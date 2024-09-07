French delight as hosts beat Argentina to Paralympic gold in blind football

Hosts France defeated Argentina in a penalty shootout on Saturday to win their maiden Paralympic gold medal in blind football, sparking boisterous celebrations at the Eiffel Tower Stadium in Paris.

France defeated Argentina 3-2 on penalties under the lights of the Eiffel Tower for the gold medal in blind football on the penultimate day of the Paralympic Games.

Frédéric Villeroux scored the decisive spot kick to get the partisan home fans’ party underway after the teams drew 1-1 in normal time on Saturday.

Villeroux made the breakthrough in the 12th minute when he rifled a shot inside the left post, but Argentine star forward Maximiliano Espinillo replied from close range straight away after the French defenders failed to clear the ball.

France are the first team other than Brazil to win blind football at a Paralympics. Brazil had won all five previous golds since it was first played at the 2004 Athens Games.

The five-time defending champions, who had never lost a match before Thursday's penalty loss to Argentina in the semifinals, were consoled by the bronze medal after a 1-0 win over Colombia thanks to a fierce strike from Jefinho in the 24th minute.

Known as the “Paralympic Pelé” because of speed and skill, Jefinho scored in off the left post despite facing two defenders, setting off a roar of appreciation around the Eiffel Tower Stadium.

As fulltime approached, the supporters started a boisterous Mexican wave during a break in play. It continued silently when play resumed – so the players would not be disturbed.

(AP)



