French Grand Prix qualifying, F1 live: latest updates and lap times from Paul Ricard

Charles Leclerc ends Q1 fastest ahead of Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen fastest in final practice ahead of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc

03:46 PM

No Frenchman in the top 10 here

Ocon in 12th and Gasly in 16th. At least there's an Alpine (Alonso) in the top 10.

03:43 PM

Q2 - Top 10

All of these drivers are through:

SAI 1:31.081 LEC +0.135 VER +0.909 PER +1.039 HAM +1.193 ALO +1.550 RUS +1.552 MAG +1.568 NOR +1.696 TSU +1.755

03:41 PM

Q2 - Sainz fastest

Here is who is knocked out:

11. RIC

12. OCO

13. BOT

14. VET

15. ALB

03:41 PM

Q2 - Can Mercedes get into Q3 here?

Russell crosses the line in sixth, so yes for him.

And Hamilton? Fifth. So yes for him too. That knocks Daniel Ricciardo out...

03:40 PM

Q2 - Ocon going well to get out here

I think the message was to let him know that there was no DRS on the second part of the back straight.

Ocon moves up to sixth! Mercedes in a spot of bother here... Both in the drop zone...

03:38 PM

Q2 - Two minutes remain

It is not at all looking rosy for Mercedes. Ocon has no DRS, it seems. That doesn't really give him much chance of getting through here.

03:37 PM

Q2 - Second runs under way

Not sure anyone will beat that time from Sainz. Apart from Sainz himself?

Vettel, Russell, Ocon, Albon and Tsunoda the men in the bottom five.

03:33 PM

Q2 - Sainz going well here

Very well indeed. He finishes it 0.909s up on Verstappen.

03:32 PM

Q2 - Top 10 and gaps

VER PER +0.130 LEC +0.597 NOR +0.787 MAG +1.121 RIC +1.143 ALO +1.166 HAM +1.339 BOT +1.541 VET +1.578

DROP ZONE: RUS, OCO, ALB, TSU, SAI

Sainz yet to set a time. He will start from the back of the grid, though.

03:31 PM

Q2 - Verstappen beats Perez by 0.130s

Wouldn't be surprised if Perez was on fresh tyres and Verstappen not. Ricciardo four tenths off Norris.

03:30 PM

Q2 - Leclerc goes quickest

But then Perez smashes that time by four tenths... what can Verstappen do? I think some of those times were set on old tyres.

03:30 PM

Q2 - Hamilton posts a 1:33.329

Russell is three tenths behind that and Albon nearly seven tenths.

As mentioned, Norris completes a fine lap, a 1:32.777 which is half a second quicker than Hamilton.

03:29 PM

Q2 - Hamilton and Russell out early

They look to be slower than Lando Norris after two sectors, however.

03:27 PM

GREEN LIGHT: Q2 begins

15 minutes to go. 10 drivers to go through and five out. Good to see Albon in.

03:22 PM

Q1 - Top 10 and gaps

LEC 1:31.727 VER +0.164 SAI +0.570 PER +0.627 NOR +0.945 MAG +1.029 ALO +1.092 BOT +1.307 HAM +1.314 RUS +1.382 VET +1.558 OCO +1.619 TSU +1.667 RIC +1.677 ALB +1.696

03:21 PM

Q1 ends - Leclerc fastest

Here are the drivers who are out:

16. GAS

17. STR

18. ZHO

19. MSC

20. LAT

Schumacher having his lap deleted gets Albon through. Daniel Ricciardo did make it through but by less than a tenth.

03:20 PM

Q1 - Wonder if Daniel Ricciardo is at risk here

He's currently in 12th, but a couple of tenths safe. I think he will be okay.

Mick Schumacher gets out of the drop zone and into the top 15 but then has his lap time deleted! Vettel does get out of the drop zone with a good lap! But Stroll does not, again.

03:18 PM

Q1 - Final runs under way

ZHO, MSC, LAT, VET, MAG all in the drop zone. Leclerc has not gone out again. Nor has Sainz.

03:18 PM

Q1 - Alonso into sixth

Magnussen is about to complete his first timed lap of the day.

03:17 PM

Q1 - Zhou loses the rear end and catches it again

He will have lost a tenth or two at least with it though.

Albon has spun somewhere, but gets it going again.

03:14 PM

Q1 - Most of the drivers come out at the same time for their second runs

Three minutes and forty seconds left on the clock.

03:13 PM

Q1 - Sainz only third

0.570s off Leclerc, so a way off the top two.

Drivers in the drop zone: STR, ZHO, MSC, LAT, VET, MAG

Magnussen has yet to set a time but he's out there.

03:11 PM

Q1 - Hamilton not happy with drivers in the way in the final sector

Sainz is just starting his first hot lap and is 0.103s off Leclerc in the first sector.

03:10 PM

Q1 - Top 10 and gaps

LEC 1:31.727 VER +0.164 PER +0.627 NOR +0.945 ALO +1.092 BOT +1.307 HAM +1.314 RUS +1.451 OCO +1.619 TSU +1.667

03:08 PM

Q1 - Hamilton in sixth

But a long, long way off Leclerc. 1.314s in fact. Russell in seventh a further tenth behind. Bottas is ahead of them both and in fifth.

03:08 PM

Q1 - Verstappen there or thereabouts after one sector

And his 0.062s after two sectors. Can he get his tyres to hang on in the middle sector? He negotiates an Alpine as he starts it. Crosses the line 0.164s down but in second.

03:06 PM

Q1 - Perez a big six-tenths off Leclerc after his first hot lap

He has struggled for raw pace all weekend. Verstappen has just begun his first hot lap.

03:05 PM

Q1 - Leclerc on a good lap here

Gasly has just gone to the top with a 1:33.696 but Leclerc beats that by nearly two seconds... what can Perez do?

03:04 PM

Q1 - Leclerc with the fastest first sector so far

Gasly with the fastest second sector, though that is then beaten by half a second by Leclerc...

03:02 PM

Q1 - A few of the big hitters out there early

Leclerc, Perez both present on track.

Track temperature is hot: 55.9c. Air temperature 30.7c. Not quite as hot as it has been. The sun is pretty strong.

03:00 PM

GREEN LIGHT: Q1 begins

You know how it goes. 18 minutes, 20 drivers, 15 through and five out.

02:56 PM

Five minutes to go until qualifying begins

Predictions? Hmmm. Verstappen, probably. Albon has gone pretty well so far today. Would be good to see him somewhere in the top 12.

02:37 PM

02:32 PM

02:18 PM

Times from third practice

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:32.272 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:32.626, Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:32.909 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:33.255 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:33.293 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:33.376 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:33.505 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:33.558 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:33.669 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:33.751 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:33.788, Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:33.841 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:33.869 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:33.872 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:33.911 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:34.031 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:34.122 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:34.177, Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:34.222 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:34.536

02:10 PM

Good afternoon

Welcome to our coverage for qualifying for the 2022 French Grand Prix from the Circuit Paul Ricard. As has been written about many, many times, this is not the greatest circuit and it generally does not produce the best racing. So, with low expectations, we can only be pleasantly surprised by whatever happens today and tomorrow, right?

In fairness, qualifying in F1 has been excellent for quite some time now and there is no reason to think that this circuit will produce anything all that different. It's the racing on the Sunday that tends to be the problem.

What chance, then, do we have of a close qualifying session today? Well, in final practice championship leader Max Verstappen was 0.354s ahead of second-placed man Carlos Sainz, with the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc more than six-tenths behind.

Ferrari had shown an uptick in form in Silverstone and Austria and, realistically, they (specifically Charles Leclerc) need to at least beat Verstappen if not win outright to reduce the Dutchman's championship lead from the 38 points it currently sits at.

What about Mercedes, who had high hopes for this weekend at a circuit that was supposed to suit their car. Well, the good news is that Lewis Hamilton was fourth and ahead of the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, but the bad news is that he was nearly a second off Verstappen's pace.

Russell, was a tenth or so behind Hamilton, as has been the case for much of the last few races. It looks an uphill challenge for them to contend for the front row, but you never know.

Another stand-out performer in FP3 was Williams' Alexander Albon in eighth place, 1.286s off Verstappen's pace. Qualifying begins at 3pm BST and I will be here, at Paul Ricard, for all of the build-up, latest updates and lap times as well as the reaction.