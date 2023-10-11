French death toll in Israel rises as ministry readies repatriation flight

At least eight French nationals have been killed in Israel and a further 20 are missing following Saturday’s attack by Palestinian Hamas militants, the French Foreign Ministry said.

“As Israeli authorities carry out checks and identification, the number of victims has unfortunately risen,” Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said late Tuesday ahead of a hearing in the National Assembly.

A 12-year-old child is among those missing in the wake of the Hamas raids, which the Israeli Defence Forces on Wednesday said had claimed at least 1,200 lives.

Many of those missing were at an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert, where scores of revellers were massacred.

Chartered flight

Colonna told the French parliament, which had observed a minute’s silence, that a chartered flight would be operated by Air France on Thursday to repatriate French nationals stranded in Israel.

She said the ministry was working to "clarify the situation" of those missing and to "do everything to find and free the hostages".

The head of diplomacy reiterated that there was “no possible justification for terrorism” and denounced “acts of terror perpetrated against civilians and soldiers”.

The US is talking with Israel and Egypt about the idea of a safe passage for Gaza civilians.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

European Union suspends aid to Palestinians after attack on Israel

Israel vows 'mighty vengeance' after Hamas surprise attack

World reacts to surprise attack by Hamas on Israel