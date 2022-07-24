French Grand Prix, F1 live: latest updates from Paul Ricard
Race begins at 2pm BST with Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton's longevity cements status as one of F1's all-time greats ahead of 300th race
'It's just not good enough': Toto Wolff bemoans Mercedes fortunes as Charles Leclerc claims French GP pole
12:53 PM
Current constructor standings
12:47 PM
Current driver standings - Top 12
12:39 PM
Qualifying times
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1min 30.872secs
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:31.176
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:31.335
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:31.765
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:32.032
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:32.131
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:32.552
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:32.780
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:31.081
Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:32.649
Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:32.922
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:33.048
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:33.052
Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:33.276
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:33.307
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:33.439
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:33.439
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:33.674
Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:33.701
Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:33.794
10:48 AM
Good afternoon F1 fans
Welcome to our coverage for the 2022 French Grand Prix at the Circuit Paul Ricard. As has been mentioned many times, this does not tend to be the greatest circuit for racing, but last year we had a decent duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. This year perhaps the best we can hope for is a duel between polesitter Charles Leclerc and Verstappen, who starts behind him in second on the grid.
The season is at a critical stage for the championship, or at least for Leclerc's championship hopes. He has been taking a few bites out of Verstappen's championship lead but without any really significant blows. The 38-point advantage the Dutchman has is still significant with 11 races to go. Fingers crossed for a repeat of last year and not 2019.
It was not a very good day for Mercedes, though. The team brought some updates here this weekend but, after encouragement in the last month or so, they have regressed back to their 2022-season mean. Lewis Hamilton managed to take a spot on the second row but was nearly nine-tenths off Leclerc's ultimate pace. It was worse for George Russell, who was several tenths behind Hamilton and behind even McLaren's Lando Norris.
Lewis Hamilton seemed a little confused as to how it all happened, though was happy with his lap.
“I came here thinking last race we were three or four tenths off and I thought maybe this weekend we would maybe be two or three tenths off and we have been a second [off] all weekend.
“To get to [within] nine tenths I was happy with my lap and with my performance but they [Red Bull and Ferrari] are in their own place.”
Team principal Toto Wolff criticised the team’s qualifying performance whilst praising Hamilton’s lap. “I think we knew that once we got the new tyres on and we are driving the car in anger that we would be there in third and fourth, like we have been all season. But it’s just not good enough,” he told Sky Sports after qualifying.
“In the end the overall package is just not quick enough and we can see that.”