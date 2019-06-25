French GP: Best of team radio

Gasly reports his tyres are “square” after a spin in FP1

Gasly reports his tyres are "square" after a spin in FP1



Team: “How are the tyres? How are the flat spots?”

Gasly: “I’m yeah...tyres are square!”



Grosjean complains about excessive lock-ups





Grosjean: “It’s a ******* joke. Did we get touching? Why it’s the outside wheel which is locking like this?”

Team: “No touching, it’s not touching related. Romain we need to abort this, we need to box, the loads are too high.”

Grosjean: “I don’t really ******* care.”





Leclerc wants Vettel to maintain a gap to him in qualifying





Leclerc: “Can you ask Seb to speed up please?”

Team: “We are asking him, so he should do that.”

Leclerc: “Yeah, I just hope Seb is not slowing down too much because he is at the moment.”

Team: “OK, it will be fine. It will be fine.”



Team to Vettel: “Can you be faster?”

Vettel: “Yeah, how much more margin do you need?”

Team: ”It should be fine, just don’t slow down.”

Vettel: “Exactly”

Team: “Yeah, it’s fine.”

Vettel: “No, I’m not slowing down. I’m not trying to kill him so don’t worry.”





















Hulkenberg is annoyed when requested to make changes on the dash





Team: “PU 12 position 4 please, Nico. Good job”

Hulkenberg: “Leave it lee!”



Verstappen is asked to push by Red Bull





Team: “We need to get a bit of a push on here actually Max for the moment.”

Verstappen: “Mate I’m trying but it’s not like I have a magic throttle pedal!”



Grosjean is furious after being overtaken by Ricciardo





Grosejan: “Mate he rejoined the track very dangerously and I had to go round.”

Team: “We saw, we saw, understood.”



Ferrari asks Leclerc to up his pace





Team: “And Charles, can you push more than this? Question.”

Leclerc: “I could but it’s not good for the tyres so no.”



Norris is informed that he can't use DRS - part of a larger hydraulics issue, as it transpired





Team: “Ok Lando, we are managing a small issue we cannot use DRS even if it’s available, we cannot use DRS.”

Norris: “Like it won't work or I'm not allowed?”

Team: “You are not allowed.”





Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate yet another win





Team: “Get in there, Lewis. That was an absolutely blistering driver there. Awesome race pace.”

Hamilton: “Phenomenal weekend guys, just so proud of everyone. Thank you so much for all the hard work, continued work. Let’s keep it up.”



Norris is awarded driver of the day by fan vote





Team: “And Lando, you’ve been given driver of the day mate. You’ve been given driver of the day!

Norris: “Hehe nice. Cheers guys.”

