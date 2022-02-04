French Designer Thierry Mugler Honored at Intimate Funeral Ceremony in Paris

PARIS — An intimate church ceremony was held in Paris on Friday to celebrate the life of legendary fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, who died Jan. 23 at the age of 73.

Mourners were welcomed by Mugler’s brother Gerard Mugler and partner Krzysztof Leon Dziemaszkiewicz, who were joined by Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader, Mugler global president Sandrine Groslier, L’Oréal worldwide division president Cyril Chapuy and former culture minister Jack Lang, along with friends Chantal Thomass and Ashley Scott.

More from WWD

“We were friends for such a long time. We met when I was just beginning in fashion and he was just beginning too. We had so many memories together, we traveled together, we went on vacation together. It was a period we were together — the ’80s — when all the designers were friends and Thierry was one of my best friends,” Thomass told WWD. “The ceremony was very nice, very touching and really well done. It was an emotional impression, just perfect.”

White hydrangeas lined the grand steps of the 500-year-old church next to a framed portrait of Mugler in his youth, and the church’s pipe organ played selections from “The Photographer” and “Echorus” by American composer Philip Glass. Readings from the books of Ezekiel and Mark were accompanied by music from Erik Satie and Handel. He was laid to rest in an unadorned pine casket.

The private services were billed as a “thanksgiving for life” at the historic Oratory of the Louvre Protestant church in central Paris, and theatrical moments were left for the weather.

Just as the church bells chimed at 11:03 a.m., rain began to fall, but the sky cleared up as guests left the ceremony with James Brown’s boisterous “Get Up I Feel Like Being a Sex Machine” blasting onto the serene Rue Saint-Honoré.

Story continues

Cadwallader summed up the somber yet celebratory mood: “It’s a moment. I feel like I want to let it be his day.”

Mugler was born in Strasbourg, France, and began as a ballet dancer before turning to a career as a designer, director, photographer and perfumer. He began his fashion career in London in the 1960s, and returned to Paris to launch his own label in 1974. His audacious and artistic designs defined the ’80s era of the supermodel, when he popularized fashion as theater by opening shows to the public.

He revolutionized the fragrance industry with the release of his iconic Angel perfume in 1992, and directed music videos including George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” before retiring from fashion in 2002.

Diana Ross, Jerry Hall and Tippi Hedren were among the many celebrities he worked with in his heyday, and he was rediscovered by the current generation after designing Kim Kardashian West’s “wet dress” for the Met Gala in 2019. Celebrities including Cardi B, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé embraced his structural, experimental looks.

The designer was the subject of a career retrospective titled “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, which opened in September with one of the biggest parties of fashion week. In contrast, the small ceremony Friday brought together close friends and family by invitation only.

SEE ALSO:

The Originals: Manfred Thierry Mugler

Thierry Mugler Returns to Paris With First Major Retrospective

French Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler Dies at 73

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.