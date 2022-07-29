French farmhouse renovation: Benji Lewis on the crumbling 18th-century home he’s been restoring for six years — and counting

Emma Magnus
·8 min read
Maison Noe’s rustic kitchen, with its reinstated 18th-century terracotta tiles (Benji Lewis)
Maison Noe’s rustic kitchen, with its reinstated 18th-century terracotta tiles (Benji Lewis)

When interior designer Benji Lewis first visited the crumbling farmhouse in rural France that he’d seen advertised in the local paper, it was in a bad way.

Outside, the farmhouse was almost obscured by sprawling undergrowth which had begun to climb the back walls of the house.

Inside, trees were growing through the kitchen floor, and rainwater was seeping through the roof, rotting the original timber and causing damp.

Benji had been in France for the past 23 years, and had moved from Bordeaux to Les Landes, inland from Biarritz in the southwest corner of France for his partner’s work.

The house had first caught Benji’s attention six months earlier, but to his dismay, he’d been told that it had already been sold. Now, by chance, the estate agent had brought him back on a gloomy February day in 2016 – the sale, it transpired, had fallen through.

The house’s hallway runs from front to back, letting in the light (Benji Lewis)
The house’s hallway runs from front to back, letting in the light (Benji Lewis)

“It was in a really bad state,” says Benji. “The thing that appealed to me about the property was that, even on a dark, February day, once the shutters had been opened and the light had been allowed in, you just went: woah! This light just went front to back through the house.”

A four up, four down with a barn at each side, the property is intersected by a hallway running from the front to the back of the house. “I love the simplicity of this house. It is an uncomplicated structure and I really liked that,” says Benji.

The house, called Maison Noe – meaning place of safety or shelter – was built in 1806, and had belonged to the same family since. Its owner, who lived in Paris, had left the house unoccupied; when she died, the family decided to sell. After viewing it, Benji put an offer on the house, and the sale went through quickly.

Benji had his work cut out. Was he apprehensive about taking it on? “No. The point of buying an old French house is that the charm is in its dilapidation,” says Benji. “It’s not for the faint-hearted.”

Benji bought the house six years ago, and splits his time between France and Berkshire (Handout)
Benji bought the house six years ago, and splits his time between France and Berkshire (Handout)

Benji’s first port of call was to fix the roof in the main building. Next, he had the house’s cement façade stripped, leaving the stones exposed, with a render still to be redone.

“If you want a healthy home, as I like to call it, you’ve got to get rid of the blinking cement,” says Benji.

“Old houses respond incredibly badly to cement, because it locks in humidity. Once moisture is locked into old stone, when the temperature drops and it freezes, the stone can’t breathe and it kind of bursts. It dilapidates very quickly and rots.”

Benji’s plan, once he has approval from the mairie, is to apply a soft lime-based mortar to the inner and outer walls, to allow the stone to breathe. Although the property’s old timber windows have suffered, Benji intends to salvage them by insulating them with hemp.

“My goal with the property is to end up with a healthy old home. I don’t want to lose the character of the property or to live in a museum, but I also like the idea that elements and materials that would have been used when the house was built are reinstated.”

In the kitchen, for example, Benji has replaced the white, 1970s porcelain floor tiles with reclaimed 18th century terracotta ones, excavating the floor and building it back up with pebbles, air bricks, slate tiles and new pipework to remove the damp.

“A floor like that would have been in the house, but it had all been replaced,” says Benji. “The tiles are terribly pretty, but they’re not original to the house…it’s all storytelling.”

Maison Noe’s sitting room, with one of Benji’s Indian textiles on the right (Benji Lewis)
Maison Noe’s sitting room, with one of Benji’s Indian textiles on the right (Benji Lewis)

Restoring the house is a time-consuming – and costly – process, with Benji keen to find the right people to conduct the work, and to use artisans. Since buying the house six years ago, Benji anticipates that it may take a further two years to complete.

“The interiors are delightful – it’s nicely decorated for sure – but I still need to do quite a lot to it,” says Benji. This is not surprising: as an interior designer who started his own company in 2003, Benji also gives interior advice online, via Zoom That Room.

Inside, he says the house has “eclectic, timeless” décor. “I don’t want to get frozen in a time capsule where I live in a museum and the furnishings are all authentic to the period of the property, because I love mid-century; I love contemporary; I love 18th century,” says Benji.

“It’s a cocktail of all sorts of things that I enjoy. I decorate the way I enjoy it.”

Benji’s Spanish sideboard and champagne glasses (Benji Lewis)
Benji’s Spanish sideboard and champagne glasses (Benji Lewis)

Accordingly, Benji’s furniture mostly comes from local flea markets; being close to the Spanish border allows him to cast a wider net with old French, Spanish and Basque items.

His treasures include blue Basque chairs from a junk shop on the west coast; a pink cardboard column decorated with white flowers and two large Indian textiles occupying an entire wall of his sitting room, picturing colourful birds atop the blue branches of a tree. “I love big, decorative statements like that.”

Opposite, in the dining room, there is an attractive, orange-painted Spanish sideboard, covered in vintage champagne glasses. “I don’t really drink alcohol, but I love old champagne coups – the ones they say are based on Marie Antoinette’s left breast. I try and buy crystal glass – I love that,” says Benji.

He adds: “I like things that tell a story. I buy things that remind me of good times – if I’ve got a friend staying and we’re having a good time or enjoying life and we go to a junk shop, I’ll probably buy something to remind me of them.”

Benji’s furniture comes from local flea markets (Benji Lewis)
Benji’s furniture comes from local flea markets (Benji Lewis)

Benji’s favourite room in the house is the rustic, terracotta-tiled kitchen, with its wooden beamed ceiling, dark wooden table and sideboard (complete with more glasses) and door leading to the garden. It makes, he says, a perfect space for dancing, music booming, with his three dogs. “It feels like a really good space to be.”

Along with his partner David and dogs, Benji splits his time between Maison Noe and his home in Berkshire, working on projects in both the UK and France. This has become increasingly complicated since Brexit, only being able to spend 90 days at a time in France as a UK resident.

“I don’t like being denied access to my own home,” says Benji. “I really don’t like to leave the house for three months.” And with a home like Maison Noe, we’re not surprised.

@benjilewisinteriors

Benji’s top tips for interiors:

After advising more than 100 people about their interiors over lockdown, here are some of the issues that cropped up most frequently – and Benji’s tips for perfecting the furnishings of any home.

Lighting

During lockdown, one of the most common questions Benji received during his Zoom That Room sessions was how to create a comfortable work from home space. Lighting, he insists, is key.

“Position your desk so that you’ve got natural light coming onto it – you don’t want to sit with the light behind you,” says Benji. “If that isn’t possible, [try] to get two desk lamps onto your work station, one on the left and one on the right.”

This will bring washes of light onto your desk, allowing you to see properly. Which leads us onto the next point:

Chairs

“Comfort is key,” says Benji. An ergonomic set up is important, so look for a chair with proper back and arm support, and position your desk at the correct height.

Measure your space

If you’re shopping for furniture, know what your space availability is. Measure the space before you leave, take a tape measure with you, and know exactly what you’re looking for before you leave the house. There’s no use buying an enormous sofa if it’s too big for your living room.

Acquire wisely

When shopping at flea markets, Benji will have a clear idea of what he’s looking for. “I go with a purpose – I know what I’m after. Engage that approach – don’t just go: ‘that’ll do’. That’s hopeless,” he says.

Buy according to the way you live

Choose furniture that will fit in with your lifestyle, Benji says. In short, if you can’t see yourself arranging and plumping cushions, don’t buy a sofa with a thousand cushions.

Buy according to your needs and preferences – and choose furniture that will suit the way you live.

Think outside the box

If you’re short on space, get creative. Instead of a coffee table, for example, Benji recommends an upholstered ottoman, which can function as additional seating – or, with a tray on top, can be used as a hard surface for drinks.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Rogers Centre is getting a $300M reno. Here's what the Blue Jays ballpark will look like

    Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro announced plans for $300 million worth of renovations to Rogers Centre that will take place over the next two to three off-seasons. Fans can expect to see considerable changes to the 33-year-old stadium come next April, Shapiro said during a news conference Thursday. This will include a new outfield fence line that aims to provide new angles to the game. "[I]t will not be a symmetrical outfield fence — there will be some uniqueness to both the hei

  • How the world's most famous footballers are spending summer '22

    From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappé, how are the world's hardest-training athletes spending their well-deserved vacations?