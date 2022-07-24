French Grand Prix, F1 live: latest updates from Paul Ricard

french grand prix 2022 f1 live race results news paul ricard / Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and McLaren during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on July 23, 2022 in Le Castellet, France

12:53 PM

12:47 PM

12:39 PM

Qualifying times

Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1min 30.872secs Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:31.176 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:31.335 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:31.765 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:32.032 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:32.131 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:32.552 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:32.780 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:31.081 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:32.649 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:32.922 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:33.048 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:33.052 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:33.276 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:33.307 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:33.439 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:33.439 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:33.674 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:33.701 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:33.794

10:48 AM

Good afternoon F1 fans

Welcome to our coverage for the 2022 French Grand Prix at the Circuit Paul Ricard. As has been mentioned many times, this does not tend to be the greatest circuit for racing, but last year we had a decent duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. This year perhaps the best we can hope for is a duel between polesitter Charles Leclerc and Verstappen, who starts behind him in second on the grid.

The season is at a critical stage for the championship, or at least for Leclerc's championship hopes. He has been taking a few bites out of Verstappen's championship lead but without any really significant blows. The 38-point advantage the Dutchman has is still significant with 11 races to go. Fingers crossed for a repeat of last year and not 2019.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco, Team Scuderia Ferrari, F1-75, Ferrari 065 engine driver seen during Qualifying ahead of F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on July 23, 2022 in Le Castellet, Franc - ATPImages

It was not a very good day for Mercedes, though. The team brought some updates here this weekend but, after encouragement in the last month or so, they have regressed back to their 2022-season mean. Lewis Hamilton managed to take a spot on the second row but was nearly nine-tenths off Leclerc's ultimate pace. It was worse for George Russell, who was several tenths behind Hamilton and behind even McLaren's Lando Norris.

Lewis Hamilton seemed a little confused as to how it all happened, though was happy with his lap.

“I came here thinking last race we were three or four tenths off and I thought maybe this weekend we would maybe be two or three tenths off and we have been a second [off] all weekend.

“To get to [within] nine tenths I was happy with my lap and with my performance but they [Red Bull and Ferrari] are in their own place.”

Team principal Toto Wolff criticised the team’s qualifying performance whilst praising Hamilton’s lap. “I think we knew that once we got the new tyres on and we are driving the car in anger that we would be there in third and fourth, like we have been all season. But it’s just not good enough,” he told Sky Sports after qualifying.

“In the end the overall package is just not quick enough and we can see that.”