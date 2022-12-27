French doctors collective calls for strike despite Covid, bronchiolitis and flu 'tripledemic'

A collective representing French private doctors is calling for a week of strike action until 2 January for an increase in consultation fees and an improvement in working conditions.

The collective Médecins pour demain (Doctors for Tomorrow) maintained its call for a strike during the second week of holidays in France despite the government's call for a "union" of health professionals as French hospitals are overwhelmed by three epidemics: Covid, bronchiolitis and flu.

The collective, created at the end of the summer, and supported by some trade unions, already took strike action on 1 and 2 December.

The closure of medical offices resulted in a drop in activity of around 30 percent by GPs according to France's health insurance funds.

"It's the final cry of alarm from private doctors in the face of the collapse of the health system as a whole," said Noelle Cariclet, spokeswoman for Doctors for Tomorrow, on franceinfo.



