French government to appeal pro-Google court tax ruling

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government said on Thursday it would appeal against a court ruling in Google's favour with regard to 1.1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in tax.

"We will appeal this judgment in defence of the interests of the state," budget minister Gerald Darmanin said in answer to a parliamentary question on Wednesday's ruling.

The Paris administrative court said Google, the main business of U.S.-based Alphabet Inc, was not liable for the tax demand, in line with a court adviser's recommendation made in June.

($1 = 0.8784 euros)

