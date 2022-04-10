French election 2022: Projected result and latest vote tallies

Emmanuel Macron is asking French voters for another term as president. The far right’s Marine Le Pen, and 10 others, are challenging him. Find out the latest results department by department

Live blog: latest developments and reaction





About France’s presidential election

The French president is elected by a direct vote. There is no electoral college, and no involvement of parliament. A candidate who wins more than 50% of the popular vote is elected. If, as seems likely, no candidate wins that majority in the first round, the top two candidates go through to a run-off election two weeks later, on April 24.

Although the French interior ministry reports the results by commune, department and region, only the overall national result counts. The breakdowns are interesting because they often show regional patterns in voting - Le Pen has in the past done well in the south and the north-east.

Polls close at 1900CEST in most districts, but at 2000CEST in Paris and other large cities. French departments in the Pacific, Atlantic and Caribbean vote on Saturday. French citizens living overseas can also vote, and 1.4m of them are on the electoral register this time.

The interior ministry said it was expecting some results from rural areas as soon as polls closed in Paris, with a majority of communes reporting by about midnight.