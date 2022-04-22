French election 2022 – live: Polls show Macron ahead of Le Pen as he warns of post-Trump ‘hangover’

Emmanuel Macron is pulling away from Marine Le Pen and is on course for victory with 55 per cent of the vote, latest polls show.

Polls have also shown that 61 per cent of registered voters are “completely sure” to vote in the second round of France’s presidential election this weekend.

It comes as Macron compared France's choice in Sunday's presidential runoff to that of US voters before they elected Donald Trump into the White House, whilst warning that his current polling lead was not a guarantee of victory.

“The next day they woke up with a hangover,” Mr Macron told BFM TV on Friday, saying that the situation in France is very similar as it involves a very fundamental choice about the direction of the country. He also pointed to opinion polls' inability to predict the outcomes of either the U.S. election or the Brexit referendum in 2016.

18:30 , Thomas Kingsley

French president Emmanuel Macron compared France's choice in Sunday's presidential runoff to that of US voters before they elected Donald Trump into the White House, whilst warning that his current polling lead was not a guarantee of victory.

“The next day they woke up with a hangover,” Mr Macron told BFM TV on Friday, saying that the situation in France is very similar as it involves a very fundamental choice about the direction of the country. He also pointed to opinion polls' inability to predict the outcomes of either the US election or the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Surveys by France's leading pollsters published on Thursday and Friday showed support for Macron over far-right challenger Marine Le Pen stable or up slightly, albeit with turnout slipping to a historic low.

Emmanuel Macron claims Le Pen’s higher election score ‘a failure for him’

18:00 , Thomas Kingsley

French president Emmanuel Macron says the fact that Marine Le Pen is set to get a higher score at the election this weekend compared to five years ago is a failure for him.

His comments come after the latest polls show Macron is on course for victory on Sunday with 55 per cent of the vote.

French election could be a bigger shock to markets than Brexit or Trump

17:24 , Thomas Kingsley

French voters are expected to hand Emmanuel Macron five more years in office on Sunday, favoring the president over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen after a strong showing in a fiery debate.

With polls indicating the presidential election is narrower than when the two candidates faced off in 2017, traders are forecasting for a potential surprise Le Pen win, which would rattle Europe's second biggest economy as fears of a recession in the region grow.

“It could be bigger than Brexit. It could be bigger than Trump, if Le Pen prevails,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

NEW: Polls show Macron pulling away from LePen

16:54 , Thomas Kingsley

The latest polls have shown Emmanuel Macron pulling away from Marine Le Pen and on course for victory with 55 per cent of the vote according to IFOP Fiducial Poll.

Marine Le Pen: Background and family

15:58 , Zoe Tidman

Want to know more about Marine Le Pen and her background? Joe Sommerlad takes a look at her life and family:

Marine Le Pen: The far-right French presidential challenger and her family in profile

YouGov final poll predicts Macron win

15:15 , Zoe Tidman

Here is a YouGov’s final poll on the French presidential election:

Where are the candidates today?

14:54 , Zoe Tidman

Marine Le Pen has been campaigning in her stronghold of northern France today in a last-ditch effort to try to close the gap between herself and Emmanuel Macron in polls.

She visited a hospital in Berck-sur-Mer in the Pas-de-Calais region.

French far-right leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen tastes a melon coming from Morocco as she campaigns at a street market (AP)

The far-right candidate also went to a street market in Etaples near Le Touquet - a pointed choice on the final day of campaigning given that it is the constituency in which Emmanuel Macron himself votes.

Marine Le Pen visits a hospital in Berck-sur-Mer in the northern Pas-de-Calais region on Friday (AFP via Getty Images)

After his radio interview this morning, Mr Macron was set to travel to Figeac, a town deep in France’s southern heartland.

Emmanuel Macron arrives for a campaign rally in Figeac (EPA)

His supporters have gathered with flags for the final rally of his re-election campaign:

Emmanuel Macron holds his last camping meeting in Figeac (EPA)

Macron admits failing to tackle anger in France

14:02 , Zoe Tidman

Emmanuel Macron has admitted failing to tackle some of the anger felt by voters in France, saying his opponent Marine Le Pen is using it to drive her campaign ahead of Sunday’s vote.

Two days before the pair face each other in the final round of the election, the incumbent said far-right Ms Le Pen was capitalising on the “fears and resentment” of the electorate

Rory Sullivan has more on the president’s comments this morning:

Ahead of French vote, Macron says Le Pen capitalising on anger he failed to address

Emmanuel Macron: Background and family

12:47 , Zoe Tidman

France’s president Emmanuel Macron is expected to win a second term in the Elysee Palace in Sunday’s runoff vote against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen.

But who is the centrist president? Joe Sommerlad takes a look at his background and family:

Emmanuel Macron: The French president and his family in profile

Melenchon as prime minister? Macron answers

11:50 , Zoe Tidman

Emmanuel Macron has been asked whether he would have Jean-Luc Melenchon, the far-left and environmentally-minded politician who came third in the first round of voting, as prime minister.

An interviewer mentioned how Mr Macron had said he wanted the person in this role to be in charge of climate.

The president danced around the question and described how the prime minister is chosen: it is based on the make-up of parliament, which will be decided in a vote in summer.

“I’m fighting first to gain the trust of our fellow citizens on Sunday. And then there will be the parliamentary elections. And there will be a prime minister chosen in light of these elections,” he said.

.@EmmanuelMacron : "Je me bats d'abord pour avoir la confiance de nos compatriotes dimanche. Ensuite, il y aura des législatives, et à la lumière de ces législatives, il y aura un Premier ministre à choisir.... ou une Première ministre." #le79Inter #Elysée2022 pic.twitter.com/gOy2KHxm8f — France Inter (@franceinter) April 22, 2022

New poll puts Macron winning with 57 per cent of votes

11:20 , Zoe Tidman

Emmanuel Macron is seen winning the presidential election with 57 per cent of the vote compared to Marine Le Pen, according to a new poll by Poll OpinionWay - Kea Partners.

Le Pen managed to draw on failures and anger I failed to pacify, Macron says

10:45 , Zoe Tidman

Speaking about his rival this morning, Emmanuel Macron said: “She has managed to draw on some of what we did not manage to do, on some of the things I did not manage to do to pacify some of the anger, respond quickly to what voters want and in particular show herself as offering security to the middle and working French classes.”

He added to France Inter radio: “The far-right lives on fears and resentment.”

.@EmmanuelMacron : "Les fondamentaux de l'extrême-droite sont là, mais Marine Le Pen a réussi à avancer masquée en avançant d'autres problèmes." #le79Inter #Elysée2022 pic.twitter.com/ZBuqH3COMo — France Inter (@franceinter) April 22, 2022

Macron and Le Pen trade blows in interviews

10:24 , Zoe Tidman

Emmanuel Macron also said this morning the far-right lives “on fears and resentment” as he traded blows with Marine Le Pen in media interviews this morning.

Meanwhile his far-right opponent accused the president of embodying an elitism that has failed ordinary people.

“He does not like the French,” she told Europe 1 radio on Friday.

Marine Le Pen pushing out messages on social media

09:41 , Zoe Tidman

Marine Le Pen’s Twitter account is being very active this morning, sharing clips from interviews and campaign pictures every 10 minutes or so:

Here are a few snippets:

“I want to fight against Islamism”

📹 Je veux lutter contre l'islamisme, qui a suscité sur notre territoire le terrorisme. L'islamisme, c'est l'abandon de nos principes républicains, l'attaque de la laïcité et de l'égalité entre les hommes et les femmes. C'est une idéologie totalitaire. #DimancheJeVoteMarine pic.twitter.com/oudPNp9oz5 — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) April 22, 2022

Ms Len Pen promises zero tolerance on crime and to deport foreign offenders

Avec Emmanuel Macron, l'insécurité a explosé dans notre pays : +31% d'agressions volontaires depuis 2017 ! Elue Présidente, je rétablirai l'ordre dans chaque mètre carré du territoire.#DimancheJeVoteMarine #MarinePrésidente pic.twitter.com/QBGe74V7m0 — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) April 22, 2022

“I will make savings on immigration by giving child benefits only to French people, by limiting family reunification”

📹 Je ferai des économies sur l'immigration en accordant les allocations familiales exclusivement aux Français, en limitant le regroupement familial. #DimancheJeVoteMarine pic.twitter.com/9tQv25wvYE — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) April 22, 2022

Macron says EU cannot allow new iron curtain

08:58 , Zoe Tidman

Some more from Emmanuel Macron’s media interviews this morning.

The president said the EU nations must not allow a new iron curtain to fall across the continent - but it was also important to take account of differing views within the bloc towards Russia and the war in Ukraine.

Marine Le Pen says she has ‘spent eight months trying to drag French away from abstention’

08:49 , Zoe Tidman

Both candidates are doing media rounds as the election approaches.

“I’ve spent eight months in this presidential campaign trying to drag French out of abstention,” Marine Le Pen said this morning.

The far-right leader said she believed the split between the French people and their representatives can be closed with “democratic utensils” including proportional representation and referendums triggered by the population itselfs.

📹 Pour arracher les Français à l'abstentionnisme, il faut réduire la fracture entre le peuple et les représentants : cela passe par la proportionnelle - promesse d'Emmanuel Macron qui n'a pas été tenue - et le référendum d'initiative citoyenne. #DimancheJeVoteMarine pic.twitter.com/2LtBirCTiJ — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) April 22, 2022

Le Pen drawing on anger I haven’t quelled, Macron says

08:05 , Zoe Tidman

Emmanuel Macron has said he had not managed to quell some of the anger felt in the country and that his far-right rival Marine Le Pen was using some of that in her campaign.

“And there we have it. She has made some progress, she has covered herself up by turning this into our problem, and she has managed to draw on this,” the president - hoping to be re-elected at the weekend - told France Inter radio.

Reuters

Tory and Brexit supporters back far-right Marine Le Pen, poll suggests

07:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Conservative and Brexit supporters want far-right candidate Marine Le Pen to become president of France, a poll by YouGov has suggested.

At least 37 per cent of Tory voters backed the right-wing leader, while just 24 per cent support the centrist Emmanuel Macron.

The two will go head-to-head in a critical run-off on Sunday, with polls putting Mr Macron as little as six points ahead of his rival.

The margin is even greater among Leave voters at the 2016 Brexit referendum, who prefer Ms Le Pen over the current president by 35 per cent to 19 per cent.

Rob Merrick has more.

Tory and Brexit voters back far-right Marine Le Pen to become French president

Le Pen calls on voters to choose 'between Macron and France'

07:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

At her final campaign rally in Arras, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen urged voters to choose between “Macron and France”.

“To block [Macron], you cannot abstain, you must vote,” she told her supporters, according to France24.

She added: “You must vote for the only front that is truly republican, the anti-Macron front.”

Slamming her opponent’s “unbounded arrogance”, Ms Le Pen projected herself as a nationalist “president who will respect the French” compared to Mr Macron “who does not like them”.

Macron and Le Pen make last effort to win presidential race

06:28 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Incumbent French president Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen made a last-ditch effort on Thursday to woo voters ahead of Sunday’s presidential election.

While Ms Le Pen headed to her stronghold in Arras, Mr Macron visited the multicultural Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, where the far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon made massive inroads during the first-round vote.

According to French election rules, all campaigning must end by Friday midnight.

Following Wednesday’s fiery marathon debate, Mr Macron has a six to 13 point lead over Ms Le Pen, according to the latest opinion polls.

From attacks on “wokeism” to crackdowns on mosques, France’s presidential poll campaign has been especially challenging for voters of immigrant heritage and religious minorities.

Macron warns Muslim voters against consequences of electing Le Pen

05:19 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Incumbent French president Emmanuel Macron in the last leg of the campaign tried to woo disaffected left-wing voters and warned them against the consequences on the Muslim community if his far-right rival Marine Le Pen is voted to power.

While visiting the multicultural Paris commune of Saint-Denis, Mr Macron accused his rival of trying to exclude foreign citizens from social housing, Politico reported.

As an example, he said, “a young Moroccan lady who has two children, who work at the hospital, who was applauded every evening during the pandemic … with Madame Le Pen’s program, we will take away her social housing and her family benefits”.

“It’s a programme of discord,” Mr Macron added while slamming Ms Le Pen for “mixing up terrorism, insecurity, immigration, Islam and Islamism all the time”.

When will the French election results be announced?

03:00 , Liam James

France’s electorate goes to the polls on Sunday 24 April to decide who will be the next president (Joe Sommerlad writes).

An exit poll is expected to be published at 7pm GMT on Sunday with the official final results announced the following day.

Mr Macron secured 27.8 per cent of the vote 11 days ago to Ms Le Pen’s 23.1 per cent and is currently leading in opinion polls by as much as 56 per cent to 44 per cent, although Sunday’s ballot is expected to prove a close contest nonetheless.

When will the French election results be announced?

Macron wins TV debate but sounded arrogant, say French voters

02:00 , Liam James

French voters believe President Emmanuel Macron was the big winner of the televised political debate with far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, but they also believe he came across as arrogant, according to a poll (Borzhou Daragahi writes).

The survey, conducted by the firm Elabe for France’s BFM television channel and L’Express magazine, indicated that 59 per cent of watchers viewed Mr Macron as the winner of the fiery confrontation with Ms Le Pen, who was seen as the winner by just 39 per cent.

The French leader, according to numerous polls, is expected to win Sunday’s vote with between 52 and 56 per cent of the vote. But Ms Le Pen, who won only a third of votes in a 2017 election match-up against Mr Macron, remains within striking distance, and a surprise victory for the challenger cannot be ruled out.

Among supporters of leftwing first-round presidential contender Jean-Luc Melenchon, 61 per cent saw Mr Macron as the winner of the debate as opposed to 36 per cent who regarded Ms Le Pen as the winner.

Macron wins TV debate but sounded arrogant, say French voters

Macron retains poll lead after TV debate

Friday 22 April 2022 00:45 , Liam James

Emmanuel Macron remained ahead of his opponent Marine Le Pen in the French presidential race after a heated television debate on Wednesday, a poll showed.

The incumbent was seen as winning re-election with an unchanged 56 per cent of the vote, according to a survey by OpinionWay/Kea Partners conducted between 20-21 April.

But uncertainty about the final result remained high as the poll also projected a 72 per cent voter turnout – which would be the lowest since 1969.

Viewers of the only debate between the two final candidates deemed Mr Macron prone to bouts of arrogance but also found him more convincing and fit to be president, a separate Elabe poll for BFM TV showed.

Ms Le Pen, who focused on expressing empathy with people she said had “suffered” since Mr Macron beat her in 2017, was judged slightly more in tune with voters’ concerns but her far-right views were still considered much more worrying, the poll showed.

Even if Macron wins the election, Le Pen has won the ideological war

Thursday 21 April 2022 23:17 , Liam James

From Mary Dejevsky:

Twenty years ago, all of France – or so it seemed to non-National Front voters – was shocked to the core when Le Pen’s father, Jean-Marie, reached the run-off against Jacques Chirac, after relegating the Socialist Party candidate Lionel Jospin to third place. There was no debate that year, 2002, because Chirac refused to sit at the same table as the National Front, called for unity against what he regarded as the threat from the far-right, and ended up winning a landslide. That was then.

The response, when Marine Le Pen reached the run-off five years ago, was calmer, but still more than tinged with alarm. This year, even the hint of alarm has almost vanished. Le Pen’s main rival for the run-off slot was not the Gaullist candidate, but Jean-Luc Melenchon of the hard-left, and it is his votes that are in contention in the last days of this campaign.

The change may be explained in part by Marine Le Pen’s – largely superficial – makeover. But it also reflects how far the erstwhile National Front has become a “normal” strand of French politics. And nowhere was this normality more evident than in what was perhaps the most compelling part of the debate: on Islam and women in France wearing the headscarf, which Le Pen wants to discourage, if not ban.

Read Mary’s full piece here:

Even if Macron wins the election, Le Pen has won the ideological war | Mary Dejevsky

‘Nothing is final,’ Macron tells voters in Saint Denis

Thursday 21 April 2022 22:10 , Liam James

Despite keeping a solid poll lead of 12 points, Emmanuel Macron said he is taking nothing for granted as he addressed a crowd in a working class Paris suburb.

“Nothing is final until the last minute,” he told a crowd in Saint Denis.He said he chose to make one of his last campaign stops in a place that “is facing many difficulties” in the poorest region of mainland France, the Seine-Saint-Denis, where many residents are immigrants or have immigrant roots.

Warning against his opponent Marine Le Pen, who he is facing for the second time running in a head-to-head presidential election, Mr Macron said: “We must not get used to the rise of far-right ideas”.

Macron waves to supporters in Saint Denis (Getty)

Macron greets the crowd in Saint Denis (EPA)

Vote for Macron — even if you don’t like him — or face what we faced with Trump | Independent Voices

Thursday 21 April 2022 20:45 , Liam James

From Clemence Michallon:

The Trump years were spent, for a lot of Americans and people living in America, in survival mode. They had to be experienced one day at a time. There was exhausting anger and complete bewilderment. I held my breath for four years.

But when those years ended with the election of Joe Biden in 2020, it wasn’t like we all got to breathe easy again. What I didn’t realize at the time (because I was busy holding my breath for four years) was how the Trump years would extend beyond his four years in office. When a far-right candidate is elected, their impact doesn’t stop where their presidency ends. It changes the course of history. It changes the fabric of a country.

Read Clemence’s full piece here:

Vote for Macron, even if you don’t like him, or face what we faced with Trump

Macron is a ‘dunce’, says Le Pen

Thursday 21 April 2022 19:38 , Liam James

Marine Le Pen had no shortage of insults for her opponent Emmanuel Macron in her last major rally of the French presidential election campaign.

In an hourlong speech in the northern city of Arras, the far-right candidate said Mr Macron called the incumbent president a “dunce” whose only goal in power was to stay in power.

She said Mr Macron is “nonchalant”, “condescending” and “arrogant”.

On that last point, Ms Le Pen may find support even from those who do not intend to vote for her, as 50 per cent of people who watched last night’s election debate thought Mr Macron came across as arrogant.

The same poll, however, found that 50 per cent of viewers think Ms Le Pen is scary.

Le Pen holds rally in Arras

Thursday 21 April 2022 18:21 , Liam James

Marine Le Pen is addressing a rally in Arras, a city in Hauts-de-France, the northernmost region of France.

The far-right challenger in the presidential campaign was firmly backed by the industrial stronghold in the first round of polling, taking one-third of votes in a crowded contest. Her rival, the incumbent President Macron, took one-quarter.

Le Pen seeks to win the working class vote with pledges to cut the cost of living and put French nationals first.

On the campaign trail: Macron fights for votes in Saint Denis

Thursday 21 April 2022 17:15 , Liam James

Emmanuel Macron headed to Saint Denis today as the presidential race entered its final days.

His destination is emblematic of Paris’s troubled suburbs and reflects his efforts to capture left wing voters who backed Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round.

Saint Denis is also a very multicultural, inner-city location fitting for the cosmopolitan president.

Macron greets a crowd in Saint Denis (AP)

Macron spars with amateur boxer Jean-Denis Nzaramba, 23, at the Auguste Delaune stadium in Saint Denis (POOL/AFP/Getty)

Children greet Macron greets as he campaigns in the Auguste Delaune stadium (AP)

Macron greets youth at the Auguste Delaune stadium in Saint Denis (POOL/AFP/Getty)

When will the French election results be announced?

Thursday 21 April 2022 16:30 , Liam James

France’s electorate goes to the polls on Sunday 24 April to decide who will be the next president (Joe Sommerlad writes).

An exit poll is expected to be published at 7pm GMT on Sunday with the official final results announced the following day.

Mr Macron secured 27.8 per cent of the vote 11 days ago to Ms Le Pen’s 23.1 per cent and is currently leading in opinion polls by as much as 56 per cent to 44 per cent, although Sunday’s ballot is expected to prove a close contest nonetheless.

When will the French election results be announced?

Macron retains poll lead after TV debate

Thursday 21 April 2022 15:44 , Liam James

Emmanuel Macron remains ahead of his opponent Marine Le Pen in the French presidential race after a heated television debate last night, a poll showed.

The incumbent was seen as winning re-election with an unchanged 56 per cent of the vote, according to a survey by OpinionWay/Kea Partners conducted between 20-21 April.

But uncertainty about the final result remained high as the poll also projected a 72 per cent voter turnout – which would be the lowest since 1969.

Viewers of the only debate between the two final candidates deemed Mr Macron prone to bouts of arrogance but also found him more convincing and fit to be president, a separate Elabe poll for BFM TV showed.

Ms Le Pen, who focused on expressing empathy with people she said had “suffered” since Mr Macron beat her in 2017, was judged slightly more in tune with voters’ concerns but her far-right views were still considered much more worrying, the poll showed.