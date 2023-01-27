French foreign minister Colonna says those who ordered Ukraine invasion will be hauled before ICC

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has reaffirmed Paris' support for the Ukrainian people in the ongoing war. In a visit to Ukraine today she gave an exclusive interview to RFI, in which she accused Russia of “violating all its commitments" .

She also and spoke about the possible punishment of those responsible for the war, pointing out that in the past heads of state have been tried by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

France's commitement

The minister stressed France’s commitment to helping Ukraine maintain its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

She was talking in the studio of RFI's Ukraine service established in Bucharest shortly after the war began.

"If we are on Ukraine's side, it is because we defend a vision of the world, with values and principles of international law. But it is also because we defend our interests," Colonna said, pointing out that "if everyone decides to invade its neighbour", the whole planet will suffer.

She added: "Today, unfortunately, it is a time for weapons. We are helping Ukraine to defend itself to this end and we know that in order for it to move to a new stage in a dialogue that existed but was interrupted, we must find a better balance of power.”

Loss of confidence

But before that, the minister insisted, Ukrainians must see Russia as "a bona fide partner

She added that it is first necessary to establish a new balance of power to help Ukraine regain what it has lost.

Asked about possible sanctions against those responsible for the war and whether she believed that a trial against the protagonists of the conflict could really happen, Colonna was categorical:


