French FA dismiss Zinedine Zidane rumours and throw full support behind Didier Deschamps ahead of England tie

Didier Deschamps is set to remain in charge of France even if they lose to England in the World Cup quarter-finals.

French FA (FFF) chairman Noel Le Graet has thrown his support behind the 54-year-old amid talk of Zinedine Zidane being hired to replace the coach after the tournament in Qatar.

It had been stated before the World Cup that Deschamps’ future would not be decided until at least the semi-final stage, but Le Graet has made his intentions clear early.

“I speak not as a friend but as the president,” he told Figaro.

“My wish is that Didier stays.”

France and England have both impressed at the World Cup and Le Graet is aware that Les Bleus’ strong performances until now will count for nothing if they lose on Saturday.

“I very much hope so,” he stated. “It will be very balanced.

“This quarter-final is going to be one hell of a test that could define everything the team has achieved in Qatar. It will be tight… but we will win.”