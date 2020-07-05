French economy probably bouncing back faster than expected - central bank

PARIS (Reuters) - The French economy is pulling out of the slump induced by the coronavirus outbreak at least as fast as expected a month ago, and maybe even a little faster, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Sunday.

"It's going at least as well as we expected in early June ... and probably even a little better," Villeroy said on LCI television.





(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by David Clarke)