottom five.
03:33 PM
Q2 - Sainz going well here
Very well indeed. He finishes it 0.909s up on Verstappen.
03:32 PM
Q2 - Top 10 and gaps
VER
PER +0.130
LEC +0.597
NOR +0.787
MAG +1.121
RIC +1.143
ALO +1.166
HAM +1.339
BOT +1.541
VET +1.578
DROP ZONE: RUS, OCO, ALB, TSU, SAI
Sainz yet to set a time. He will start from the back of the grid, though.
03:31 PM
Q2 - Verstappen beats Perez by 0.130s
Wouldn't be surprised if Perez was on fresh tyres and Verstappen not. Ricciardo four tenths off Norris.
03:30 PM
Q2 - Leclerc goes quickest
But then Perez smashes that time by four tenths... what can Verstappen do? I think some of those times were set on old tyres.
03:30 PM
Q2 - Hamilton posts a 1:33.329
Russell is three tenths behind that and Albon nearly seven tenths.
As mentioned, Norris completes a fine lap, a 1:32.777 which is half a second quicker than Hamilton.
03:29 PM
Q2 - Hamilton and Russell out early
They look to be slower than Lando Norris after two sectors, however.
03:27 PM
GREEN LIGHT: Q2 begins
15 minutes to go. 10 drivers to go through and five out. Good to see Albon in.
03:22 PM
Q1 - Top 10 and gaps
LEC 1:31.727
VER +0.164
SAI +0.570
PER +0.627
NOR +0.945
MAG +1.029
ALO +1.092
BOT +1.307
HAM +1.314
RUS +1.382
VET +1.558
OCO +1.619
TSU +1.667
RIC +1.677
ALB +1.696
03:21 PM
Q1 ends - Leclerc fastest
Here are the drivers who are out:
16. GAS
17. STR
18. ZHO
19. MSC
20. LAT
Schumacher having his lap deleted gets Albon through. Daniel Ricciardo did make it through but by less than a tenth.
03:20 PM
Q1 - Wonder if Daniel Ricciardo is at risk here
He's currently in 12th, but a couple of tenths safe. I think he will be okay.
Mick Schumacher gets out of the drop zone and into the top 15 but then has his lap time deleted! Vettel does get out of the drop zone with a good lap! But Stroll does not, again.
03:18 PM
Q1 - Final runs under way
ZHO, MSC, LAT, VET, MAG all in the drop zone. Leclerc has not gone out again. Nor has Sainz.
03:18 PM
Q1 - Alonso into sixth
Magnussen is about to complete his first timed lap of the day.
03:17 PM
Q1 - Zhou loses the rear end and catches it again
He will have lost a tenth or two at least with it though.
Albon has spun somewhere, but gets it going again.
03:14 PM
Q1 - Most of the drivers come out at the same time for their second runs
Three minutes and forty seconds left on the clock.
03:13 PM
Q1 - Sainz only third
0.570s off Leclerc, so a way off the top two.
Drivers in the drop zone: STR, ZHO, MSC, LAT, VET, MAG
Magnussen has yet to set a time but he's out there.
03:11 PM
Q1 - Hamilton not happy with drivers in the way in the final sector
Sainz is just starting his first hot lap and is 0.103s off Leclerc in the first sector.
03:10 PM
Q1 - Top 10 and gaps
LEC 1:31.727
VER +0.164
PER +0.627
NOR +0.945
ALO +1.092
BOT +1.307
HAM +1.314
RUS +1.451
OCO +1.619
TSU +1.667
03:08 PM
Q1 - Hamilton in sixth
But a long, long way off Leclerc. 1.314s in fact. Russell in seventh a further tenth behind. Bottas is ahead of them both and in fifth.
03:08 PM
Q1 - Verstappen there or thereabouts after one sector
And his 0.062s after two sectors. Can he get his tyres to hang on in the middle sector? He negotiates an Alpine as he starts it. Crosses the line 0.164s down but in second.
03:06 PM
Q1 - Perez a big six-tenths off Leclerc after his first hot lap
He has struggled for raw pace all weekend. Verstappen has just begun his first hot lap.
03:05 PM
Q1 - Leclerc on a good lap here
Gasly has just gone to the top with a 1:33.696 but Leclerc beats that by nearly two seconds... what can Perez do?
03:04 PM
Q1 - Leclerc with the fastest first sector so far
Gasly with the fastest second sector, though that is then beaten by half a second by Leclerc...
03:02 PM
Q1 - A few of the big hitters out there early
Leclerc, Perez both present on track.
Track temperature is hot: 55.9c. Air temperature 30.7c. Not quite as hot as it has been. The sun is pretty strong.
03:00 PM
GREEN LIGHT: Q1 begins
You know how it goes. 18 minutes, 20 drivers, 15 through and five out.
02:56 PM
Five minutes to go until qualifying begins
Predictions? Hmmm. Verstappen, probably. Albon has gone pretty well so far today. Would be good to see him somewhere in the top 12.
02:37 PM
Constructor standings
02:32 PM
Current driver standings: Top 10
02:18 PM
Times from third practice
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:32.272
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:32.626,
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:32.909
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:33.255
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:33.293
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:33.376
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:33.505
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:33.558
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:33.669
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:33.751
Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:33.788,
Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:33.841
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:33.869
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:33.872
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:33.911
Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:34.031
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:34.122
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:34.177,
Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:34.222
Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:34.536
02:10 PM
Good afternoon
Welcome to our coverage for qualifying for the 2022 French Grand Prix from the Circuit Paul Ricard. As has been written about many, many times, this is not the greatest circuit and it generally does not produce the best racing. So, with low expectations, we can only be pleasantly surprised by whatever happens today and tomorrow, right?
In fairness, qualifying in F1 has been excellent for quite some time now and there is no reason to think that this circuit will produce anything all that different. It's the racing on the Sunday that tends to be the problem.
What chance, then, do we have of a close qualifying session today? Well, in final practice championship leader Max Verstappen was 0.354s ahead of second-placed man Carlos Sainz, with the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc more than six-tenths behind.
Ferrari had shown an uptick in form in Silverstone and Austria and, realistically, they (specifically Charles Leclerc) need to at least beat Verstappen if not win outright to reduce the Dutchman's championship lead from the 38 points it currently sits at.
What about Mercedes, who had high hopes for this weekend at a circuit that was supposed to suit their car. Well, the good news is that Lewis Hamilton was fourth and ahead of the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, but the bad news is that he was nearly a second off Verstappen's pace.
Russell, was a tenth or so behind Hamilton, as has been the case for much of the last few races. It looks an uphill challenge for them to contend for the front row, but you never know.
Another stand-out performer in FP3 was Williams' Alexander Albon in eighth place, 1.286s off Verstappen's pace. Qualifying begins at 3pm BST and I will be here, at Paul Ricard, for all of the build-up, latest updates and lap times as well as the reaction.